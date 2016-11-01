W3C Schemas

W3C Schemas project provides JAXB and Jsonix bindings for some of the XML Schemas defined by W3C.

This allows converting between XML (conforming to one of these schemas) and Java objects in Java or JSON in JavaScript.

Supports the following schemas:

Atom_1_0

WS_Addr_1_0_Core

WSDL_2_0 WSDL_HTTP_2_0 WSDL_RPC_2_0 WSDL_SOAP_2_0

XHTML_1_0_Strict

XLink_1_0

XSD_1_0

JavaScript Example