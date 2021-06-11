Return an array containing all recursive files and directories under a given
directory, similar to Unix
find. Follows symlinks. Bare-bones, but
very fast.
Similar to
wrench.readdirSyncRecursive,
but adds trailing slashes to directories.
Not to be confused with node-walk, which has both an asynchronous and a synchronous API.
yarn add walk-sync
const walkSync = require('walk-sync');
const paths = walkSync('project')
Given
project/one.txt and
project/subdir/two.txt,
paths will be the following
array:
['one.txt', 'subdir/', 'subdir/two.txt']
Directories come before their contents, and have a trailing forward-slash (on all platforms).
Symlinks are followed.
Sometimes, it is important to get additional information from a walk of a directory; for instance if the downstream consumer needs to stat the files we can leverage the stats from the walk.
To accommodate,
walkSync.entries(path [, options]) is also provided, instead
of returning a list of files and/or directories it returns an array of objects
which correspond to a given file or directory, except with more data.
entry.relativePath
entry.mode // => fs.statSync(fullPath).mode
entry.size // => fs.statSync(fullPath).size
entry.mtime // => fs.statSync(fullPath).mtime.getTime()
entry.isDirectory() // => true if directory
globs: An array of globs. Only files and directories that match at least
one of the provided globs will be returned.
const paths = walkSync('project', { globs: ['subdir/**/*.txt'] });
// => ['subdir/two.txt']
As an alternative to string globs, you can pass an array of precompiled
minimatch.Minimatch
instances. This is faster and allows to specify your own globbing options.
directories (default: true): Pass
false to only return files, not
directories:
const paths = walkSync('project', { directories: false })
// => ['one.txt', 'subdir/two.txt']
ignore: An array of globs. Files and directories that match at least one
of the provided globs will be pruned while searching.
const paths = walkSync('project', { ignore: ['subdir'] })
// => ['one.txt']
As an alternative to string globs, you can pass an array of precompiled
minimatch.Minimatch
instances. This is faster and allows to specify your own globbing options.
includeBasePath (default: false): Pass
true to include the basePath in the output.
note: this flag is only for
walkSync(..) not
walkSync.entries(..)
const paths = walkSync('project', { includeBasePath: true });
// => ['project/one.txt', 'project/subdir/two.txt']
fs: Allows an alternative implementation of fs to be supplied.
examples of alternative file systems include memfs or graceful-fs
import {Volume, createFsFromVolume} from 'memfs'
const fs = createFsFromVolume(Volume.fromJSON({'aDir/aFile': 'some-contents'}))
const paths = walkSync('project', { fs });
// => ['aDir/', 'aDir/aFile']
globOptions: Pass any options for Minimatch that will be applied to all items in
globs and
ignore that are strings.
If items in
globs or
ignore are instances of
minimatch.Minimatch, the
globOptions will not be applied.
walkSync(baseDir) is a faster substitute for
glob.sync('**', {
cwd: baseDir,
dot: true,
mark: true,
strict: true
})