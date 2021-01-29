openbase logo
wk

w3c-keys

by Ashish Shubham
1.0.3 (see all)

keyboardEvent.key compatible key codes with Typescript Definitions.

Readme

w3c-keys

w3c-keys

keyboardEvent.key compatible key codes with Typescript Definitions.

Read https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/KeyboardEvent/key

Compatible with IE/Edge/Safari Key idiosyncrasies.

Super Lightweight: ~900 Bytes Gzipped (Potentially smaller when combined gzipped with a bigger app)

Usage

import { Key } from 'w3c-keys';

// To dispatch Events.
let evt = new KeyboardEvent('keydown', {
    key: Key.Space
});
document.body.dispatchEvent(evt);

// To check event keys.
document.body.on('keydown', (e) => {
    if(e.key === Key.Backspace) {
        // Do some shiz...
    }
});

Why not use evt.which keyCodes ?

  • evt.which keycodes are a deprecated standard.
  • Ability to create synthetic key events is not possible with evt.which.

