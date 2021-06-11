Return an array containing all recursive files and directories under a given directory, similar to Unix find . Follows symlinks. Bare-bones, but very fast.

Similar to wrench.readdirSyncRecursive , but adds trailing slashes to directories.

Not to be confused with node-walk, which has both an asynchronous and a synchronous API.

Installation

yarn add walk-sync

Usage

const walkSync = require ( 'walk-sync' ); const paths = walkSync( 'project' )

Given project/one.txt and project/subdir/two.txt , paths will be the following array:

[ 'one.txt' , 'subdir/' , 'subdir/two.txt' ]

Directories come before their contents, and have a trailing forward-slash (on all platforms).

Symlinks are followed.

Entries

Sometimes, it is important to get additional information from a walk of a directory; for instance if the downstream consumer needs to stat the files we can leverage the stats from the walk.

To accommodate, walkSync.entries(path [, options]) is also provided, instead of returning a list of files and/or directories it returns an array of objects which correspond to a given file or directory, except with more data.

entry .relativePath entry .mode entry .size entry .mtime entry.isDirectory()

Options

globs : An array of globs. Only files and directories that match at least one of the provided globs will be returned. const paths = walkSync( 'project' , { globs : [ 'subdir/**/*.txt' ] }); As an alternative to string globs, you can pass an array of precompiled minimatch.Minimatch instances. This is faster and allows to specify your own globbing options.

directories (default: true): Pass false to only return files, not directories: const paths = walkSync( 'project' , { directories : false })

ignore : An array of globs. Files and directories that match at least one of the provided globs will be pruned while searching. const paths = walkSync( 'project' , { ignore : [ 'subdir' ] }) As an alternative to string globs, you can pass an array of precompiled minimatch.Minimatch instances. This is faster and allows to specify your own globbing options.

includeBasePath (default: false): Pass true to include the basePath in the output. note: this flag is only for walkSync(..) not walkSync.entries(..) const paths = walkSync( 'project' , { includeBasePath : true });

fs : Allows an alternative implementation of fs to be supplied. examples of alternative file systems include memfs or graceful-fs import {Volume, createFsFromVolume} from 'memfs' const fs = createFsFromVolume(Volume.fromJSON({ 'aDir/aFile' : 'some-contents' })) const paths = walkSync( 'project' , { fs });

globOptions : Pass any options for Minimatch that will be applied to all items in globs and ignore that are strings. If items in globs or ignore are instances of minimatch.Minimatch , the globOptions will not be applied.

Background

walkSync(baseDir) is a faster substitute for