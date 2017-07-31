openbase logo
wadl2json

by CleverCloud
1.0.4 (see all)

Convert a remote WADL file into a JSON equivalent

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

wadl2json

Build Status

Convert a remote WADL file into a JSON equivalent. See the swagger spec for further information about the format of the JSON returned.

See rbelouin/wadl-client for generating a javascript client from a swagger json file.

How to use it

You can parse a WADL string, a WADL file, or a remote WADL file:

var wadl2json = require("wadl2json");

var options = {
  sort: false, // set it to true if you want to sort operations and verbs in the alphabetical order
  stringify: false, // set it to true if you want to get a string instead of an object
  prettify: false, // set it to true if you want to get an indented string (stringify=true required)

  title: "Simple API", // the title of the API (required)
  description: "Simple API description", // the description of the API (required)
  version: "1.4.2", // the version of the API (required)

  blacklist: ["/internal"] // the path roots you want to blacklist
};

var swaggerFromString = wadl2json.fromString("<wadl content>", options);
var swaggerFromFile = wadl2json.fromFile("./wadl-content.wadl", options);
var swaggerFromURL = wadl2json.fromURL("http://example.com/application.wadl", options);

How to build

Please install node and npm on your system. Then:

  npm install
  npm test

