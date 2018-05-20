Wake-on-LAN utilities for node.js

Installation

npm install wake_on_lan --save npm install wake_on_lan -g

Synopsis

To wake a machine with a given mac address do:

var wol = require ( 'wake_on_lan' ); wol.wake( '20:DE:20:DE:20:DE' ); wol.wake( '20:DE:20:DE:20:DE' , function ( error ) { if (error) { } else { } }); var magic_packet = wol.createMagicPacket( '20:DE:20:DE:20:DE' );

See windows notes and the wake utility.

Reference

MAC addresses are strings and may use any separator or no separator at all:

'20:DE:20:DE:20:DE' '20-DE-20-DE-20-DE' '20DE20DE20DE'

Function wake()

wake (mac, [options, callback])

Send a sequence of Wake-on-LAN magic packets to the given MAC address. The callback is called when all packets have been sent or an error occurs. The options object may have the following properties:

Property Description Type Default address The destination address String 255.255.255.255 num_packets The number of packets to send Number 3 interval The interval between packets in milliseconds Number 100 port The destination port to send to Number 9

Function createMagicPacket()

createMagicPacket (mac)

Returns a buffer with a magic packet for the given MAC address.

The wake utility

wake [options] MAC

Options

Option Short Description Default --address -a Broadcast address, ipv4 or ipv6 255.255.255.255 --num_packets -n Number of packets to send 3 --interval -i Interval between each packet 100 --port -p UDP port of the target destination 9 --help -h Show help

Examples

wake 20:DE:20:DE:20:DE wake -a 192.168.1.255 20-DE-20-DE-20-DE wake --num_packets 10 --interval 50 -p 9 20DE20DE20DE

Windows Notes

Because windows routes global broadcasts differently from unix systems, it is necessary to specify a broadcast address manually, e.g:

wol .wake ( someMac , { address : "192.168.2.255" }, wakeCallback );

Use os.networkInterfaces() to calculate the broadcast address dynamically. See @mwittig's comment for further information.

Contributors

License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2010 David Siegel

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.