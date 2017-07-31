Convert a remote WADL file into a JSON equivalent. See the swagger spec for further information about the format of the JSON returned.
See rbelouin/wadl-client for generating a javascript client from a swagger json file.
You can parse a WADL string, a WADL file, or a remote WADL file:
var wadl2json = require("wadl2json");
var options = {
sort: false, // set it to true if you want to sort operations and verbs in the alphabetical order
stringify: false, // set it to true if you want to get a string instead of an object
prettify: false, // set it to true if you want to get an indented string (stringify=true required)
title: "Simple API", // the title of the API (required)
description: "Simple API description", // the description of the API (required)
version: "1.4.2", // the version of the API (required)
blacklist: ["/internal"] // the path roots you want to blacklist
};
var swaggerFromString = wadl2json.fromString("<wadl content>", options);
var swaggerFromFile = wadl2json.fromFile("./wadl-content.wadl", options);
var swaggerFromURL = wadl2json.fromURL("http://example.com/application.wadl", options);
Please install node and npm on your system. Then:
npm install
npm test