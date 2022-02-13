wabt.js is a port of WABT to the Web, allowing you to manipulate WebAssembly modules using a JavaScript API.

Usage

> npm install wabt

require ( "wabt" )().then( wabt => { var wasm = ...; var myModule = wabt.readWasm(wasm, { readDebugNames : true }); myModule.applyNames(); var wast = myModule.toText({ foldExprs : false , inlineExport : false }); console .log(wast); });

The buildbot also publishes nightly versions once a day if there have been changes. The latest nightly can be installed through

$> npm install --save-exact wabt

or you can use one of the previous versions instead if necessary. Note the --save-exact when using a nightly.

Usage with a CDN

From GitHub via jsDelivr:

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/AssemblyScript/wabt.js@VERSION/index.js

From npm via jsDelivr:

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/wabt@VERSION/index.js

From npm via UNPKG:

https://unpkg.com/wabt@VERSION/index.js Replace VERSION with a specific version or omit it (not recommended in production) to use main/latest.

API

parseWat (filename: string , buffer: string | Uint8Array , options?: WasmFeatures ): WasmModule

Parses a WebAssembly text format source to a module.

readWasm (buffer: Uint8Array , options: ReadWasmOptions & WasmFeatures ): WasmModule

Reads a WebAssembly binary to a module.

WasmModule

A class representing a WebAssembly module. validate (): void

Validates the module. Throws if not valid. resolveNames (): void

Resolves names to indexes. generateNames (): void

Generates textual names for function types, globals, labels etc. applyNames (): void

Applies textual names. Throws on error. toText (options: ToTextOptions ): string

Converts the module to wat text format. toBinary (options: ToBinaryOptions ): ToBinaryResult

Converts the module to a wasm binary. destroy (): void

Disposes the module and frees its resources.

ReadWasmOptions

Options modifying the behavior of readWasm . readDebugNames : boolean

Reads textual names from the name section.

ToTextOptions

Options modifying the behavior of WasmModule#toText . foldExprs : boolean inlineExport : boolean

ToBinaryOptions

Options modifying the behavior of WasmModule#toBinary . log : boolean canonicalize_lebs : boolean relocatable : boolean write_debug_names : boolean

ToBinaryResult

Result object of WasmModule#toBinary . buffer : Uint8Array

The wasm binary buffer. log : string

Generated log output.

WasmFeatures

Post-MVP WebAssembly features to legalize. exceptions : boolean

Exception handling (proposal). mutable_globals : boolean

Import/Export mutable globals (proposal). sat_float_to_int : boolean

Non-trapping Float-to-int Conversions (proposal). sign_extension : boolean

Sign-extension operators (proposal). simd : boolean

128-bit packed SIMD (proposal). threads : boolean

Threading (proposal). multi_value : boolean

Multi-value (proposal). tail_call : boolean

Tail Call (proposal). bulk_memory : boolean

Bulk Memory Operations and Conditional Segment Initialization (proposal). reference_types : boolean

Reference Types (proposal). annotations : boolean

Custom Annotation Syntax for the Wasm Text Format (proposal). gc : boolean

Garbage collection (proposal).



CLI

Node.js ports of the following command line tools are included in the package as well:

wasm2c converts a WebAssembly binary file to a C source and header.

wasm2wat translates from WebAssembly binary format to text format.

wat2wasm translates from WebAssembly text format to binary format.

wasm-decompile decompiles a wasm binary into readable C-like syntax.

wasm-interp decodes and runs a WebAssembly binary file using a stack-based interpreter.

wasm-objdump prints information about a wasm binary. Similiar to objdump.

wasm-opcodecnt counts opcode usage for instructions.

wasm-strip removes sections of a WebAssembly binary file.

wasm-validate validates a file in WebAssembly binary format.

The tools can also be run ad hoc (without explicitly installing the package), for example with: