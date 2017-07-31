wadl2json

Convert a remote WADL file into a JSON equivalent. See the swagger spec for further information about the format of the JSON returned.

See rbelouin/wadl-client for generating a javascript client from a swagger json file.

How to use it

You can parse a WADL string, a WADL file, or a remote WADL file:

var wadl2json = require ( "wadl2json" ); var options = { sort : false , stringify : false , prettify : false , title : "Simple API" , description : "Simple API description" , version : "1.4.2" , blacklist : [ "/internal" ] }; var swaggerFromString = wadl2json.fromString( "<wadl content>" , options); var swaggerFromFile = wadl2json.fromFile( "./wadl-content.wadl" , options); var swaggerFromURL = wadl2json.fromURL( "http://example.com/application.wadl" , options);

How to build

Please install node and npm on your system. Then: