An XML serializer that follows the W3C specification.
This package can be used in Node.js, as long as you feed it a DOM node, e.g. one produced by jsdom.
Assume you have a DOM tree rooted at a node
node. In Node.js, you could create this using jsdom as follows:
const { JSDOM } = require("jsdom");
const { document } = new JSDOM().window;
const node = document.createElement("akomaNtoso");
Then, you use this package as follows:
const serialize = require("w3c-xmlserializer");
console.log(serialize(node));
// => '<akomantoso xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml"></akomantoso>'
requireWellFormed option
By default the input DOM tree is not required to be "well-formed"; any given input will serialize to some output string. You can instead require well-formedness via
serialize(node, { requireWellFormed: true });
which will cause
Errors to be thrown when non-well-formed constructs are encountered. Per the spec, this largely is about imposing constraints on the names of elements, attributes, etc.
As a point of reference, on the web platform:
innerHTML getter uses the require-well-formed mode, i.e. trying to get the
innerHTML of non-well-formed subtrees will throw.
xhr.send() method does not require well-formedness, i.e. sending non-well-formed
Documents will serialize and send them anyway.