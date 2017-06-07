A node.js library for testing files or url's against the w3c html validator.
npm install w3cjs
var w3cjs = require('w3cjs');
var results = w3cjs.validate({
file: 'demo.html', // file can either be a local file or a remote file
//file: 'http://html5boilerplate.com/',
//input: '<html>...</html>',
//input: myBuffer,
output: 'json', // Defaults to 'json', other option includes html
//proxy: 'http://proxy:8080', // Default to null
callback: function (err, res) {
console.log(res);
// depending on the output type, res will either be a json object or a html string
}
});
var w3cjs = require('w3cjs');
describe('html validation', function(){
it('index page should have no html errors', function(done){
w3cjs.validate({
file: 'index.html',
callback: function (error, res) {
console.log(error || res);
if (res && res.messages.length > 0 ) {
throw {error: 'html errors have been found', results: res};
};
done();
}
})
})
})
w3c has changed their validator API to not include some old options. It will eventually be fully deprecated and everyone is advised to update to 0.3.0 of this module.
doctype: 'HTML5', // Defaults false for autodetect
charset: 'utf-8', // Defaults false for autodetect