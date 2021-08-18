Walk up the directory tree until the specified path is found.

Example

const walkBack = require ( 'walk-back' )

walkBack(startAt, lookingFor) ⇒ string ⏏

Returns an absolute file path (if found) else null .

Kind: Exported function

Param Type Description startAt string the directory to start in lookingFor string the path we're looking for

Example

> walkBack( '/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb/walk-back' , 'package.json' ) '/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb/walk-back/package.json' > walkBack( '/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb/walk-back' , '75lb' ) '/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb' > walkBack( '/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb/walk-back' , '.bash_profile' ) '/Users/lloyd/.bash_profile' > walkBack( '.' , '.bash_profile' ) '/Users/lloyd/.bash_profile' > walkBack( '/Users/lloyd/Documents/75lb/walk-back' , 'non-existent.file' ) null

© 2015-21 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\.

Tested by test-runner. Documented by jsdoc-to-markdown.