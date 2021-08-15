openbase logo
wfl

wait-for-localhost

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Wait for localhost to be ready

npm
GitHub
3.6K

GitHub Stars

252

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

wait-for-localhost

Wait for localhost to be ready

Useful if you need a local server to be ready to accept requests before doing other things.

Install

$ npm install wait-for-localhost

Usage

import waitForLocalhost from 'wait-for-localhost';

await waitForLocalhost({port: 8080});
console.log('Server is ready');

API

waitForLocalHost(options?)

Returns a Promise that settles when localhost is ready.

options

Type: object

port

Type: number\ Default: 80

path

Type: string\ Default: '/'

Use a custom path.

For example, /health for a health-check endpoint.

useGet

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Use the GET HTTP-method instead of HEAD to check if the server is running.

