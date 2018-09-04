wait

Syntactic sugar for setTimeout and setInterval.

Sugar for setTimeout.

wait( 100 , function ( ) { }); wait( '2s' , function ( ) { }); wait( '2 minutes' , function ( ) { }, 'awesomeId' );

repeat(time, callback, id, callBefore = false)

Sugar for setInterval.

If callBefore is true the callback will be executed before the interval.

repeat( 100 , function ( ) { }); repeat( '1 min' , function ( ) { }, 'awesomeId' ); repeat( '1 min' , function ( ) { }, true ); repeat( '1 min' , function ( ) { }, 'awesomeId' , true );

until(condition, callback, interval = 100, id)

Runs the callback function when the condition is true. If you don't specify an interval the condition will be check every 100 milliseconds.

var condition = function ( ) { return 1 == 1 ; }; until(condition, function ( ) { }); until(condition, function ( ) { }, '1 second' ); until(condition, function ( ) { }, 150 , 'coolId' );

clear

Syntactic sugar for clearInterval and clearTimeout

The clear() method can be used in 3 ways:

clear(); clear(id); var timeout = wait( 100 , callback); clear(timeout); wait( 100 , callback, 'awesome-id' ); clear( 'awesome-id' ); clear([timeout, 'awesome-id' ]);

time

Time can be specified in various formats:

If time is a number, it will be interpreted as milliseconds.

100 , 1 second , 3 minutes , 1 hour , 3 secs , 1 min , 2 hrs , 1s , 3m , 2h

Installation

npm install waitjs

Usage

require ( 'waitjs' ); < script src = "wait.js" > </ script >

Tests