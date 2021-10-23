walker

A nodejs directory walker. Broadcasts events for various file types as well as a generic "entry" event for all types and provides the ability to prune directory trees. This shows the entire API; everything is optional:

Walker( '/etc/' ) .filterDir( function ( dir, stat ) { if (dir === '/etc/pam.d' ) { console .warn( 'Skipping /etc/pam.d and children' ) return false } return true }) .on( 'entry' , function ( entry, stat ) { console .log( 'Got entry: ' + entry) }) .on( 'dir' , function ( dir, stat ) { console .log( 'Got directory: ' + dir) }) .on( 'file' , function ( file, stat ) { console .log( 'Got file: ' + file) }) .on( 'symlink' , function ( symlink, stat ) { console .log( 'Got symlink: ' + symlink) }) .on( 'blockDevice' , function ( blockDevice, stat ) { console .log( 'Got blockDevice: ' + blockDevice) }) .on( 'fifo' , function ( fifo, stat ) { console .log( 'Got fifo: ' + fifo) }) .on( 'socket' , function ( socket, stat ) { console .log( 'Got socket: ' + socket) }) .on( 'characterDevice' , function ( characterDevice, stat ) { console .log( 'Got characterDevice: ' + characterDevice) }) .on( 'error' , function ( er, entry, stat ) { console .log( 'Got error ' + er + ' on entry ' + entry) }) .on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'All files traversed.' ) })