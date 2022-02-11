Simple WAMP (WebSocket Application Messaging Protocol) Javascript implementation (Browser and node.js)
Wampy.js is javascript library, that runs both in browser and node.js enviroments, and even in react native enviroment. It implements WAMP v2 specification on top of WebSocket object, also provides additional features like autoreconnecting and use of Chaining Pattern. It has no external dependencies (by default) and is easy to use.
Wampy.js supports next WAMP roles and features:
Wampy default serializer is JSON, but it also supports msgpack as serializer. In that case you need to include msgpack5.js as dependency. See msgpack5 for more info.
For WAMP v1 implementation, please see tag v0.1.0.
const ws = new Wampy('/ws/', { realm: 'AppRealm' });
ws.subscribe('system.monitor.update', function (eventData) { console.log('Received system.monitor.update event!', eventData); })
.subscribe('client.message', function (eventData) { console.log('Received client.message event!', eventData); })
ws.call('get.server.time', null, {
onSuccess: function (resultData) {
console.log('RPC successfully called');
console.log('Server time is ' + resultData.argsDict.serverTime);
},
onError: function (errData) {
console.log('RPC call failed with error ' + errData.error);
}
});
// Somewhere else for example
ws.publish('system.monitor.update');
ws.publish('client.message', 'Hi guys!');
Wampy.js can be installed using npm or just by file-copy :)
> npm install wampy
For simple browser usage just download latest browser.zip archive and add wampy-all.min.js file to your page. It contains msgpack encoder plus wampy itself.
<script src="browser/wampy-all.min.js"></script>
In case, you don't plan to use msgpack, just include clean wampy.min.js.
<script src="browser/wampy.min.js"></script>
In case you are using any kind of build tools and bundlers, like grunt/gulp/webpack/rollup/etc, your entry point can be src/wampy.js if you transpile you code somehow, or dist/wampy.js (default package entry point) which is already transpiled to "env" preset, so it is working out of the box, just bundle modules.
Please refer to Migrating.md for instructions on upgrading major versions.
Below is a description of exposed public API. Btw, wampy has a type definitions, available at DefinitelyTyped.org.
Wampy constructor can take 2 parameters:
realm. For node.js environment also necessary to
specify
ws - websocket module. See description below.
// in browser
ws = new Wampy();
ws = new Wampy('/my-socket-path');
ws = new Wampy('ws://socket.server.com:5000/ws', { autoReconnect: false });
ws = new Wampy({ reconnectInterval: 1*1000 });
// in node.js
w3cws = require('websocket').w3cwebsocket;
ws = new Wampy(null, { ws: w3cws });
ws = new Wampy('/my-socket-path', { ws: w3cws });
ws = new Wampy('ws://socket.server.com:5000/ws', { autoReconnect: false, ws: w3cws });
ws = new Wampy({ reconnectInterval: 1*1000, ws: w3cws });
Json serializer will be used by default. If you want to use msgpack serializer, pass it through options. Also, you can use your own serializer. Just be sure, it is supported on WAMP router side!
// in browser
ws = new Wampy('ws://socket.server.com:5000/ws', {
serializer: new MsgpackSerializer(msgpack5)
});
ws = new Wampy({
serializer: new MsgpackSerializer(msgpack5)
});
// in node.js
import {Wampy} from 'wampy';
import {MsgpackSerializer} from 'wampy/dist/serializers/MsgpackSerializer';
import {w3cws} from 'websocket';
const msgpack5 = require('msgpack5');
ws = new Wampy('ws://socket.server.com:5000/ws', {
ws: w3cws,
serializer: new MsgpackSerializer(msgpack5())
});
ws = new Wampy({
ws: w3cws,
serializer: new MsgpackSerializer(msgpack5())
});
.options() method can be called in two forms:
Options attributes description:
ws.options();
ws.options({
reconnectInterval: 1000,
maxRetries: 999,
onConnect: function (welcomeDetails) { console.log('Yahoo! We are online! Details:', welcomeDetails); },
onClose: function () { console.log('See you next time!'); },
onError: function () { console.log('Breakdown happened'); },
onReconnect: function () { console.log('Reconnecting...'); },
onReconnectSuccess: function (welcomeDetails) { console.log('Reconnection succeeded. Details:', welcomeDetails); }
});
Returns the status of last operation. Wampy is developed in a such way, that every operation returns this even in case of error to suport chaining. But if you want to know status of last operation, you can call .getOpStatus(). This method returns an object with 2 or 3 attributes: code and description and possible request ID. Code is integer, and value > 0 means error. Description is a description of code. Request ID is integer and may be useful in some cases (call canceling for example).
ws.publish('system.monitor.update');
ws.getOpStatus();
// may return { code: 1, description: "Topic URI doesn't meet requirements!" }
// or { code: 2, description: "Server doesn't provide broker role!" }
// or { code: 0, description: "Success!", reqId: 1565723572 }
Returns the WAMP Session ID.
ws.getSessionId();
Connects to wamp server. url parameter is the same as specified in Constructor. Supports chaining.
ws.connect();
ws.connect('/my-socket-path');
ws.connect('wss://socket.server.com:5000/ws');
Disconnects from wamp server. Clears all queues, subscription, calls. Supports chaining.
ws.disconnect();
Aborts WAMP session and closes a websocket connection. Supports chaining. If it is called on handshake stage - it sends a abort message to wamp server (as described in spec). Also clears all queues, subscription, calls. Supports chaining.
ws.abort();
Wampy.js supports challenge response authentication. To use it you need to provide authid and onChallenge callback as wampy instance options. Also Wampy.js supports "wampcra" authentication method with a little helper plugin "wampy-cra". Just add "wampy-cra" package and use provided methods as shown below.
'use strict';
const Wampy = require('wampy').Wampy;
const wampyCra = require('wampy-cra');
const w3cws = require('websocket').w3cwebsocket;
let ws;
/**
* Manual authentication using signed message
*/
ws = new Wampy('ws://wamp.router.url', {
ws: w3cws,
realm: 'realm1',
authid: 'joe',
authmethods: ['wampcra'],
onChallenge: (method, info) => {
console.log('Requested challenge with ', method, info);
return wampyCra.sign('joe secret key or password', info.challenge);
},
onConnect: () => {
console.log('Connected to Router!');
}
});
/**
* Promise-based manual authentication using signed message
*/
ws = new Wampy('ws://wamp.router.url', {
ws: w3cws,
realm: 'realm1',
authid: 'micky',
authmethods: ['wampcra'],
onChallenge: (method, info) => {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
setTimeout(() => {
console.log('Requested challenge with ', method, info);
resolve(wampyCra.sign('micky secret key or password', info.challenge));
}, 2000);
});
},
onConnect: () => {
console.log('Connected to Router!');
}
});
/**
* Manual authentication using salted key and pbkdf2 scheme
*/
ws = new Wampy('ws://wamp.router.url', {
ws: w3cws,
realm: 'realm1',
authid: 'peter',
authmethods: ['wampcra'],
onChallenge: (method, info) => {
const iterations = 100;
const keylen = 16;
const salt = 'password salt for user peter';
console.log('Requested challenge with ', method, info);
return wampyCra.sign(wampyCra.derive_key('peter secret key or password', salt, iterations, keylen), info.challenge);
},
onConnect: () => {
console.log('Connected to Router!');
}
});
/**
* Automatic method detection authentication
*/
ws = new Wampy('ws://wamp.router.url', {
ws: w3cws,
realm: 'realm1',
authid: 'patrik',
authmethods: ['wampcra'],
onChallenge: wampyCra.auto('patrik secret key or password'),
onConnect: () => {
console.log('Connected to Router!');
}
});
/**
* Promise-based automatic method detection authentication
*/
ws = new Wampy('ws://wamp.router.url', {
ws: w3cws,
realm: 'realm1',
authid: 'vanya',
authmethods: ['wampcra'],
onChallenge: (method, info) => {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
setTimeout(() => {
console.log('Requested challenge with ', method, info);
resolve(wampyCra.auto('vanya secret key or password')(method, info));
}, 2000);
});
},
onConnect: () => {
console.log('Connected to Router!');
}
});
Subscribes for topicURI events. Supports chaining.
Parameters:
* **onSuccess**: will be called when subscription would be confirmed with one hash-table parameter with following attributes:
* **topic**
* **requestId**
* **subscriptionId**
* **onError**: will be called if subscription would be aborted with one hash-table parameter with following attributes:
* **error**: string error description
* **details**: hash-table with some error details
* **onEvent**: will be called on receiving published event with one hash-table parameter with following attributes:
* **argsList**: array payload (may be omitted)
* **argsDict**: object payload (may be omitted)
* **details**: some publication options object.
ws.subscribe('chat.message.received', function (eventData) { console.log('Received new chat message!', eventData); });
ws.subscribe('some.another.topic', {
onSuccess: function (details) { console.log('Successfully subscribed to topic: ' + details.topic); },
onError: function (errData) { console.log('Subscription error:' + err.error); },
onEvent: function (eventData) { console.log('Received topic event', eventData); }
});
Unsubscribe from topicURI events. Supports chaining.
Parameters:
const f1 = function (data) { ... };
ws.unsubscribe('subscribed.topic', f1);
ws.unsubscribe('chat.message.received');
Publish a new event to topic. Supports chaining.
Parameters:
* **argsList**: array payload (may be omitted)
* **argsDict**: object payload (may be omitted)
ws.publish('user.logged.in');
ws.publish('chat.message.received', 'user message');
ws.publish('chat.message.received', ['user message1', 'user message2']);
ws.publish('user.modified', { field1: 'field1', field2: true, field3: 123 });
ws.publish('user.modified', { field1: 'field1', field2: true, field3: 123 }, {
onSuccess: function () { console.log('User successfully modified'); }
});
ws.publish('user.modified', { field1: 'field1', field2: true, field3: 123 }, {
onSuccess: function () { console.log('User successfully modified'); },
onError: function (errData) { console.log('User modification failed', errData.error, errData.details); }
});
ws.publish('chat.message.received', ['Private message'], null, { eligible: 123456789 });
Make a RPC call to topicURI. Supports chaining.
Parameters:
* **argsList**: array payload (may be omitted)
* **argsDict**: object payload (may be omitted)
ws.call('server.time', null,
function (result) {
console.log('Server time is ' + result.argsList[0]);
}
);
ws.call('start.migration', null, {
onSuccess: function (result) {
console.log('RPC successfully called');
},
onError: function (err) {
console.log('RPC call failed!', err.error);
}
});
ws.call('restore.backup', { backupFile: 'backup.zip' }, {
onSuccess: function (result) {
console.log('Backup successfully restored');
},
onError: function (err) {
console.log('Restore failed!', err.error, err.details);
}
});
RPC invocation cancelling. Supports chaining.
Parameters:
ws.call('start.migration', null, {
onSuccess: function (result) {
console.log('RPC successfully called');
},
onError: function (err) {
console.log('RPC call failed!', err.error);
}
});
status = ws.getOpStatus();
ws.cancel(status.reqId);
RPC registration for invocation. Supports chaining.
Parameters:
Registered PRC during invocation will receive one hash-table argument with following attributes:
RPC can return no result (undefined), or it must return an object with next attributes:
const sqrt_f = function (data) { return { argsList: data.argsList[0]*data.argsList[0] } };
ws.register('sqrt.value', sqrt_f);
ws.register('sqrt.value', {
rpc: sqrt_f,
onSuccess: function (data) {
console.log('RPC successfully registered');
},
onError: function (err) {
console.log('RPC registration failed!', err.error);
}
});
Also wampy supports rpc with asynchronous code, such as some user interactions or xhr, using promises. For using this functionality in old browsers you should use polyfills, like es6-promise. Check brower support at can i use site.
const getUserName = function () {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
/* Ask user to input his username somehow,
and resolve promise with user input at the end */
resolve({ argsList: userInput });
});
};
ws.register('get.user.name', getUserName);
Also it is possible to abort rpc processing and throw error with custom application specific data. This data will be passed to caller onError callback.
Exception object with custom data may have next attributes:
For more details see WAMP specification 9.2.5.
Note: Any other type of errors (like built in Javascript runtime TypeErrors, ReferenceErrors) and exceptions are catched by wampy and sent back to the client's side, not just this type of custom errors. In this case the details of the error can be lost.
const getSystemInfo = function () {
// Application logic
// for example, you need to get data from db
// and at this time you can't connect to db
// you can throw exception with some details for client application
const UserException = function () {
this.error = 'app.error.no_database_connection';
this.details = {
errorCode: 'ECONNREFUSED'
errorMessage: 'Connection refused by a remote host.',
database: 'db',
host: '1.2.3.4',
port: 5432,
dbtype: 'postgres'
};
this.argsList = ['Not able to connect to the database.'];
this.argsDict = {};
};
throw new UserException();
};
ws.register('get.system.info', getSystemInfo);
RPC unregistration from invocations. Supports chaining.
Parameters:
ws.unregister('sqrt.value');
ws.unregister('sqrt.value', {
onSuccess: function (data) {
console.log('RPC successfully unregistered');
},
onError: function (err) {
console.log('RPC unregistration failed!', err.error);
}
});
From v5.0 version there is option to provide custom serializer.
Custom serializer instance must meet a few requirements:
encode (data) method, that returns encoded data
decode (data) method, that returns decoded data
protocol string property, that contains a protocol name. This name is concatenated with "wamp.2." string and
is then passed as websocket subprotocol http header.
isBinary boolean property, that indicates, is this a binary protocol or not.
Take a look at JsonSerializer.js or MsgpackSerializer.js as examples.
Starting from v6.2.0 version you can pass additional HTTP Headers and TLS parameters to underlying socket connection
in node.js environment. See example below. For
wsRequestOptions you can pass any option, described in
tls.connect options documentation.
const Wampy = require('wampy').Wampy;
const w3cws = require('websocket').w3cwebsocket;
let ws;
ws = new Wampy('wss://wamp.router.url:8888/wamp-router', {
ws: w3cws,
realm: 'realm1',
additionalHeaders: {
'X-ACL-custom-token': 'dkfjhsdkjfhdkjs',
'X-another-custom-header': 'header-value'
},
wsRequestOptions: {
ca: fs.readFileSync('ca-crt.pem'),
key: fs.readFileSync('client1-key.pem'),
cert: fs.readFileSync('client1-crt.pem'),
host: 'wamp.router.url',
port: 8888,
rejectUnauthorized: false, // this setting allow to connect to untrusted (or self signed) TLS certificate,
checkServerIdentity: (servername, cert) => {
// A callback function to be used (instead of the builtin tls.checkServerIdentity() function)
// when checking the server's hostname (or the provided servername when explicitly set)
// against the certificate. This should return an <Error> if verification fails.
// The method should return undefined if the servername and cert are verified.
if (servername !== 'MyTrustedServerName') {
return new Error('Bad server!');
}
}
},
onConnect: () => {
console.log('Connected to WAMP Router through TLS!');
}
});
|Topic
|Wampy.js
|AutobahnJS
|Runs on
|browser
|browser and NodeJS
|Dependencies
|msgpack5.js (optional)
|when.js, CryptoJS (optional)
|Creating connection
|var connection = new Wampy('ws://127.0.0.1:9000/', { realm: 'realm1' });
|var connection = new autobahn.Connection({url: 'ws://127.0.0.1:9000/', realm: 'realm1'});
|Opening a connection
|connection opens on creating an instance, or can be opened by: connection.connect()
|connection.open();
|Connection Callbacks
|Wampy supports next callbacks: onConnect, onClose, onError, onReconnect. Callbacks can be specified via options object passed to constructor, or via .options() method.
|AutobahnJS provides two callbacks: connection.onopen = function (session) { } and connection.onclose = function (reason/string, details/dict) { }
|WAMP API methods with parameters
|While using Wampy you don't have to explicitly specify the payload type (single value, array, object), just pass it to api method.
For example:
ws.publish('chat.message.received', 'user message');
ws.publish('chat.message.received', ['user message1', 'user message2']);
ws.publish('chat.message.received', { message: 'user message'});
Also Wampy is clever enough to understand some specific options, for example, if you specify a success or error callback to publish method, Wampy will automatically set acknowledge flag to true.
|In AutobahnJS you need to use only arrays and objects, as it's specified in WAMP, and also choose right argument position.
For example:
session.publish('com.myapp.hello', ['Hello, world!']);
session.publish('com.myapp.hello', [], {message: 'Hello, world!'});
Also you need to explicitly provide additional options, like {acknowledge: true}
|Method callbacks
|Most of the API methods take a callbacks parameter, which is hash-table of posible callbacks
|AutobahnJS make use of Deffered object, and most of API methods return a deferred object, so you can specify callbacks using .then() method
|Chaining support
|Wampy supports methods chaining.
connection.subscribe(...).publish(...).call(...)
|Transport encoders
|json, msgpack (optional)
|json
Which one library to use - choice is yours!
Wampy.js uses mocha and chai for tests and istanbul for code coverage. You can run both from cli
# run tests with mocha (use your own favorite reporter)
> mocha -R spec
# or use standart npm test command
> npm test
# for code coverage report run
> npm run-script cover
# and then open coverage/lcov-report/index.html
Wampy.js library is licensed under the MIT License (MIT).
Copyright (c) 2014 Konstantin Burkalev
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
