An XML serializer that follows the W3C specification.

This package can be used in Node.js, as long as you feed it a DOM node, e.g. one produced by jsdom.

Basic usage

Assume you have a DOM tree rooted at a node node . In Node.js, you could create this using jsdom as follows:

const { JSDOM } = require ( "jsdom" ); const { document } = new JSDOM().window; const node = document .createElement( "akomaNtoso" );

Then, you use this package as follows:

const serialize = require ( "w3c-xmlserializer" ); console .log(serialize(node));

requireWellFormed option

By default the input DOM tree is not required to be "well-formed"; any given input will serialize to some output string. You can instead require well-formedness via

serialize(node, { requireWellFormed : true });

which will cause Error s to be thrown when non-well-formed constructs are encountered. Per the spec, this largely is about imposing constraints on the names of elements, attributes, etc.

As a point of reference, on the web platform: