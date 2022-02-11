wait-on - wait for files, ports, sockets, http(s) resources

wait-on is a cross-platform command line utility which will wait for files, ports, sockets, and http(s) resources to become available (or not available using reverse mode). Functionality is also available via a Node.js API. Cross-platform - runs everywhere Node.js runs (linux, unix, mac OS X, windows)

wait-on will wait for period of time for a file to stop growing before triggering availability which is good for monitoring files that are being built. Likewise wait-on will wait for period of time for other resources to remain available before triggering success.

For http(s) resources wait-on will check that the requests are returning 2XX (success) to HEAD or GET requests (after following any redirects).

wait-on can also be used in reverse mode which waits for resources to NOT be available. This is useful in waiting for services to shutdown before continuing. (Thanks @skarbovskiy for adding this feature)

Installation

Latest version 4+ requires Node.js 10+

(Node.js v8 users can use wait-on@5.3.0, v4 users can still use wait-on@2.1.2, and older Node.js engines, use wait-on@1.5.4)

npm install wait -on OR npm install -g wait -on

Usage

Use from command line or using Node.js programmatic API.

CLI Usage

Assuming NEXT_CMD is the command to run when resources are available, then wait-on will wait and then exit with a successful exit code (0) once all resources are available, causing NEXT_CMD to be run.

If wait-on is interrupted before all resources are available, it will exit with a non-zero exit code and thus NEXT_CMD will not be run.

wait -on file1 && NEXT_CMD wait -on f1 f2 && NEXT_CMD wait -on http://localhost:8000/foo && NEXT_CMD wait -on https://myserver/foo && NEXT_CMD wait -on http-get://localhost:8000/foo && NEXT_CMD wait -on https-get://myserver/foo && NEXT_CMD wait -on tcp:4000 && NEXT_CMD wait -on socket:/path/mysock wait -on http://unix:/var/SOCKPATH:/a/foo wait -on http-get://unix:/var/SOCKPATH:/a/foo

Usage : wait-on {OPTIONS} resource [...resource] Description: wait-on is a command line utility which will wait for files, ports, sockets, and http(s) resources to become available (or not available using reverse flag). Exits with success code ( 0 ) when all resources are ready. Non-zero exit code if interrupted or timed out. Options may also be specified in a config file (js or json ). For example required and the resulting object will be merged with any command line options before wait - on is called. See exampleConfig.js In shell combine with && to conditionally run another command once resources are available. ex: wait - on f1 && NEXT_CMD resources types are defined by their prefix, if no prefix is present , the resource is assumed to be of type 'file' . Resources can also be provided in the config file. resource prefixes are : file : - regular file (also default type ). ex: file :/ path / to / file http : - HTTP HEAD returns 2 XX response. ex: http ://m.com: 90 /foo https: - HTTPS HEAD returns 2 XX response. ex: https://my/bar http - get : - HTTP GET returns 2 XX response. ex: http ://m.com: 90 /foo https- get : - HTTPS GET returns 2 XX response. ex: https://my/bar tcp: - TCP port is listening. ex: 1.2 .3 .4 : 9000 or foo.com: 700 socket: - Domain Socket is listening. ex: socket:/ path / to /sock For http over socket, use http ://unix:SOCK_PATH:URL_PATH like http ://unix:/ path / to /sock:/foo/bar or http - get ://unix:/ path / to /sock:/foo/bar Standard Options: -c, js or json config file , useful for http (s) options and resources -d, Initial delay before checking for resources in ms, default 0 Maximum time in ms to wait for an HTTP HEAD / GET request, default 0 which results in using the OS default -i, Interval to poll resources in ms, default 250 ms -l, Log resources begin waited on and when complete or errored -r, Reverse operation, wait for resources to NOT be available -s, Simultaneous / Concurrent connections to a resource , default Infinity Setting this to 1 would delay new requests until previous one has completed. Used to limit the number of connections attempted to a resource at a time. -t, Maximum time in ms to wait before exiting with failure ( 1 ) code, default Infinity Maximum time in ms for tcp connect , default 300 ms -v, Enable debug output to stdout -w, Stability window , the time in ms defining the window of time that resource needs to have not changed ( file size or availability ) before signalling success , default 750 ms. If less than interval , it will be reset to the value of interval. This is only used for files, other resources are considered available on first detection. -h, Show this message

Node.js API usage

var waitOn = require ( 'wait-on' ); var opts = { resources : [ 'file1' , 'http://foo.com:8000/bar' , 'https://my.com/cat' , 'http-get://foo.com:8000/bar' , 'https-get://my.com/cat' , 'tcp:foo.com:8000' , 'socket:/my/sock' , 'http://unix:/my/sock:/my/url' , 'http-get://unix:/my/sock:/my/url' ], delay : 1000 , interval : 100 , simultaneous : 1 , timeout : 30000 , tcpTimeout : 1000 , window : 1000 , ca : [ ], cert : [ ], key : [ ], passphrase : 'yourpassphrase' , proxy : false , auth : { user : 'theuser' , pass : 'thepassword' }, strictSSL : false , followRedirect : true , headers : { 'x-custom' : 'headers' }, validateStatus : function ( status ) { return status >= 200 && status < 300 ; } }; waitOn(opts, function ( err ) { if (err) { return handleError(err); } }); waitOn(opts) .then( function ( ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { handleError(err); }); try { await waitOn(opts); } catch (err) { handleError(err); }

waitOn(opts, [cb]) - function which triggers resource checks

opts.resources - array of string resources to wait for. prefix determines the type of resource with the default type of file:

opts.delay - optional initial delay in ms, default 0

opts.interval - optional poll resource interval in ms, default 250ms

opts.log - optional flag which outputs to stdout, remaining resources waited on and when complete or errored

opts.reverse - optional flag to reverse operation so checks are for resources being NOT available, default false

opts.simultaneous - optional count to limit concurrent connections per resource at a time, setting to 1 waits for previous connection to succeed, fail, or timeout before sending another, default infinity

opts.timeout - optional timeout in ms, default Infinity. Aborts with error.

opts.tcpTimeout - optional tcp timeout in ms, default 300ms

opts.verbose - optional flag which outputs debug output, default false

opts.window - optional stabilization time in ms, default 750ms. Waits this amount of time for file sizes to stabilize or other resource availability to remain unchanged.

http(s) specific options, see https://nodejs.org/api/tls.html#tls_tls_connect_options_callback for specific details opts.ca: [ / strings or binaries / ], opts.cert: [ / strings or binaries / ], opts.key: [ / strings or binaries / ], opts.passphrase: 'yourpassphrase', opts.proxy: undefined, false, or object as defined in axios. Default is undefined. If not set axios detects proxy from env vars http_proxy and https_proxy. https://github.com/axios/axios#config-defaults



{ host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 9000 , auth : { username : 'mikeymike' , password : 'rapunz3l' } }

opts.auth: { user, pass }

opts.strictSSL: false,

opts.followRedirect: false, // defaults to true

opts.headers: { 'x-custom': 'headers' },

cb(err) - if err is provided then, resource checks did not succeed

Goals

simple command line utility and Node.js API for waiting for resources

wait for files to stabilize

wait for http(s) resources to return 2XX in response to HEAD request

wait for http(s) resources to return 2XX in response to GET request

wait for services to be listening on tcp ports

wait for services to be listening on unix domain sockets

configurable initial delay, poll interval, stabilization window, timeout

command line utility returns success code (0) when resources are availble

command line utility that can also wait for resources to not be available using reverse flag. This is useful for waiting for services to shutdown before continuing.

cross platform - runs anywhere Node.js runs (linux, unix, mac OS X, windows)

Why

I frequently need to wait on build tasks to complete or services to be available before starting next command, so this project makes that easier and is portable to everywhere Node.js runs.

Get involved

If you have input or ideas or would like to get involved, you may:

contact me via twitter @jeffbski - http://twitter.com/jeffbski

open an issue on github to begin a discussion - https://github.com/jeffbski/wait-on/issues

fork the repo and send a pull request (ideally with tests) - https://github.com/jeffbski/wait-on

License