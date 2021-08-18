openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wb

walk-back

by Lloyd Brookes
5.1.0 (see all)

Walk up the directory tree until a specified path is found.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

363K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

view on npm npm module downloads Gihub repo dependents Gihub package dependents Build Status js-standard-style

walk-back

walk-back

Walk up the directory tree until the specified path is found.

Example 

const walkBack = require('walk-back')

walkBack(startAt, lookingFor) ⇒ string

Returns an absolute file path (if found) else null.

Kind: Exported function

ParamTypeDescription
startAtstringthe directory to start in
lookingForstringthe path we're looking for

Example 

> walkBack('/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb/walk-back', 'package.json')
'/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb/walk-back/package.json'

> walkBack('/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb/walk-back', '75lb')
'/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb'

> walkBack('/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb/walk-back', '.bash_profile')
'/Users/lloyd/.bash_profile'

> walkBack('.', '.bash_profile')
'/Users/lloyd/.bash_profile'

> walkBack('/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb/walk-back', 'non-existent.file')
null

© 2015-21 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\.

Tested by test-runner. Documented by jsdoc-to-markdown.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial