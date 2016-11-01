W3C Schemas project provides JAXB and Jsonix bindings for some of the XML Schemas defined by W3C.
This allows converting between XML (conforming to one of these schemas) and Java objects in Java or JSON in JavaScript.
Supports the following schemas:
Atom_1_0
WS_Addr_1_0_Core
WSDL_2_0
WSDL_HTTP_2_0
WSDL_RPC_2_0
WSDL_SOAP_2_0
XHTML_1_0_Strict
XLink_1_0
XSD_1_0
var XLink_1_0 = require('w3c-schemas').XLink_1_0;
var context = new Jsonix.Context([XLink_1_0]);
var unmarshaller = context.createUnmarshaller();
unmarshaller.unmarshalFile("tests/locator-01.xml", function(result) {
test.equal("label", result.value.label);
test.done();
});