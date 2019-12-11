wallop is a minimal 4kb library for showing & hiding things.
❗️Important note️
Version 1 of WallopSlider is not compatible with version 2+.
If you are still using v1, please note that I am no longer supporting it.
Documentation, etc. has been moved to this branch.
In a nutshell, wallop takes a collection of HTML elements and Previous & Next buttons, and adds helper HTML classes in the correct elements based on whether you want to navigate forwards or backwards.
It basically just add the right classes in the right places at the right time.
With those classes, you can do an infinite number of things, controlling what's shown or hidden with CSS.
I've created a collection on Codepen with a few more examples, go take a 👀!
With npm
$ npm install wallop
With bower
$ bower install wallop
Download
You can download the latest version or checkout all the releases here.
Once you have downloaded Wallop, the first thing you need to do is include the CSS and the JavaScript.
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/wallop.css">
</head>
<script src="path/to/Wallop.min.js"></script>
<script>
var wallopEl = document.querySelector('.Wallop');
var slider = new Wallop(wallopEl);
</script>
var Wallop = require('Wallop');
import Wallop from 'Wallop';
<div class="Wallop">
<div class="Wallop-list">
<div class="Wallop-item">…</div>
<div class="Wallop-item">…</div>
<div class="Wallop-item">…</div>
<div class="Wallop-item">…</div>
<div class="Wallop-item">…</div>
</div>
<button class="Wallop-buttonPrevious">Previous</button>
<button class="Wallop-buttonNext">Next</button>
</div>
#protip
You can set the starting slide with a
.Wallop-item--currentclass.
Wallop has no animations by default, so if you want to animate the slides, you need to extend the default
.Wallop class with an animation modifier and include the respective CSS into your HTML.
I have created a few basic animations which are ready for you to use out-of-the-box, you will find them in the
/css directory.
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/wallop.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/wallop-animation.css">
</head>
<div class="Wallop Wallop--fade">
...
</div>
Here's a list of the available animation modifiers ready for you to use
Wallop--slide
Wallop--fade
Wallop--scale
Wallop--rotate
Wallop--fold
Wallop--vertical-slide
protip
These animation helpers are especially helpful using if you are using wallop as a slider, but don't feel forced to use them, instead, feel free to take advantage of the classes wallop provides you with, and create you own!
Here's a list of options you can pass to Wallop
buttonPreviousClass: 'Wallop-buttonPrevious'
buttonNextClass: 'Wallop-buttonNext'
itemClass: 'Wallop-item'
currentItemClass: 'Wallop-item--current'
showPreviousClass: 'Wallop-item--showPrevious'
showNextClass: 'Wallop-item--showNext'
hidePreviousClass: 'Wallop-item--hidePrevious'
hideNextClass: 'Wallop-item--hideNext'
carousel: true
Wallop offers a basic API for you to use, so you can control it from your own buttons or gestures.
This allows you to go to a specific slide index.
var slider = document.querySelector('.Wallop');
var Wallop = new Wallop(slider);
// Go to 2nd slide
Wallop.goTo(1);
#protip
index starts at 0 👌
This allows you to go to the next slide
var slider = document.querySelector('.Wallop');
var Wallop = new Wallop(slider);
// Go to next slide
Wallop.next();
This allows you to go to the previous slide
var slider = document.querySelector('.Wallop');
var Wallop = new Wallop(slider);
// Go to previous slide
Wallop.previous();
This resets all internal variables of Wallop. Useful when dynamically changing the number of items in your slider.
var slider = document.querySelector('.Wallop');
var Wallop = new Wallop(slider);
// Some function that will dynamically
// insert new itmes in Wallop
insertNewItems();
// Reset config
Wallop.reset();
Wallop dispatches a Custom Event every time a slide changes, and it returns a
detail object which contains the current slide index and the element you initiated Wallop with.
var slider = document.querySelector('.Wallop');
var Wallop = new Wallop(slider);
var handler = function(event) {
// event.detail.wallopEl
// => <div class="Wallop">…</div>
// event.detail.currentItemIndex
// => number
};
// Listen to the handler
Wallop.on('change', handler);
// Remove the handler listener
Wallop.off('change', handler);
If you are using wallop, please do let me know by creating an issue and I'll make sure to add it to this list 👊
Due to its simplicity, wallop has a few limitations. For example, it is not possible to have the slide position animation based on gesture, or it's not possible to include physics based animations based on gesture momentum.
If you want a slider which provides all these options, I highly recommend David Desandro's Flickity.
Plese see CONTRIBUTING.md for more information.
MIT © 2018 Pedro Duarte