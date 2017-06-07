openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
w3c

w3cjs

by Thomas Davis
0.4.0 (see all)

A npm package for testing files or url's again the wc3 validator

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

157

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Dependencies

w3cjs

A node.js library for testing files or url's against the w3c html validator.

Installation

npm install w3cjs

Usage

var w3cjs = require('w3cjs');

var results = w3cjs.validate({
    file: 'demo.html', // file can either be a local file or a remote file
    //file: 'http://html5boilerplate.com/',
    //input: '<html>...</html>',
    //input: myBuffer,
    output: 'json', // Defaults to 'json', other option includes html
    //proxy: 'http://proxy:8080', // Default to null
    callback: function (err, res) {
        console.log(res);
        // depending on the output type, res will either be a json object or a html string
    }
});

Example async testing with Mocha

var w3cjs = require('w3cjs');
describe('html validation', function(){
    it('index page should have no html errors', function(done){
        w3cjs.validate({
            file: 'index.html',
            callback: function (error, res) {
                console.log(error || res);
                if (res && res.messages.length > 0 ) {
                    throw {error: 'html errors have been found', results: res};
                };
                done();
            }
        })
    })
})

Older versions < 0.2.0

w3c has changed their validator API to not include some old options. It will eventually be fully deprecated and everyone is advised to update to 0.3.0 of this module.

doctype: 'HTML5', // Defaults false for autodetect
charset: 'utf-8', // Defaults false for autodetect

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial