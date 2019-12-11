wallop

Much more than just a slider

wallop is a minimal 4kb library for showing & hiding things.

❗️Important note️

Version 1 of WallopSlider is not compatible with version 2+.

If you are still using v1, please note that I am no longer supporting it.

Documentation, etc. has been moved to this branch.

About

In a nutshell, wallop takes a collection of HTML elements and Previous & Next buttons, and adds helper HTML classes in the correct elements based on whether you want to navigate forwards or backwards.

It basically just add the right classes in the right places at the right time.

With those classes, you can do an infinite number of things, controlling what's shown or hidden with CSS.

Examples

Basic – This is wallop's most basic implementation

Fade animation – Using one of the available animations

Custom pagination – Create your own pagination by levaragin the power of wallops' API and CustomEvents

I've created a collection on Codepen with a few more examples, go take a 👀!

Benefits

Mobile first

Progressive enhancement

Transitions/Animations are all in CSS

Minimal JavaScript

Flexible & Scalable

Custom events and API available

4KB minified

Dependency free

Install

With npm

$ npm install wallop

With bower

$ bower install wallop

Download

You can download the latest version or checkout all the releases here.

Usage

Once you have downloaded Wallop, the first thing you need to do is include the CSS and the JavaScript.

CSS

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/wallop.css" > </ head >

JavaScript

< script src = "path/to/Wallop.min.js" > </ script > < script > var wallopEl = document .querySelector( '.Wallop' ); var slider = new Wallop(wallopEl); </ script >

commonJS

var Wallop = require ( 'Wallop' );

ES6

import Wallop from 'Wallop' ;

HTML

< div class = "Wallop" > < div class = "Wallop-list" > < div class = "Wallop-item" > … </ div > < div class = "Wallop-item" > … </ div > < div class = "Wallop-item" > … </ div > < div class = "Wallop-item" > … </ div > < div class = "Wallop-item" > … </ div > </ div > < button class = "Wallop-buttonPrevious" > Previous </ button > < button class = "Wallop-buttonNext" > Next </ button > </ div >

#protip

You can set the starting slide with a .Wallop-item--current class.

Adding animations

Wallop has no animations by default, so if you want to animate the slides, you need to extend the default .Wallop class with an animation modifier and include the respective CSS into your HTML.



I have created a few basic animations which are ready for you to use out-of-the-box, you will find them in the /css directory.

Including animation CSS

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/wallop.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/wallop-animation.css" > </ head >

Extending with modifier

< div class = "Wallop Wallop--fade" > ... </ div >

Available animations

Here's a list of the available animation modifiers ready for you to use

Wallop--slide

Wallop--fade

Wallop--scale

Wallop--rotate

Wallop--fold

Wallop--vertical-slide

protip

These animation helpers are especially helpful using if you are using wallop as a slider, but don't feel forced to use them, instead, feel free to take advantage of the classes wallop provides you with, and create you own!

Options

Here's a list of options you can pass to Wallop

buttonPreviousClass: 'Wallop-buttonPrevious'

buttonNextClass: 'Wallop-buttonNext'

itemClass: 'Wallop-item'

currentItemClass: 'Wallop-item--current'

showPreviousClass: 'Wallop-item--showPrevious'

showNextClass: 'Wallop-item--showNext'

hidePreviousClass: 'Wallop-item--hidePrevious'

hideNextClass: 'Wallop-item--hideNext'

carousel: true

API

Wallop offers a basic API for you to use, so you can control it from your own buttons or gestures.

This allows you to go to a specific slide index.

var slider = document .querySelector( '.Wallop' ); var Wallop = new Wallop(slider); Wallop.goTo( 1 );

#protip

index starts at 0 👌

This allows you to go to the next slide

var slider = document .querySelector( '.Wallop' ); var Wallop = new Wallop(slider); Wallop.next();

This allows you to go to the previous slide

var slider = document .querySelector( '.Wallop' ); var Wallop = new Wallop(slider); Wallop.previous();

This resets all internal variables of Wallop. Useful when dynamically changing the number of items in your slider.

var slider = document .querySelector( '.Wallop' ); var Wallop = new Wallop(slider); insertNewItems(); Wallop.reset();

Events

Wallop dispatches a Custom Event every time a slide changes, and it returns a detail object which contains the current slide index and the element you initiated Wallop with.

Listening to a slide change

var slider = document .querySelector( '.Wallop' ); var Wallop = new Wallop(slider); var handler = function ( event ) { }; Wallop.on( 'change' , handler); Wallop.off( 'change' , handler);

Real life examples

Google – uses wallop as a slideshow, transitioning the background colour and animating the hero image of each item

– uses wallop as a slideshow, transitioning the background colour and animating the hero image of each item Warp – uses the power of wallop's API and Custom Events to control the items via the URL and to build a custom pagination

– uses the power of wallop's API and Custom Events to control the items via the URL and to build a custom pagination Strava Insights – uses wallop a a slideshow, transitioning and transforming the background images with delay

If you are using wallop, please do let me know by creating an issue and I'll make sure to add it to this list 👊

Limitations

Due to its simplicity, wallop has a few limitations. For example, it is not possible to have the slide position animation based on gesture, or it's not possible to include physics based animations based on gesture momentum.

If you want a slider which provides all these options, I highly recommend David Desandro's Flickity.

Contributing

Plese see CONTRIBUTING.md for more information.

Licensing

MIT © 2018 Pedro Duarte