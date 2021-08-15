Wait for localhost to be ready

Useful if you need a local server to be ready to accept requests before doing other things.

Install

npm install wait -for-localhost

Usage

import waitForLocalhost from 'wait-for-localhost' ; await waitForLocalhost({ port : 8080 }); console .log( 'Server is ready' );

API

Returns a Promise that settles when localhost is ready.

options

Type: object

port

Type: number \ Default: 80

path

Type: string \ Default: '/'

Use a custom path.

For example, /health for a health-check endpoint.

useGet

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Use the GET HTTP-method instead of HEAD to check if the server is running.

