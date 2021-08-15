openbase logo
wfl

wait-for-localhost-cli

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Wait for localhost to be ready from the command-line

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

wait-for-localhost-cli

Wait for localhost to be ready from the command-line

Useful if you need a local server to be ready to accept requests before executing the next command.

I personally use this to wait for webpack-dev-server to be ready before launching Electron.

Install

$ npm install --global wait-for-localhost-cli

Usage

$ wait-for-localhost --help

  Usage
    $ wait-for-localhost [port]

  Options
    --use-get  Use the HTTP-method GET instead of HEAD to test if the server is ready

  Example
    $ wait-for-localhost 8080 && echo 'Server is ready'

