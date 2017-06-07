w3cjs

A node.js library for testing files or url's against the w3c html validator.

Installation

npm install w3cjs

Usage

var w3cjs = require ( 'w3cjs' ); var results = w3cjs.validate({ file : 'demo.html' , output : 'json' , callback : function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); } });

Example async testing with Mocha

var w3cjs = require ( 'w3cjs' ); describe( 'html validation' , function ( ) { it( 'index page should have no html errors' , function ( done ) { w3cjs.validate({ file : 'index.html' , callback : function ( error, res ) { console .log(error || res); if (res && res.messages.length > 0 ) { throw { error : 'html errors have been found' , results : res}; }; done(); } }) }) })

Older versions < 0.2.0

w3c has changed their validator API to not include some old options. It will eventually be fully deprecated and everyone is advised to update to 0.3.0 of this module.