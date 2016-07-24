WaldoJS

I got frustrated looking for specific properties and values within JavaScript object trees — so I created a utility to do it for me.

Waldo lets you search globally or within specificied objects. You can search by property name, property type or property value. You can also create your own custom search functions. Waldo can be run as an npm module, or a global file and there's also an autogenerated bookmarklet you can use for quick checks in the console.

Overview

A waldo search returns an array of Match objects...

var waldo = require ( 'waldojs' ); var React = require ( 'react' ); var matches = waldo.byName( 'oneOfType' , React); matches[ 0 ].path; matches[ 0 ].value; matches[ 0 ].type;

Running log over a Match, or all matches, returns a formatted text summary.

waldo.byValue( 10 ).log(); GLOBAL.module.exports.repl._maxListeners -> (number) 10 GLOBAL.module.exports.repl.rli._maxListeners -> (number) 10 GLOBAL.module.exports.repl.outputStream._maxListeners -> (number) 10 GLOBAL.module.exports.repl.inputStream._maxListeners -> (number) 10

If you use a transpiler like babel you could interact with waldo in ES 6. (Waldo is itself written in ES 6).

const obj = { a : { a : 3 , b : { c : 4 , a : { a : { b : 4 }}}}}; const matches = find.custom( ( what, obj, prop ) => { let { a : { b : x}} = obj[prop]; return x === 4 ; }, obj); matches.log();

Installation and Usage

1. Using the npm module

npm install waldojs

then

var waldo = require ( 'waldojs' );

or

import waldo from 'waldojs' ;

2. Standalone

Clone this repo and run make to generate the standalone bundles waldobundle.js and waldobundle.min.js . The global waldo object will now be available to you.

3. Using the Bookmarklet in the Browser Console

By using the supplied bookmarklet ( lib/bookmarklet.txt - you'll need to run make if it isn't there) you can type waldo commands directly in the console. When run in the console waldo auto-logs all matches.

Output

Match

Every time waldo finds an object that matches the search criteria, a Match object is created. Each call to waldo returns an array of Match objects.

A Match instance has the following properties

path the property path to reach the matching object.

the property path to reach the matching object. prop the name of the matching object.

the name of the matching object. value the value of the matching object.

the value of the matching object. obj the matching object

the matching object log function that returns a formatted string representation of the match (the array of matches also has a log function that returns a formatted string of all matches).

API

Waldo accepts a variety of query methods.

byName search the object tree for properties with this name

search the object tree for properties with this name byValue search the object tree for properties with this value

search the object tree for properties with this value byValueCoerced search the object tree for properties that == this value

search the object tree for properties that == this value byType search the object tree for properties that are an instance of the given class/constructor.

search the object tree for properties that are an instance of the given class/constructor. custom supply a custom search function

Each method accepts up to 2 arguments:

what (required) the property, value or type to match on

(required) the property, value or type to match on where (optional - default is the global object) the root of the search

byName

var matches = waldo.byName( 'read' ); matches.length; matches[ 0 ].value; matches[ 0 ].log(); 'GLOBAL.module.exports.repl.inputStream.read -> (function) [object Function]'

byValue

var matches = waldo.byValue( 10 ); matches.length matches.log(); GLOBAL.module.exports.repl._maxListeners -> (number) 10 GLOBAL.module.exports.repl.rli._maxListeners -> (number) 10 GLOBAL.module.exports.repl.outputStream._maxListeners -> (number) 10 GLOBAL.module.exports.repl.inputStream._maxListeners -> (number) 10

byValueCoerced

waldo.byValueCoerced( false ); GLOBAL.deviceIsAndroid -> (boolean) false GLOBAL.deviceIsIOS -> (boolean) false GLOBAL.defaultstatus -> (string) '' GLOBAL.GitHub.support.setImmediate -> (boolean) false GLOBAL.chrome.app.isInstalled -> (boolean) false etc..

byType

var a = { aa : [ 'x' , 'y' , 'z' ], bb : { bbb : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], ccc : 54 } }; waldo.byType( Array , a); SRC.aa -> (object) x,y,z SRC.bb.bbb -> (object) 1 , 2 , 3

Custom

The custom method takes 2 arguments:

fn - function specifying match criteria

- function specifying match criteria where (optional) -where to search

var vegetables = { carrots : { chopped : false , cleaned : true } leaks : { chopped : true , cleaned : false } }; waldo.custom( function ( what, obj, prop ) { return (obj[prop] === true ) && (!prop.indexOf( 'c' )); }, vegetables); SRC.leaks.chopped -> (boolean) true SRC.carrots.cleaned -> (boolean) true

Circular References

Waldo detects circular references and cites them:

var a = { x : b}; var b = { y : c}; var c = { z : a}; waldo.byName( 'z' );

will log...

GLOBAL .c .z - > (< GLOBAL .a >) { z : a}

Thanks to John-David Dalton for adding circular reference detection as well as providing some early refactor commits.

Testing

To test both module and the standalone bundles:

npm test

To run continuous tests in watch mode: