wallpaper

Get or set the desktop wallpaper

Works on macOS 10.14.4+, Linux, and Windows 10+.

Maintainer needed for the Linux part of the code. No new Linux-related changes will be accepted until someone with good Linux knowledge volunteers.

Install

npm install wallpaper

Usage

import {getWallpaper, setWallpaper} from 'wallpaper' ; await setWallpaper( 'unicorn.jpg' ); await getWallpaper();

API

Returns a Promise<string> with the path of the current desktop wallpaper.

options

Type: object

screen (macOS only)

Type: string | number \ Values: 'all' , 'main' , or the index of a screen from .screens() \ Default: 'main'

The screen to get the wallpaper from.

If you set 'all' then getWallpaper() will return a Promise<string[]> .

Returns a Promise .

imagePath

Type: string

The path to the image to set as the desktop wallpaper.

options

Type: object

screen (macOS only)

Type: string | number \ Values: 'all' , 'main' , or the index of a screen from .screens() Default: 'all'

The screen to set the wallpaper on.

On Linux and Windows it's hard-coded to 'main' .

scale (macOS only)

Type: string \ Values: 'auto' | 'fill' | 'fit' | 'stretch' | 'center' \ Default: 'auto'

Scaling method.

Returns a Promise .

color

Type: string

The color to set as a RGB Hex value. For example, 000000 for black.

options

Type: object

screen

Type: string | number \ Values: 'all' , 'main' , or the index of a screen from .screens() Default: 'all'

The screen to set the wallpaper on.

import {setSolidColorWallpaper} from 'wallpaper' ; await setSolidColorWallpaper( '000000' );

Returns a Promise<string[]> with the available screens.

import {screens} from 'wallpaper' ; await screens();

FAQ

How can I set a website as a static wallpaper?

If you only need a static snapshot of the website, you can use capture-website and then pass the result to this package. You can make it semi-dynamic, by capturing the website snapshot every 10 seconds, for example.

How can I set a website, video, or WebGL as a dynamic wallpaper?

You cannot use this package to set a dynamic wallpaper.

On macOS, check out Plash, which lets you set any website as your wallpaper. The website could contain a fullscreen video, WebGL, slideshow, animated, etc.

You can also do this with Electron on macOS and Linux by using new BrowserWindow({type: 'desktop'}) .

On Windows, you can use Wallpaper Engine. It's available on Steam, HumbleBundle, and Green Man Gaming for around 4 USD.

