Test utility to simplify waiting for a condition
To use it, import the module, and pass it a function. A promise is returned, and it is resolved after the passed function returns a truthy value. If the function passed never returns a truthy value, or it times out, the promise is rejected.
import $ from 'jquery';
import waitUntil from 'wait-until-promise';
describe('some thing', () => {
it('should do something', (done) => {
const button = $('#button');
const paragraph = $('p');
button.click();
waitUntil(() => paragraph.text() === 'button clicked')
.then(() => done());
})
// The promise is resolved with the return-value. Useful to if you want to
// wait until something exists, then make assertions on it
it('should do something else', (done) => {
const button = $('#button');
const paragraph = $('p');
button.click();
waitUntil(() => paragraph.text())
.then((text) => expect(text).toBe('The text in the paragraph'))
.then(() => done());
})
})
See API.md
See CHANGELOG.md