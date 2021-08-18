Walk up the directory tree until the specified path is found.
Example
const walkBack = require('walk-back')
string ⏏
Returns an absolute file path (if found) else
null.
Kind: Exported function
|Param
|Type
|Description
|startAt
string
|the directory to start in
|lookingFor
string
|the path we're looking for
Example
> walkBack('/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb/walk-back', 'package.json')
'/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb/walk-back/package.json'
> walkBack('/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb/walk-back', '75lb')
'/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb'
> walkBack('/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb/walk-back', '.bash_profile')
'/Users/lloyd/.bash_profile'
> walkBack('.', '.bash_profile')
'/Users/lloyd/.bash_profile'
> walkBack('/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb/walk-back', 'non-existent.file')
null
