ws

w3c-schemas

by Alexey Valikov
1.4.0 (see all)

XML<->Java (JAXB) and XML<->JS (Jsonix) bindings for W3C XML Schemas.

Overview

733

11

5yrs ago

3

1

DefinitelyTyped

Readme

W3C Schemas

W3C Schemas project provides JAXB and Jsonix bindings for some of the XML Schemas defined by W3C.

This allows converting between XML (conforming to one of these schemas) and Java objects in Java or JSON in JavaScript.

Supports the following schemas:

  • Atom_1_0
  • WS_Addr_1_0_Core
  • WSDL_2_0
    • WSDL_HTTP_2_0
    • WSDL_RPC_2_0
    • WSDL_SOAP_2_0
  • XHTML_1_0_Strict
  • XLink_1_0
  • XSD_1_0

JavaScript Example


var XLink_1_0 = require('w3c-schemas').XLink_1_0;

var context =  new Jsonix.Context([XLink_1_0]);
var unmarshaller = context.createUnmarshaller();
unmarshaller.unmarshalFile("tests/locator-01.xml", function(result) {
    test.equal("label", result.value.label);
    test.done();
});

