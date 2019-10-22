walkdir

Find files. Walks a directory tree emitting events based on what it finds. Presents a familliar callback/emitter/sync interface. Walk a tree of any depth. This is a performant option any pull requests to make it more so will be taken into consderation..

Example

var walk = require ( 'walkdir' ); walk( '../' , function ( path, stat ) { console .log( 'found: ' , path); }); var emitter = walk( '../' ); emitter.on( 'file' , function ( filename, stat ) { console .log( 'file from emitter: ' , filename); }); walk.sync( '../' , function ( path, stat ) { console .log( 'found sync:' , path); }); var paths = walk.sync( '../' ); console .log( 'found paths sync: ' , paths); let result = await walk.async( '../' ,{ return_object : true })

install

npm install walkdir

arguments

walkdir(path, [options], [callback]) walkdir.sync(path, [options], [callback]);

path the starting point of your directory walk

options. supported options are general



{ "follow_symlinks" ?: boolean, "no_recurse" ?: boolean, "max_depth" ?: number, "track_inodes" ?: boolean; "sync" ?:boolean, "return_object" ?: boolean, "no_return" ?: boolean, "filter" ?: ( directory:string,files:string[] )=> string[]| Promise <string[]>, "fs" ?:any, "find_links?" :boolean, }

walkdir.sync/walkdir.async only { "return_object" : false , "no_return" : false , }

callback this is bound to the path event of the emitter. its optional in all cases. callback(path, stat)



events

non error type events are emitted with (path,stat). stat is an instanceof fs.Stats

path

fired for everything

file

fired only for regular files

directory

fired only for directories

link

fired when a symbolic link is found

end

fired when the entire tree has been read and emitted.

socket

fired when a socket descriptor is found

fifo

fired when a fifo is found

characterdevice

fired when a character device is found

blockdevice

fired when a block device is found

targetdirectory

fired for the stat of the path you provided as the first argument. is is only fired if it is a directory.

empty

fired for empty directory

error events

error type events are emitted with (path,error). error being the error object returned from an fs call or other opperation.

error

if the target path cannot be read an error event is emitted. this is the only failure case.

fail

when stat or read fails on a path somewhere in the walk and it is not your target path you get a fail event instead of error. This is handy if you want to find places you dont have access too.

notes

the async emitter returned supports 3 methods

###end stop a walk in progress

###pause pause the walk. no more events will be emitted until resume

###resume resume the walk

ignore(path or array of paths)

will not traverse these directories. may be called in the path event handler to ignore dynamically.

var walk = require ( 'walkdir' ); var p = require ( 'path' ); walk( '/' , function ( path, stat ) { if (p.basename(path) === '.git' ) { this .ignore(path) } })

cancel a walk in progress

var walk = require ( 'walkdir' ); walk( '../' , function ( path, stat ) { this .end(); }); var walk = require ( 'walkdir' ); var emitter = walk( '../' ); doSomethingAsync( function ( ) { emitter.end(); })

thanks

thanks to substack. the interface for this module is based off of node-findit

contributing