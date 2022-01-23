Get or set the desktop wallpaper
Works on macOS 10.14.4+, Linux, and Windows 10+.
Maintainer needed for the Linux part of the code. No new Linux-related changes will be accepted until someone with good Linux knowledge volunteers.
npm install wallpaper
import {getWallpaper, setWallpaper} from 'wallpaper';
await setWallpaper('unicorn.jpg');
await getWallpaper();
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus/unicorn.jpg'
Returns a
Promise<string> with the path of the current desktop wallpaper.
Type:
object
Type:
string | number\
Values:
'all',
'main', or the index of a screen from
.screens()\
Default:
'main'
The screen to get the wallpaper from.
If you set
'all' then
getWallpaper() will return a
Promise<string[]>.
Returns a
Promise.
Type:
string
The path to the image to set as the desktop wallpaper.
Type:
object
Type:
string | number\
Values:
'all',
'main', or the index of a screen from
.screens()
Default:
'all'
The screen to set the wallpaper on.
On Linux and Windows it's hard-coded to
'main'.
Type:
string\
Values:
'auto' | 'fill' | 'fit' | 'stretch' | 'center'\
Default:
'auto'
Scaling method.
Returns a
Promise.
Type:
string
The color to set as a RGB Hex value. For example,
000000 for black.
Type:
object
Type:
string | number\
Values:
'all',
'main', or the index of a screen from
.screens()
Default:
'all'
The screen to set the wallpaper on.
import {setSolidColorWallpaper} from 'wallpaper';
await setSolidColorWallpaper('000000');
Returns a
Promise<string[]> with the available screens.
import {screens} from 'wallpaper';
await screens();
//=> ['Color LCD']
If you only need a static snapshot of the website, you can use
capture-website and then pass the result to this package. You can make it semi-dynamic, by capturing the website snapshot every 10 seconds, for example.
You cannot use this package to set a dynamic wallpaper.
On macOS, check out Plash, which lets you set any website as your wallpaper. The website could contain a fullscreen video, WebGL, slideshow, animated, etc.
You can also do this with Electron on macOS and Linux by using
new BrowserWindow({type: 'desktop'}).
On Windows, you can use Wallpaper Engine. It's available on Steam, HumbleBundle, and Green Man Gaming for around 4 USD.