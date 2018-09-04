openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wai

waitjs

by Elving Rodríguez
0.2.0 (see all)

Syntactic sugar for setTimeout and setInterval.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

152

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

wait

Project unmaintained

Syntactic sugar for setTimeout and setInterval.

wait(time, callback, id)

Sugar for setTimeout.

wait(100, function(){
    // Do something in 100 milliseconds
});

wait('2s', function(){
    // Do something in 2 seconds
});

wait('2 minutes', function(){
    // Do something in 2 minutes
}, 'awesomeId');

repeat(time, callback, id, callBefore = false)

Sugar for setInterval.

If callBefore is true the callback will be executed before the interval.

repeat(100, function() {
    // Do something every 100 milliseconds
});

repeat('1 min', function() {
    // Do something every minute
}, 'awesomeId');

repeat('1 min', function() {
    // Run immediately and every minute
}, true);

repeat('1 min', function() {
    // Run immediately and every minute
}, 'awesomeId', true);

until(condition, callback, interval = 100, id)

Runs the callback function when the condition is true. If you don't specify an interval the condition will be check every 100 milliseconds.

var condition = function() {
    return 1 == 1;
};

until(condition, function() {
    // Do something when 1 == 1
});

until(condition, function() {
    // Check every second if 1 == 1 and do something.
}, '1 second');

until(condition, function() {
    // Check every second if 1 == 1 and do something.
}, 150, 'coolId');

clear

Syntactic sugar for clearInterval and clearTimeout

The clear() method can be used in 3 ways:

// Will clear all intervals and timeouts that where created with an id
clear();

// Will clear a timeout or interval given an id.
clear(id);

// The id can be two things.
var timeout = wait(100, callback);
clear(timeout);

wait(100, callback, 'awesome-id');
clear('awesome-id');

// Will clear all timeouts and intervals in an array.
clear([timeout, 'awesome-id']);

time

Time can be specified in various formats:

If time is a number, it will be interpreted as milliseconds.

100, 1 second, 3 minutes, 1 hour, 3 secs, 1 min, 2 hrs, 1s, 3m, 2h

Installation

npm install waitjs

Usage

// nodejs
require('waitjs');

<!-- browser -->
<script src="wait.js"></script>

Tests

npm test

Bitdeli Badge

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial