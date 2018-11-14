NOTE: Waigo is no longer being maintained. There are better choices out there right now, I may revisit this in future.
Waigo is a Node.js ES6 framework for building web apps and API back-ends which are easy to maintain and improve, and easy to scale.
Quick overview:
Full documentation can be found in the
/docs/ folder. The same docs
can also be read online at waigojs.com/docs.
Note: Waigo v2 (current major version) was only recently completed, and as such docs are still a work in progress. The old v1 docs can be found at waigojs.com/v1
Note: This section tells you to build Waigo itsef. For building apps with Waigo please read the docs instead.
Requirements:
First install the dependencies:
$ npm install
Now you can run the development server using:
$ npm run dev
This will watch assets and source code for changes and rebuild and reload the browser page when necessary.
If you install gulp globally then you can also run it directly:
$ npm install -g gulp
$ gulp dev
Running it directly lets you pass in additional options. For example, by
default assets are not minified. To enable minification use the
--debug flag:
$ gulp dev --minified
$ gulp test
This will run all the tests. To limit testing to one more test files use the
--only-test option:
$ gulp test --only-test test/unit/src/support/*.test.js
Version 1 is the old version of Waigo and uses Mongo instead of RethinkDB. This
version is no longer being maintained but feel free to fork it from the
v1
branch in the repo. Docs can be found waigojs.com/v1.
Suggestions, bug reports and pull requests are welcome. Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for guidelines.
If you have any questions, come and chat with us on Discord.
MIT - see LICENSE.md