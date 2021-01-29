keyboardEvent.key compatible key codes with Typescript Definitions.

Read https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/KeyboardEvent/key

Compatible with IE/Edge/Safari Key idiosyncrasies.

Super Lightweight: ~900 Bytes Gzipped (Potentially smaller when combined gzipped with a bigger app)

Usage

import { Key } from 'w3c-keys' ; let evt = new KeyboardEvent( 'keydown' , { key: Key.Space }); document .body.dispatchEvent(evt); document .body.on( 'keydown' , ( e ) => { if (e.key === Key.Backspace) { } });

Why not use evt.which keyCodes ?