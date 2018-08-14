openbase logo
wup

wait-until-promise

by Simen Bekkhus
1.0.0 (see all)

A simple utilty to wait until condition is true, returning a promise

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

663

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

wait-until-promise

Test utility to simplify waiting for a condition

Usage

To use it, import the module, and pass it a function. A promise is returned, and it is resolved after the passed function returns a truthy value. If the function passed never returns a truthy value, or it times out, the promise is rejected.

import $ from 'jquery';
import waitUntil from 'wait-until-promise';

describe('some thing', () => {
  it('should do something', (done) => {
    const button = $('#button');
    const paragraph = $('p');

    button.click();

    waitUntil(() => paragraph.text() === 'button clicked')
      .then(() => done());
  })

  // The promise is resolved with the return-value. Useful to if you want to
  // wait until something exists, then make assertions on it
  it('should do something else', (done) => {
    const button = $('#button');
    const paragraph = $('p');

    button.click();

    waitUntil(() => paragraph.text())
      .then((text) => expect(text).toBe('The text in the paragraph'))
      .then(() => done());
  })
})

API

See API.md

Change log

See CHANGELOG.md

