Wait for localhost to be ready
Useful if you need a local server to be ready to accept requests before doing other things.
$ npm install wait-for-localhost
import waitForLocalhost from 'wait-for-localhost';
await waitForLocalhost({port: 8080});
console.log('Server is ready');
Returns a
Promise that settles when localhost is ready.
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
80
Type:
string\
Default:
'/'
Use a custom path.
For example,
/health for a health-check endpoint.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Use the
GET HTTP-method instead of
HEAD to check if the server is running.