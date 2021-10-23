A nodejs directory walker. Broadcasts events for various file types as well as a generic "entry" event for all types and provides the ability to prune directory trees. This shows the entire API; everything is optional:
Walker('/etc/')
.filterDir(function(dir, stat) {
if (dir === '/etc/pam.d') {
console.warn('Skipping /etc/pam.d and children')
return false
}
return true
})
.on('entry', function(entry, stat) {
console.log('Got entry: ' + entry)
})
.on('dir', function(dir, stat) {
console.log('Got directory: ' + dir)
})
.on('file', function(file, stat) {
console.log('Got file: ' + file)
})
.on('symlink', function(symlink, stat) {
console.log('Got symlink: ' + symlink)
})
.on('blockDevice', function(blockDevice, stat) {
console.log('Got blockDevice: ' + blockDevice)
})
.on('fifo', function(fifo, stat) {
console.log('Got fifo: ' + fifo)
})
.on('socket', function(socket, stat) {
console.log('Got socket: ' + socket)
})
.on('characterDevice', function(characterDevice, stat) {
console.log('Got characterDevice: ' + characterDevice)
})
.on('error', function(er, entry, stat) {
console.log('Got error ' + er + ' on entry ' + entry)
})
.on('end', function() {
console.log('All files traversed.')
})
You specify a root directory to walk and optionally specify a function to prune
sub-directory trees via the
filterDir function. The Walker exposes a number
of events, broadcasting various file type events a generic error event and
finally the event to signal the end of the process.