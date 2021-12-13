WAAClock is a small library to help you schedule things in time with Web Audio API.
var clock = new WAAClock(audioContext)
clock.start()
Schedule custom events
// prints 'wow!' at context.currentTime = 13
var event = clock.callbackAtTime(function() { console.log('wow!') }, 13)
// prints 'wow!' in 13 seconds
var event = clock.setTimeout(function() { console.log('wow!') }, 13)
Set events to repeat periodically
var event = clock.callbackAtTime(function() { console.log('wow!') }, 3).repeat(2)
Cancel an event
// Start an oscillator node at context.currentTime = 13
var event = clock.callbackAtTime(function() { oscNode.start(13) }, 13)
// ... but change your mind and cancel that
event.clear()
Change the tempo of a group of events
var event1 = clock.callbackAtTime(function() { console.log('wow!') }, 1).repeat(2)
, event2 = clock.callbackAtTime(function() { console.log('what?') }, 2).repeat(2)
// in 10 seconds, the tempo will be multiplied by 2
clock.setTimeout(function() {
clock.timeStretch(context.currentTime, [event1, event2], 0.5)
}, 10)
note : this library uses current Web Audio API specification. Some older browsers still use prefixed / deprecated function names. You can use Chris Wilson's AudioContext-MonkeyPatch if you want to support those older browsers as well.
You can download the latest stable release of
WAAClock from dist/.
WAAClock implements the technique explained in Chris Wilson's article A Tale of Two Clocks providing it as a reusable library and adding extra control and features.
In short,
WAAClock merely executes your callback slightly before the given deadline, so you would have time to schedule things exactly using Web Audio API primitives. For example :
var osc = audioContext.createOscillator()
osc.connect(audioContext.destination)
var startEvent = clock.callbackAtTime(function(event) {
osc.start(event.deadline)
}, 100)
Each event created with
WAAClock has a tolerance zone
[deadline - early, deadline + late] in which it must be executed. The event is executed as soon as the clock enters this tolerance zone.
On the other hand, if the event hasn't been executed when the clock gets out of the tolerance zone, the event will be dropped (but in practice this shouldn't happen).
You can change the tolerance of an event by calling Event.tolerance, but be wise about it : a too tight upper bound
late, and the event could be dropped abusively,
a too loose lower bound
early, and the event will be executed too early.
WAAClock handles all the scheduling work. It is the only object you need to create directly.
You can set the default tolerance of events with the options
toleranceLate and
toleranceEarly.
Starts the clock. This will also erase all the events that were previously scheduled.
Stops the clock.
Schedules
func to run before
deadline in seconds, and returns an
Event object.
Schedules
func to run after
delay seconds, and returns an
Event object.
Stretch time and repeat time of
events by
ratio, keeping their relative distance, and taking
tRef as a reference .
In fact this is equivalent to changing the tempo.
Every scheduling method returns an event object. All methods from
Event return the calling event, so that you can chain them.
The deadline of the event.
Reschedule the deadline of an event,
deadline is the absolute time as given by
context.currentTime.
Sets the event's tolerance,
values is on object that can have keys
late and
early. See
WAAClock for a detailed explanation. Example :
// The following executes `cb` before time 11. However, `cb` can be executed as early as
// time 10.9, and if something happends that prevent the event to be executed early enough,
// after time 12 the event will be dropped.
var clock.callbackAtTime(cb, 11)
.tolerance({ early: 0.1, late: 1 })
Sets the event to repeat every
time seconds. If you want to remove the repeat you can pass
null. Note that even if an event is dropped because it expired, subsequent "repeats" of the event will still be executed.
Cancels the event execution. This will work only if the event hasn't been scheduled yet (see WAAClock for more infos).
This message is emitted when the clock fell out of the event tolerance zone.
You can listen to it by calling
on :
event.onexpired = function(event) { console.log('oooh :(!') }
Tests are written with mocha. Just install mocha globally and run
mocha from the root directory.
Integration with
node-web-audio-api is tested manually running
node test/node-web-audio-api-test.js.
Build with browserify to
dist/WAAClock-latest.js by running
npm run build.
Released under MIT license
Event.tolerance API
Event.time to
Event.deadline
tRef argument to
timeStretch
executed event and EventEmitter
expired event to callback
WAAClock.start method public, and
start needs to be called explicitely
WAAClock.stop method
schedule method of
Event public.
setInterval to
ScriptProcessorNode
toleranceEarly and
toleranceLate
tickTime and
lookAheadTime options
callbackAtTime