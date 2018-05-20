openbase logo
wol

wake_on_lan

by David Siegel
1.0.0 (see all)

Wake-on-LAN utilities for node.js

Readme

Wake-on-LAN utilities for node.js

Installation

npm install wake_on_lan --save  # use the library
npm install wake_on_lan -g      # optional global wake utility

Synopsis

To wake a machine with a given mac address do:

var wol = require('wake_on_lan');

wol.wake('20:DE:20:DE:20:DE');

wol.wake('20:DE:20:DE:20:DE', function(error) {
  if (error) {
    // handle error
  } else {
    // done sending packets
  }
});

var magic_packet = wol.createMagicPacket('20:DE:20:DE:20:DE');

See windows notes and the wake utility.

Reference

MAC addresses are strings and may use any separator or no separator at all:

'20:DE:20:DE:20:DE'
'20-DE-20-DE-20-DE'
'20DE20DE20DE'

Function wake()

wake(mac, [options, callback])

Send a sequence of Wake-on-LAN magic packets to the given MAC address. The callback is called when all packets have been sent or an error occurs. The options object may have the following properties:

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault
addressThe destination addressString255.255.255.255
num_packetsThe number of packets to sendNumber3
intervalThe interval between packets in millisecondsNumber100
portThe destination port to send toNumber9

Function createMagicPacket()

createMagicPacket(mac)

Returns a buffer with a magic packet for the given MAC address.

The wake utility

wake [options] MAC

Options

OptionShortDescriptionDefault
--address-aBroadcast address, ipv4 or ipv6255.255.255.255
--num_packets-nNumber of packets to send3
--interval-iInterval between each packet100
--port-pUDP port of the target destination9
--help-hShow help

Examples

wake 20:DE:20:DE:20:DE
wake -a 192.168.1.255 20-DE-20-DE-20-DE
wake --num_packets 10 --interval 50 -p 9 20DE20DE20DE

Windows Notes

Because windows routes global broadcasts differently from unix systems, it is necessary to specify a broadcast address manually, e.g:

wol.wake(someMac, { address: "192.168.2.255" }, wakeCallback);

Use os.networkInterfaces() to calculate the broadcast address dynamically. See @mwittig's comment for further information.

Contributors

License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2010 David Siegel

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

