keyboardEvent.key compatible key codes with Typescript Definitions.
Read https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/KeyboardEvent/key
Compatible with IE/Edge/Safari Key idiosyncrasies.
Super Lightweight: ~900 Bytes Gzipped (Potentially smaller when combined gzipped with a bigger app)
import { Key } from 'w3c-keys';
// To dispatch Events.
let evt = new KeyboardEvent('keydown', {
key: Key.Space
});
document.body.dispatchEvent(evt);
// To check event keys.
document.body.on('keydown', (e) => {
if(e.key === Key.Backspace) {
// Do some shiz...
}
});
evt.which keycodes are a deprecated standard.
evt.which.