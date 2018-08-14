Test utility to simplify waiting for a condition

Usage

To use it, import the module, and pass it a function. A promise is returned, and it is resolved after the passed function returns a truthy value. If the function passed never returns a truthy value, or it times out, the promise is rejected.

import $ from 'jquery' ; import waitUntil from 'wait-until-promise' ; describe( 'some thing' , () => { it( 'should do something' , (done) => { const button = $( '#button' ); const paragraph = $( 'p' ); button.click(); waitUntil( () => paragraph.text() === 'button clicked' ) .then( () => done()); }) it( 'should do something else' , (done) => { const button = $( '#button' ); const paragraph = $( 'p' ); button.click(); waitUntil( () => paragraph.text()) .then( ( text ) => expect(text).toBe( 'The text in the paragraph' )) .then( () => done()); }) })

API

See API.md

Change log

See CHANGELOG.md