Wait for localhost to be ready from the command-line

Useful if you need a local server to be ready to accept requests before executing the next command.

I personally use this to wait for webpack-dev-server to be ready before launching Electron.

Install

npm install --global wait -for-localhost-cli

Usage

$ wait -for-localhost -- help Usage $ wait -for-localhost [port] Options --use-get Use the HTTP-method GET instead of HEAD to test if the server is ready Example $ wait -for-localhost 8080 && echo 'Server is ready'

