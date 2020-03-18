An easy to use flexbox grid system.
To get the waffle grid system in your web page, simply paste this code into the
head of your document,
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/waffle-grid/dist/waffle-grid.min.css">
<!-- or -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/waffle-grid/dist/waffle-grid.css">
or you can install the waffle grid system using a package manager like npm
$ npm install waffle-grid
# or
$ bower install waffle-grid
If you want you can still download the waffle grid here.
<div class="grid">
<div class="row">
<!-- For column width, use col-n-of-p. By default, p can be 4, 8, or 12 -->
<div class="col col-1-of-4"></div>
<div class="col col-1-of-4"></div>
<div class="col col-1-of-4"></div>
<div class="col col-1-of-4"></div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<!-- The center class centers the column. -->
<div class="col col-7-of-12 center"></div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<!-- use col-m- and col-s- as well as m-hide, s-hide, m-only and s-only to make your grid responsive -->
<div class="col col-2-of-8 col-m-1-of-4 col-s-1-of-2"></div>
<div class="col col-3-of-8 col-m-2-of-4 col-s-1-of-2"></div>
<div class="col col-1-of-8 m-hide"></div>
<div class="col col-2-of-8 col-m-1-of-4 s-hide"></div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col col-1-of-4"></div>
<div class="col col-1-of-2"></div>
<div class="col col-1-of-4"></div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<!-- Pushes and pulls are used in the same way as col-n-of-p. They can also be responsive, like pull-m-1-of-4 -->
<div class="col col-1-of-8"></div>
<div class="col col-2-of-8 push-2-of-12"></div>
<div class="col col-3-of-8 pull-1-of-12"></div>
</div>
</div>
