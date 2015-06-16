walker, texas ranger

very simple walker for estree AST

Installation

npm install walkes

Or as a component :

component install Swatinem/walkes

Compatibility warning

walkes ~ 0.1.0 used to pass in the node as this . This changed with version ~ 0.2.0 which passes it as the first parameter. Please keep that in mind, and sorry for the inconvenience.

Usage

walkes works with an estree spec compatible ast. You are free to choose whichever parser you would like, such as esprima, espree, babel, acorn or others.

walker(espree.parse( "…" ), { MemberExpression : function ( node, recurse, stop ) { recurse(node.object); recurse(node.property); walker.checkProps(node, recurse); }, default : function ( recurse, stop ) { stop(); throw stop; } }, offset);

License

LGPL-3.0