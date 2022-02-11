Simple WAMP (WebSocket Application Messaging Protocol) Javascript implementation (Browser and node.js)

Description

Wampy.js is javascript library, that runs both in browser and node.js enviroments, and even in react native enviroment. It implements WAMP v2 specification on top of WebSocket object, also provides additional features like autoreconnecting and use of Chaining Pattern. It has no external dependencies (by default) and is easy to use.

Wampy.js supports next WAMP roles and features:

Challenge Response Authentication (wampcra method)

publisher: subscriber blackwhite listing publisher exclusion publisher identification

subscriber: pattern-based subscription publication trust levels publisher identification

caller: caller identification progressive call results call canceling call timeout

callee: caller identification call trust levels pattern-based registration shared registration



Wampy default serializer is JSON, but it also supports msgpack as serializer. In that case you need to include msgpack5.js as dependency. See msgpack5 for more info.

For WAMP v1 implementation, please see tag v0.1.0.

Usage example

const ws = new Wampy( '/ws/' , { realm : 'AppRealm' }); ws.subscribe( 'system.monitor.update' , function ( eventData ) { console .log( 'Received system.monitor.update event!' , eventData); }) .subscribe( 'client.message' , function ( eventData ) { console .log( 'Received client.message event!' , eventData); }) ws.call( 'get.server.time' , null , { onSuccess : function ( resultData ) { console .log( 'RPC successfully called' ); console .log( 'Server time is ' + resultData.argsDict.serverTime); }, onError : function ( errData ) { console .log( 'RPC call failed with error ' + errData.error); } }); ws.publish( 'system.monitor.update' ); ws.publish( 'client.message' , 'Hi guys!' );

Installation

Wampy.js can be installed using npm or just by file-copy :)

> npm install wampy

For simple browser usage just download latest browser.zip archive and add wampy-all.min.js file to your page. It contains msgpack encoder plus wampy itself.

< script src = "browser/wampy-all.min.js" > </ script >

In case, you don't plan to use msgpack, just include clean wampy.min.js.

< script src = "browser/wampy.min.js" > </ script >

In case you are using any kind of build tools and bundlers, like grunt/gulp/webpack/rollup/etc, your entry point can be src/wampy.js if you transpile you code somehow, or dist/wampy.js (default package entry point) which is already transpiled to "env" preset, so it is working out of the box, just bundle modules.

Updating versions

Please refer to Migrating.md for instructions on upgrading major versions.

API

Below is a description of exposed public API. Btw, wampy has a type definitions, available at DefinitelyTyped.org.

Wampy constructor can take 2 parameters:

url to wamp server - optional. URL can be specified in next forms: Undefined/null. In browser environment page-scheme://page-server:page-port/ws will be used in this case. String, begins with '/', meaning some path on current scheme://host:port. Full qualified URL, starting with scheme 'ws' or 'wss'. Host/domain with possible path, but without scheme. In browser environment page-scheme will be used.

to wamp server - optional. URL can be specified in next forms: options hash-table. The only required field is realm . For node.js environment also necessary to specify ws - websocket module. See description below.

ws = new Wampy(); ws = new Wampy( '/my-socket-path' ); ws = new Wampy( 'ws://socket.server.com:5000/ws' , { autoReconnect : false }); ws = new Wampy({ reconnectInterval : 1 * 1000 }); w3cws = require ( 'websocket' ).w3cwebsocket; ws = new Wampy( null , { ws : w3cws }); ws = new Wampy( '/my-socket-path' , { ws : w3cws }); ws = new Wampy( 'ws://socket.server.com:5000/ws' , { autoReconnect : false , ws : w3cws }); ws = new Wampy({ reconnectInterval : 1 * 1000 , ws : w3cws });

Json serializer will be used by default. If you want to use msgpack serializer, pass it through options. Also, you can use your own serializer. Just be sure, it is supported on WAMP router side!

ws = new Wampy( 'ws://socket.server.com:5000/ws' , { serializer : new MsgpackSerializer(msgpack5) }); ws = new Wampy({ serializer : new MsgpackSerializer(msgpack5) }); import {Wampy} from 'wampy' ; import {MsgpackSerializer} from 'wampy/dist/serializers/MsgpackSerializer' ; import {w3cws} from 'websocket' ; const msgpack5 = require ( 'msgpack5' ); ws = new Wampy( 'ws://socket.server.com:5000/ws' , { ws : w3cws, serializer : new MsgpackSerializer(msgpack5()) }); ws = new Wampy({ ws : w3cws, serializer : new MsgpackSerializer(msgpack5()) });

.options() method can be called in two forms:

without parameters it will return current options

with one parameter as hash-table it will set new options. Support chaining.

Options attributes description:

autoReconnect . Default value: true. Enable autoreconnecting. In case of connection failure, Wampy will try to reconnect to WAMP server, and if you were subscribed to any topics, or had registered some procedures, Wampy will resubscribe to that topics and reregister procedures.

. Default value: true. Enable autoreconnecting. In case of connection failure, Wampy will try to reconnect to WAMP server, and if you were subscribed to any topics, or had registered some procedures, Wampy will resubscribe to that topics and reregister procedures. reconnectInterval . Default value: 2000 (ms). Reconnection Interval in ms.

. Default value: 2000 (ms). Reconnection Interval in ms. maxRetries . Default value: 25. Max reconnection attempts. After reaching this value .disconnect() will be called. Set to 0 to disable limit.

. Default value: 25. Max reconnection attempts. After reaching this value .disconnect() will be called. Set to 0 to disable limit. realm . Default value: null. WAMP Realm to join on server. See WAMP spec for additional info.

. Default value: null. WAMP Realm to join on server. See WAMP spec for additional info. helloCustomDetails . Default value: null. Custom attributes to send to router on hello.

. Default value: null. Custom attributes to send to router on hello. uriValidation . Default value: strict. Can be changed to loose for less strict URI validation.

. Default value: strict. Can be changed to loose for less strict URI validation. authid . Default value: null. Authentication (user) id to use in challenge.

. Default value: null. Authentication (user) id to use in challenge. authmethods . Default value: []. Array of strings of supported authentication methods.

. Default value: []. Array of strings of supported authentication methods. onChallenge . Default value: null. Callback function. Is fired when wamp server requests authentication during session establishment. This function receives two arguments: auth method and challenge details. Function should return computed signature, based on challenge details. See Challenge Response Authentication section and WAMP Spec CRA for more info.

. Default value: null. Callback function. Is fired when wamp server requests authentication during session establishment. This function receives two arguments: auth method and challenge details. Function should return computed signature, based on challenge details. See Challenge Response Authentication section and WAMP Spec CRA for more info. onConnect . Default value: null. Callback function. Fired when connection to wamp server is established. This function receives welcome details as an argument.

. Default value: null. Callback function. Fired when connection to wamp server is established. This function receives welcome details as an argument. onClose . Default value: null. Callback function. Fired on closing connection to wamp server.

. Default value: null. Callback function. Fired on closing connection to wamp server. onError . Default value: null. Callback function. Fired on error in websocket communication.

. Default value: null. Callback function. Fired on error in websocket communication. onReconnect . Default value: null. Callback function. Fired every time on reconnection attempt.

. Default value: null. Callback function. Fired every time on reconnection attempt. onReconnectSuccess . Default value: null. Callback function. Fired every time when reconnection succeeded. This function receives welcome details as an argument.

. Default value: null. Callback function. Fired every time when reconnection succeeded. This function receives welcome details as an argument. ws . Default value: null. User provided WebSocket class. Useful in node enviroment.

. Default value: null. User provided WebSocket class. Useful in node enviroment. additionalHeaders . Default value: null. User provided additional HTTP headers (for use in Node.js enviroment)

. Default value: null. User provided additional HTTP headers (for use in Node.js enviroment) wsRequestOptions . Default value: null. User provided WS Client Config Options (for use in Node.js enviroment). See docs for WebSocketClient, tls.connect options

. Default value: null. User provided WS Client Config Options (for use in Node.js enviroment). See docs for WebSocketClient, tls.connect options serializer. Default value: JsonSerializer. User provided serializer class. Useful if you plan to use msgpack encoder instead of default json. In practice, msgpack5 tested and works well with Wiola, msgpack-lite doesn't work as expected. Feel free to research other variants.

ws.options(); ws.options({ reconnectInterval : 1000 , maxRetries : 999 , onConnect : function ( welcomeDetails ) { console .log( 'Yahoo! We are online! Details:' , welcomeDetails); }, onClose : function ( ) { console .log( 'See you next time!' ); }, onError : function ( ) { console .log( 'Breakdown happened' ); }, onReconnect : function ( ) { console .log( 'Reconnecting...' ); }, onReconnectSuccess : function ( welcomeDetails ) { console .log( 'Reconnection succeeded. Details:' , welcomeDetails); } });

Returns the status of last operation. Wampy is developed in a such way, that every operation returns this even in case of error to suport chaining. But if you want to know status of last operation, you can call .getOpStatus(). This method returns an object with 2 or 3 attributes: code and description and possible request ID. Code is integer, and value > 0 means error. Description is a description of code. Request ID is integer and may be useful in some cases (call canceling for example).

ws.publish( 'system.monitor.update' ); ws.getOpStatus();

Returns the WAMP Session ID.

ws.getSessionId();

Connects to wamp server. url parameter is the same as specified in Constructor. Supports chaining.

ws.connect(); ws.connect( '/my-socket-path' ); ws.connect( 'wss://socket.server.com:5000/ws' );

Back to TOC

Disconnects from wamp server. Clears all queues, subscription, calls. Supports chaining.

ws.disconnect();

Aborts WAMP session and closes a websocket connection. Supports chaining. If it is called on handshake stage - it sends a abort message to wamp server (as described in spec). Also clears all queues, subscription, calls. Supports chaining.

ws.abort();

Challenge Response Authentication

Wampy.js supports challenge response authentication. To use it you need to provide authid and onChallenge callback as wampy instance options. Also Wampy.js supports "wampcra" authentication method with a little helper plugin "wampy-cra". Just add "wampy-cra" package and use provided methods as shown below.

; const Wampy = require ( 'wampy' ).Wampy; const wampyCra = require ( 'wampy-cra' ); const w3cws = require ( 'websocket' ).w3cwebsocket; let ws; ws = new Wampy( 'ws://wamp.router.url' , { ws : w3cws, realm : 'realm1' , authid : 'joe' , authmethods : [ 'wampcra' ], onChallenge : ( method, info ) => { console .log( 'Requested challenge with ' , method, info); return wampyCra.sign( 'joe secret key or password' , info.challenge); }, onConnect : () => { console .log( 'Connected to Router!' ); } }); ws = new Wampy( 'ws://wamp.router.url' , { ws : w3cws, realm : 'realm1' , authid : 'micky' , authmethods : [ 'wampcra' ], onChallenge : ( method, info ) => { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { setTimeout( () => { console .log( 'Requested challenge with ' , method, info); resolve(wampyCra.sign( 'micky secret key or password' , info.challenge)); }, 2000 ); }); }, onConnect : () => { console .log( 'Connected to Router!' ); } }); ws = new Wampy( 'ws://wamp.router.url' , { ws : w3cws, realm : 'realm1' , authid : 'peter' , authmethods : [ 'wampcra' ], onChallenge : ( method, info ) => { const iterations = 100 ; const keylen = 16 ; const salt = 'password salt for user peter' ; console .log( 'Requested challenge with ' , method, info); return wampyCra.sign(wampyCra.derive_key( 'peter secret key or password' , salt, iterations, keylen), info.challenge); }, onConnect : () => { console .log( 'Connected to Router!' ); } }); ws = new Wampy( 'ws://wamp.router.url' , { ws : w3cws, realm : 'realm1' , authid : 'patrik' , authmethods : [ 'wampcra' ], onChallenge : wampyCra.auto( 'patrik secret key or password' ), onConnect : () => { console .log( 'Connected to Router!' ); } }); ws = new Wampy( 'ws://wamp.router.url' , { ws : w3cws, realm : 'realm1' , authid : 'vanya' , authmethods : [ 'wampcra' ], onChallenge : ( method, info ) => { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { setTimeout( () => { console .log( 'Requested challenge with ' , method, info); resolve(wampyCra.auto( 'vanya secret key or password' )(method, info)); }, 2000 ); }); }, onConnect : () => { console .log( 'Connected to Router!' ); } });

Subscribes for topicURI events. Supports chaining.

Parameters:

topicURI . Required. A string that identifies the topic. Must meet a WAMP Spec URI requirements.

. Required. A string that identifies the topic. Must meet a WAMP Spec URI requirements. callbacks . If it is a function - it will be treated as published event callback or it can be hash table of callbacks: * * *onSuccess* *: will be called when subscription would be confirmed with one hash-table parameter with following attributes: * * *topic* * * **requestId** * **subscriptionId** * * *onError* *: will be called if subscription would be aborted with one hash-table parameter with following attributes: * * *error* *: string error description * * *details* *: hash-table with some error details * * *onEvent* *: will be called on receiving published event with one hash-table parameter with following attributes: * * *argsList* *: array payload (may be omitted) * * *argsDict* *: object payload (may be omitted) * * *details* *: some publication options object.

. If it is a function - it will be treated as published event callback or it can be hash table of callbacks: advancedOptions . Optional parameters hash table. Must include any or all of the options: match : string matching policy ("prefix"|"wildcard")

. Optional parameters hash table. Must include any or all of the options:

ws.subscribe( 'chat.message.received' , function ( eventData ) { console .log( 'Received new chat message!' , eventData); }); ws.subscribe( 'some.another.topic' , { onSuccess : function ( details ) { console .log( 'Successfully subscribed to topic: ' + details.topic); }, onError : function ( errData ) { console .log( 'Subscription error:' + err.error); }, onEvent : function ( eventData ) { console .log( 'Received topic event' , eventData); } });

Unsubscribe from topicURI events. Supports chaining.

Parameters:

topicURI . Required. A string that identifies the topic. Must meet a WAMP Spec URI requirements.

. Required. A string that identifies the topic. Must meet a WAMP Spec URI requirements. callbacks . If it is a function - it will be treated as published event callback to remove or it can be hash table of callbacks: onSuccess : will be called when unsubscription would be confirmed with one hash-table parameter with following attributes: topic requestId onError : will be called if unsubscribe would be aborted with one hash-table parameter with following attributes: error : string error description details : hash-table with some error details onEvent : published event callback instance to remove or it can be not specified, in this case all callbacks and subscription will be removed.

. If it is a function - it will be treated as published event callback to remove or it can be hash table of callbacks:

const f1 = function ( data ) { ... }; ws.unsubscribe( 'subscribed.topic' , f1); ws.unsubscribe( 'chat.message.received' );

Publish a new event to topic. Supports chaining.

Parameters:

topicURI . Required. A string that identifies the topic. Must meet a WAMP Spec URI requirements.

. Required. A string that identifies the topic. Must meet a WAMP Spec URI requirements. payload . Publishing event data. Optional. May be any single value or array or hash-table object or null. Also it is possible to pass array and object-like data simultaneously. In this case pass a hash-table with next attributes: * * *argsList* *: array payload (may be omitted) * * *argsDict* *: object payload (may be omitted)

. Publishing event data. Optional. May be any single value or array or hash-table object or null. Also it is possible to pass array and object-like data simultaneously. In this case pass a hash-table with next attributes: callbacks . Optional hash table of callbacks: onSuccess : will be called when publishing would be confirmed with one hash-table parameter with following attributes: topic requestId publicationId onError : will be called if publishing would be aborted with one hash-table parameter with following attributes: error : string error description details : hash-table with some error details

. Optional hash table of callbacks: advancedOptions . Optional parameters hash table. Must include any or all of the options: exclude : integer|array WAMP session id(s) that won't receive a published event, even though they may be subscribed exclude_authid : string|array Authentication id(s) that won't receive a published event, even though they may be subscribed exclude_authrole : string|array Authentication role(s) that won't receive a published event, even though they may be subscribed eligible : integer|array WAMP session id(s) that are allowed to receive a published event eligible_authid : string|array Authentication id(s) that are allowed to receive a published event eligible_authrole : string|array Authentication role(s) that are allowed to receive a published event exclude_me : bool flag of receiving publishing event by initiator (if it is subscribed to this topic) disclose_me : bool flag of disclosure of publisher identity (its WAMP session ID) to receivers of a published event

. Optional parameters hash table. Must include any or all of the options:

ws.publish( 'user.logged.in' ); ws.publish( 'chat.message.received' , 'user message' ); ws.publish( 'chat.message.received' , [ 'user message1' , 'user message2' ]); ws.publish( 'user.modified' , { field1 : 'field1' , field2 : true , field3 : 123 }); ws.publish( 'user.modified' , { field1 : 'field1' , field2 : true , field3 : 123 }, { onSuccess : function ( ) { console .log( 'User successfully modified' ); } }); ws.publish( 'user.modified' , { field1 : 'field1' , field2 : true , field3 : 123 }, { onSuccess : function ( ) { console .log( 'User successfully modified' ); }, onError : function ( errData ) { console .log( 'User modification failed' , errData.error, errData.details); } }); ws.publish( 'chat.message.received' , [ 'Private message' ], null , { eligible : 123456789 });

Make a RPC call to topicURI. Supports chaining.

Parameters:

topicURI . Required. A string that identifies the remote procedure to be called. Must meet a WAMP Spec URI requirements.

. Required. A string that identifies the remote procedure to be called. Must meet a WAMP Spec URI requirements. payload . RPC data. Optional. May be any single value or array or hash-table object or null. Also it is possible to pass array and object-like data simultaneously. In this case pass a hash-table with next attributes: * * *argsList* *: array payload (may be omitted) * * *argsDict* *: object payload (may be omitted)

. RPC data. Optional. May be any single value or array or hash-table object or null. Also it is possible to pass array and object-like data simultaneously. In this case pass a hash-table with next attributes: callbacks . If it is a function - it will be treated as result callback function or it can be hash table of callbacks: onSuccess : will be called with result on successful call with one hash-table parameter with following attributes: details : hash-table with some additional details argsList : optional array containing the original list of positional result elements as returned by the Callee argsDict : optional hash-table containing the original dictionary of keyword result elements as returned by the Callee onError : will be called if invocation would be aborted with one hash-table parameter with following attributes: error : string error description details : hash-table with some error details argsList : optional array containing the original error payload list as returned by the Callee to the Dealer argsDict : optional hash-table containing the original error payload dictionary as returned by the Callee to the Dealer

. If it is a function - it will be treated as result callback function or it can be hash table of callbacks: advancedOptions . Optional parameters hash table. Must include any or all of the options: disclose_me : bool flag of disclosure of Caller identity (WAMP session ID) to endpoints of a routed call receive_progress : bool flag for receiving progressive results. In this case onSuccess function will be called every time on receiving result timeout : integer timeout (in ms) for the call to finish

. Optional parameters hash table. Must include any or all of the options:

ws.call( 'server.time' , null , function ( result ) { console .log( 'Server time is ' + result.argsList[ 0 ]); } ); ws.call( 'start.migration' , null , { onSuccess : function ( result ) { console .log( 'RPC successfully called' ); }, onError : function ( err ) { console .log( 'RPC call failed!' , err.error); } }); ws.call( 'restore.backup' , { backupFile : 'backup.zip' }, { onSuccess : function ( result ) { console .log( 'Backup successfully restored' ); }, onError : function ( err ) { console .log( 'Restore failed!' , err.error, err.details); } });

RPC invocation cancelling. Supports chaining.

Parameters:

reqId . Required. Request ID of RPC call that need to be canceled.

. Required. Request ID of RPC call that need to be canceled. callbacks . Optional. If it is a function - it will be called if successfully sent canceling message or it can be hash table of callbacks: onSuccess : will be called if successfully sent canceling message onError : will be called if some error occurred

. Optional. If it is a function - it will be called if successfully sent canceling message or it can be hash table of callbacks: advancedOptions . Optional parameters hash table. Must include any or all of the options: mode : string|one of the possible modes: "skip" | "kill" | "killnowait". Skip is default.

. Optional parameters hash table. Must include any or all of the options:

ws.call( 'start.migration' , null , { onSuccess : function ( result ) { console .log( 'RPC successfully called' ); }, onError : function ( err ) { console .log( 'RPC call failed!' , err.error); } }); status = ws.getOpStatus(); ws.cancel(status.reqId);

RPC registration for invocation. Supports chaining.

Parameters:

topicURI . Required. A string that identifies the remote procedure to be called. Must meet a WAMP Spec URI requirements.

. Required. A string that identifies the remote procedure to be called. Must meet a WAMP Spec URI requirements. callbacks . Required. If it is a function - it will be treated as rpc itself or it can be hash table of callbacks: rpc : registered procedure onSuccess : will be called on successful registration with one hash-table parameter with following attributes: topic requestId registrationId onError : will be called if registration would be aborted with one hash-table parameter with following attributes: error : string error description details : hash-table with some error details

. Required. If it is a function - it will be treated as rpc itself or it can be hash table of callbacks: advancedOptions . Optional parameters hash table. Must include any or all of the options: match : string matching policy ("prefix"|"wildcard") invoke : string invocation policy ("single"|"roundrobin"|"random"|"first"|"last")

. Optional parameters hash table. Must include any or all of the options:

Registered PRC during invocation will receive one hash-table argument with following attributes:

argsList : array payload (may be omitted)

: array payload (may be omitted) argsDict : object payload (may be omitted)

: object payload (may be omitted) details : some invocation options object. One attribute of interest in options is "receive_progress" (boolean), which indicates, that caller is willing to receive progressive results, if possible. Another one is "trustlevel", which indicates the call trust level, assigned by dealer (of course if it is configured accordingly).

: some invocation options object. One attribute of interest in options is "receive_progress" (boolean), which indicates, that caller is willing to receive progressive results, if possible. Another one is "trustlevel", which indicates the call trust level, assigned by dealer (of course if it is configured accordingly). result_handler : result handler for case when you want to send progressive results. Just call it with one parameter, same as you return from simple invocation. Also do not forget to set options: { progress: true } for intermediate results.

: result handler for case when you want to send progressive results. Just call it with one parameter, same as you return from simple invocation. Also do not forget to set options: { progress: true } for intermediate results. error_handler: error handler for case when you want to send progressive results and cought some exception or error.

RPC can return no result (undefined), or it must return an object with next attributes:

argsList : array result or single value, (may be omitted)

: array result or single value, (may be omitted) argsDict : object result payload (may be omitted)

: object result payload (may be omitted) options: some result options object. Possible attribute of options is "progress": true, which indicates, that it's a progressive result, so there will be more results in future. Be sure to unset "progress" on last result message.

const sqrt_f = function ( data ) { return { argsList : data.argsList[ 0 ]*data.argsList[ 0 ] } }; ws.register( 'sqrt.value' , sqrt_f); ws.register( 'sqrt.value' , { rpc : sqrt_f, onSuccess : function ( data ) { console .log( 'RPC successfully registered' ); }, onError : function ( err ) { console .log( 'RPC registration failed!' , err.error); } });

Also wampy supports rpc with asynchronous code, such as some user interactions or xhr, using promises. For using this functionality in old browsers you should use polyfills, like es6-promise. Check brower support at can i use site.

const getUserName = function ( ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { resolve({ argsList : userInput }); }); }; ws.register( 'get.user.name' , getUserName);

Also it is possible to abort rpc processing and throw error with custom application specific data. This data will be passed to caller onError callback.

Exception object with custom data may have next attributes:

error . String with custom error uri. Must meet a WAMP Spec URI requirements.

. String with custom error uri. Must meet a WAMP Spec URI requirements. details . Custom details dictionary object. The details object is used for the future extensibility, and used by the WAMP router. This object not passed to the client. For details see WAMP specification 6.1

. Custom details dictionary object. The details object is used for the future extensibility, and used by the WAMP router. This object not passed to the client. For details see WAMP specification 6.1 argsList . Custom arguments array, this will be forwarded to the caller by the WAMP router's dealer role. Most cases this attribute is used to pass the human readable message to the client.

. Custom arguments array, this will be forwarded to the caller by the WAMP router's dealer role. Most cases this attribute is used to pass the human readable message to the client. argsDict. Custom arguments object, this will be forwarded to the caller by the WAMP router's dealer role.

For more details see WAMP specification 9.2.5.

Note: Any other type of errors (like built in Javascript runtime TypeErrors, ReferenceErrors) and exceptions are catched by wampy and sent back to the client's side, not just this type of custom errors. In this case the details of the error can be lost.

const getSystemInfo = function ( ) { const UserException = function ( ) { this .error = 'app.error.no_database_connection' ; this .details = { errorCode : 'ECONNREFUSED' errorMessage : 'Connection refused by a remote host.' , database : 'db' , host : '1.2.3.4' , port : 5432 , dbtype : 'postgres' }; this .argsList = [ 'Not able to connect to the database.' ]; this .argsDict = {}; }; throw new UserException(); }; ws.register( 'get.system.info' , getSystemInfo);

RPC unregistration from invocations. Supports chaining.

Parameters:

topicURI . Required. A string that identifies the remote procedure to be unregistered. Must meet a WAMP Spec URI requirements.

. Required. A string that identifies the remote procedure to be unregistered. Must meet a WAMP Spec URI requirements. callbacks . Optional. If it is a function - it will be called on successful unregistration or it can be hash table of callbacks: onSuccess : will be called on successful unregistration with one hash-table parameter with following attributes: topic requestId onError : will be called if unregistration would be aborted with one hash-table parameter with following attributes: error : string error description details : hash-table with some error details

. Optional. If it is a function - it will be called on successful unregistration or it can be hash table of callbacks:

ws.unregister( 'sqrt.value' ); ws.unregister( 'sqrt.value' , { onSuccess : function ( data ) { console .log( 'RPC successfully unregistered' ); }, onError : function ( err ) { console .log( 'RPC unregistration failed!' , err.error); } });

Using custom serializer

From v5.0 version there is option to provide custom serializer.

Custom serializer instance must meet a few requirements:

Have a encode (data) method, that returns encoded data

method, that returns encoded data Have a decode (data) method, that returns decoded data

method, that returns decoded data Have a protocol string property, that contains a protocol name. This name is concatenated with "wamp.2." string and is then passed as websocket subprotocol http header.

string property, that contains a protocol name. This name is concatenated with "wamp.2." string and is then passed as websocket subprotocol http header. Have a isBinary boolean property, that indicates, is this a binary protocol or not.

Take a look at JsonSerializer.js or MsgpackSerializer.js as examples.

Connecting through TLS in node environment

Starting from v6.2.0 version you can pass additional HTTP Headers and TLS parameters to underlying socket connection in node.js environment. See example below. For wsRequestOptions you can pass any option, described in tls.connect options documentation.

const Wampy = require ( 'wampy' ).Wampy; const w3cws = require ( 'websocket' ).w3cwebsocket; let ws; ws = new Wampy( 'wss://wamp.router.url:8888/wamp-router' , { ws : w3cws, realm : 'realm1' , additionalHeaders : { 'X-ACL-custom-token' : 'dkfjhsdkjfhdkjs' , 'X-another-custom-header' : 'header-value' }, wsRequestOptions : { ca : fs.readFileSync( 'ca-crt.pem' ), key : fs.readFileSync( 'client1-key.pem' ), cert : fs.readFileSync( 'client1-crt.pem' ), host : 'wamp.router.url' , port : 8888 , rejectUnauthorized : false , checkServerIdentity : ( servername, cert ) => { if (servername !== 'MyTrustedServerName' ) { return new Error ( 'Bad server!' ); } } }, onConnect : () => { console .log( 'Connected to WAMP Router through TLS!' ); } });

Quick comparison to other libs

Topic Wampy.js AutobahnJS Runs on browser browser and NodeJS Dependencies msgpack5.js (optional) when.js, CryptoJS (optional) Creating connection var connection = new Wampy('ws://127.0.0.1:9000/', { realm: 'realm1' }); var connection = new autobahn.Connection({url: 'ws://127.0.0.1:9000/', realm: 'realm1'}); Opening a connection connection opens on creating an instance, or can be opened by: connection.connect() connection.open(); Connection Callbacks Wampy supports next callbacks: onConnect, onClose, onError, onReconnect. Callbacks can be specified via options object passed to constructor, or via .options() method. AutobahnJS provides two callbacks: connection.onopen = function (session) { } and connection.onclose = function (reason/string, details/dict) { } WAMP API methods with parameters While using Wampy you don't have to explicitly specify the payload type (single value, array, object), just pass it to api method.

For example:

ws.publish('chat.message.received', 'user message');

ws.publish('chat.message.received', ['user message1', 'user message2']);

ws.publish('chat.message.received', { message: 'user message'});

Also Wampy is clever enough to understand some specific options, for example, if you specify a success or error callback to publish method, Wampy will automatically set acknowledge flag to true. In AutobahnJS you need to use only arrays and objects, as it's specified in WAMP, and also choose right argument position.

For example:

session.publish('com.myapp.hello', ['Hello, world!']);

session.publish('com.myapp.hello', [], {message: 'Hello, world!'});

Also you need to explicitly provide additional options, like {acknowledge: true} Method callbacks Most of the API methods take a callbacks parameter, which is hash-table of posible callbacks AutobahnJS make use of Deffered object, and most of API methods return a deferred object, so you can specify callbacks using .then() method Chaining support Wampy supports methods chaining.

connection.subscribe(...).publish(...).call(...) Transport encoders json, msgpack (optional) json

Which one library to use - choice is yours!

Tests and code coverage

Wampy.js uses mocha and chai for tests and istanbul for code coverage. You can run both from cli

> mocha -R spec > npm test > npm run-script cover

Copyright and License

Wampy.js library is licensed under the MIT License (MIT).

Copyright (c) 2014 Konstantin Burkalev

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

See Also

WAMP specification

Wiola - WAMP Router in Lua on top of nginx/openresty

Loowy - LUA WAMP client

msgpack5 - A msgpack v5 implementation for node.js and the browser, with extension point support

wampy-cra - WAMP Challenge Response Authentication plugin for Wampy.js

