openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wal

wallpaper

by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.0 (see all)

Manage the desktop wallpaper

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

880

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

wallpaper

Get or set the desktop wallpaper

Works on macOS 10.14.4+, Linux, and Windows 10+.

Maintainer needed for the Linux part of the code. No new Linux-related changes will be accepted until someone with good Linux knowledge volunteers.

Install

npm install wallpaper

Usage

import {getWallpaper, setWallpaper} from 'wallpaper';

await setWallpaper('unicorn.jpg');

await getWallpaper();
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus/unicorn.jpg'

API

getWallpaper(options?)

Returns a Promise<string> with the path of the current desktop wallpaper.

options

Type: object

screen (macOS only)

Type: string | number\ Values: 'all', 'main', or the index of a screen from .screens()\ Default: 'main'

The screen to get the wallpaper from.

If you set 'all' then getWallpaper() will return a Promise<string[]>.

setWallpaper(imagePath, options?)

Returns a Promise.

imagePath

Type: string

The path to the image to set as the desktop wallpaper.

options

Type: object

screen (macOS only)

Type: string | number\ Values: 'all', 'main', or the index of a screen from .screens() Default: 'all'

The screen to set the wallpaper on.

On Linux and Windows it's hard-coded to 'main'.

scale (macOS only)

Type: string\ Values: 'auto' | 'fill' | 'fit' | 'stretch' | 'center'\ Default: 'auto'

Scaling method.

setSolidColorWallpaper(color, options?) (macOS only)

Returns a Promise.

color

Type: string

The color to set as a RGB Hex value. For example, 000000 for black.

options

Type: object

screen

Type: string | number\ Values: 'all', 'main', or the index of a screen from .screens() Default: 'all'

The screen to set the wallpaper on.

import {setSolidColorWallpaper} from 'wallpaper';

await setSolidColorWallpaper('000000');

screens() (macOS only)

Returns a Promise<string[]> with the available screens.

import {screens} from 'wallpaper';

await screens();
//=> ['Color LCD']

FAQ

How can I set a website as a static wallpaper?

If you only need a static snapshot of the website, you can use capture-website and then pass the result to this package. You can make it semi-dynamic, by capturing the website snapshot every 10 seconds, for example.

How can I set a website, video, or WebGL as a dynamic wallpaper?

You cannot use this package to set a dynamic wallpaper.

On macOS, check out Plash, which lets you set any website as your wallpaper. The website could contain a fullscreen video, WebGL, slideshow, animated, etc.

You can also do this with Electron on macOS and Linux by using new BrowserWindow({type: 'desktop'}).

On Windows, you can use Wallpaper Engine. It's available on Steam, HumbleBundle, and Green Man Gaming for around 4 USD.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial