Wait for localhost to be ready from the command-line
Useful if you need a local server to be ready to accept requests before executing the next command.
I personally use this to wait for
webpack-dev-server to be ready before launching Electron.
$ npm install --global wait-for-localhost-cli
$ wait-for-localhost --help
Usage
$ wait-for-localhost [port]
Options
--use-get Use the HTTP-method GET instead of HEAD to test if the server is ready
Example
$ wait-for-localhost 8080 && echo 'Server is ready'