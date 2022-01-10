Server-side XMLHttpRequest like Living Standard for Node.

Install

npm install w3c-xmlhttprequest

or

yarn add w3c-xmlhttprequest

Example

Simple GET request

import { XMLHttpRequest } from 'w3c-xmlhttprequest' ; const client = new XMLHttpRequest(); client.open( 'GET' , 'https://example.com/' ); client.addEventListener( 'load' , () => { console .log( 'Received an HTTP response.' ); } client.send();

Parse JSON response

import { XMLHttpRequest } from 'w3c-xmlhttprequest' ; const client = new XMLHttpRequest(); client.open( 'GET' , 'https://exmaple.com/data.json' ); client.responseType = 'json' ; client.addEventListener( 'load' , () => { const data = client.response; if (data.meta.status !== 200 ) return ; console .log(data.response.blog.title); }); client.send();

LICENSE

MIT License