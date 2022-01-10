openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wx

w3c-xmlhttprequest

by Yamagishi Kazutoshi
3.0.3 (see all)

server-side XMLHttpRequest for Node.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

w3c-xmlhttprequest Node.js CI

Server-side XMLHttpRequest like Living Standard for Node.

Install

$ npm install w3c-xmlhttprequest

or

$ yarn add w3c-xmlhttprequest

Example

Simple GET request

import { XMLHttpRequest } from 'w3c-xmlhttprequest';

const client = new XMLHttpRequest();
client.open('GET', 'https://example.com/');
client.addEventListener('load', () => {
  console.log('Received an HTTP response.');
}
client.send();

Parse JSON response

import { XMLHttpRequest } from 'w3c-xmlhttprequest';

const client = new XMLHttpRequest();
client.open('GET', 'https://exmaple.com/data.json');
client.responseType = 'json';
client.addEventListener('load', () => {
  const data = client.response;
  if (data.meta.status !== 200) return;
  console.log(data.response.blog.title);
});
client.send();

LICENSE

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial