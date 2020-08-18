A collection of utilities for building cryptocurrency wallets, written in TypeScript. Requires Node.js 12.0.0+.

const { randomBytes } = require ( "crypto" ); const { HDKey } = require ( "wallet.ts" ); const seed = randomBytes( 66 ); const masterKey = HDKey.parseMasterSeed(seed); const extendedPrivateKey = masterKey.derive( "m/44'/60'/0'/0" ) .extendedPrivateKey; const childKey = HDKey.parseExtendedKey(extendedPrivateKey); const wallet = childKey.derive( "0" ); const walletPrivateKey = wallet.privateKey; const walletPublicKey = wallet.publicKey;

Mnemonic code for generating deterministic keys (BIP 39)

const { randomBytes } = require ( "crypto" ); const { Mnemonic } = require ( "wallet.ts" ); const mnemonic = Mnemonic.generate(randomBytes( 32 )); const phrase = mnemonic.phrase; const words = mnemonic.words; const seed = mnemonic.toSeed();

Ethereum Address / EIP 55 checksum

const { EthereumAddress } = require ( "wallet.ts" ); const publicKey = Buffer.from( "028a8c59fa27d1e0f1643081ff80c3cf0392902acbf76ab0dc9c414b8d115b0ab3" , "hex" ); const address = EthereumAddress.from(publicKey).address; const valid = EthereumAddress.isValid(address); const checksumAddress = EthereumAddress.checksumAddress( "0xd11a13f484e2f2bd22d93c3c3131f61c05e876a9" );

Bitcoin Address (deprecated)

const { BitcoinAddress } = require ( "wallet.ts" ); const publicKey = Buffer.from( "0250863ad64a87ae8a2fe83c1af1a8403cb53f53e486d8511dad8a04887e5b2352" , "hex" ); const address = BitcoinAddress.from(publicKey).address; const valid = BitcoinAddress.isValid(address);

Copyright © 2018-2020 Coinbase, Inc.

Copyright © 2017-2018 HardFork Inc.

This project is licensed under the ISC license.