Waffle grid

An easy to use flexbox grid system.

Getting Started

To get the waffle grid system in your web page, simply paste this code into the head of your document,

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/waffle-grid/dist/waffle-grid.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/waffle-grid/dist/waffle-grid.css" >

or you can install the waffle grid system using a package manager like npm

$ npm install waffle-grid $ bower install waffle-grid

If you want you can still download the waffle grid here.

Docs

< div class = "grid" > < div class = "row" > < div class = "col col-1-of-4" > </ div > < div class = "col col-1-of-4" > </ div > < div class = "col col-1-of-4" > </ div > < div class = "col col-1-of-4" > </ div > </ div > < div class = "row" > < div class = "col col-7-of-12 center" > </ div > </ div > < div class = "row" > < div class = "col col-2-of-8 col-m-1-of-4 col-s-1-of-2" > </ div > < div class = "col col-3-of-8 col-m-2-of-4 col-s-1-of-2" > </ div > < div class = "col col-1-of-8 m-hide" > </ div > < div class = "col col-2-of-8 col-m-1-of-4 s-hide" > </ div > </ div > < div class = "row" > < div class = "col col-1-of-4" > </ div > < div class = "col col-1-of-2" > </ div > < div class = "col col-1-of-4" > </ div > </ div > < div class = "row" > < div class = "col col-1-of-8" > </ div > < div class = "col col-2-of-8 push-2-of-12" > </ div > < div class = "col col-3-of-8 pull-1-of-12" > </ div > </ div > </ div >

The full docs can be found here

Like this project?

Please feel free to give the waffle-grid repo a star, and if you want to help support my work, please consider donating.

Built With

Gulp - Build system

Sass - Language

Jekyll - Used for the website

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

Made a website using the Waffle grid?

Add the built with waffle-grid badge to your README.md

Feel free to send me an email at gruwez.lucas@gmail.com, and I might add your site to an examples section I'm currently working on.

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

Authors

Lucas Gruwez - Initial work - @lucasgruwez

- Initial work - @lucasgruwez Jack McNicol - Helped out a lot - @jackmcpickle

- Helped out a lot - @jackmcpickle Arthur Guiot - Added js function - @arguiot

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

Copyright © 2017 lucasgruwez All Rights Reserved.