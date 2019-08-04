Validate CSS using W3C CSS Validation Service.
w3c-css will check the compliance against CSS profile specified (CSS3 by default) and report errors and potential problems in Cascading Style Sheets. There are two types of validation events: errors and warnings.
$ npm install w3c-css
'use strict';
var validator = require('w3c-css');
validator.validate('https://github.com/', function(err, data) {
if(err) {
// an error happened
console.error(err);
} else {
// validation errors
console.log('validation errors', data.errors);
// validation warnings
console.log('validation warnings', data.warnings);
}
});
OR listen for events:
'use strict';
var validator = require('w3c-css');
validator.validate('https://github.com/')
.on('error', function(err) {
// an error happened
console.error(err);
})
.on('validation-error', function(data) {
// validation error
console.log(data);
})
.on('validation-warning', function(data) {
// validation warning
console.log(data);
})
.on('end', function() {
// validation complete
});
To deploy a private CSS Validator, use the following npm commands below to run a Docker-based instance locally or use an official guideline to download and install it.
Building a docker image of the CSS Validator:
$ npm run validator:build
Running the container:
$ npm run validator:run
or
$ npm run validator:run:detach
Locating IP:PORT of the running docker container:
$ npm run validator:find
Prints an object, like
{ "hostname": "172.17.0.2", "port": 8080 } if the container is running. Pass the returned object as a value for the
server argument to the
validate function.
Please make sure your script sleep for at least 1 second between requests. The CSS Validation service is a free, public service for all, your respect is appreciated.
To validate multiple links, use async + setTimeout or any related way to pause between the requests:
'use strict';
var async = require('async');
var validator = require('w3c-css');
var hrefs = ['http://google.com', 'https://developer.mozilla.org', 'http://www.microsoft.com/'];
async.eachSeries(hrefs, function(href, next) {
validator.validate(href, function(err, data) {
if(err) {
console.log('Failed to process: ' + href, err);
} else {
console.log('validation errors on ' + href, data.errors);
console.log('validation warnings on ' + href, data.warnings);
}
setTimeout(function() { next(err); }, 1500); // sleep for 1.5 second between the requests
});
}, function(err) {
if(err) {
console.log('Failed to process a url', err);
} else {
console.log('All urls have been processed successfully');
}
});
The first argument to the
validate function can be either an URL or an
options object. The only required option is
uri or
text; all others are optional.
Options supported:
uri ||
url - the URL of the document to validate
text - CSS document or fragment to validate. Only CSS-content is allowed
profile - the CSS profile used for the validation:
css1, css2, css21, css3 [default: 'css3']
usermedium - the medium used for the validation:
screen, print, ... [default: 'all', which is suitable for all devices]
warning - the warning level, "no" for no warnings, 0 for less warnings, 1or 2 for more warnings [default: 2]
server - the "IP:PORT" string or the URL object of a custom validation server, e.g,
'172.17.0.2:8080' or
{ host: '172.17.0.2:8080' }
The [optional] callback argument gets 2 arguments:
err - an error
data - a result object with
errors and
warnings properties.
errors and
warnings reported by the library are the arrays of following objects:
{
line: '...', // refers to the line where the error or warning was detected
message: '...' // the error or warning message
// additional properties:
errorType: '...', // type of the error
context: '...', // context of the error
level: '...', // the level of the warning
uri: '...' // URL of the stylesheet
}
All events are emitted with a single argument. The list of supported events are exported in the
EVENTS array. Assign handlers using the EventEmitter
on function.
validation-error - raised on CSS-validation error
validation-warning - raised on CSS-validation warning
error - raised when a problem with validator is encountered, e.g. an invalid URL was specified
end - raised on completion. There will be no other events raised after this one.
As an alternative, validator can be invoked from the command line.
Options supported:
summary - print only the number of errors and warnings
host - defines a custom validation server, e.g.:
172.17.0.2:8080
For local installs:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/w3c-css example-site.com --summary
For global installs (-g):
$ w3c-css example-site.com
With custom validation server:
$ w3c-css example-site.com --host=172.17.0.2:8080
Sample output:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/w3c-css example-site.com --summary
validating: http://example-site.com
validation complete
css-errors: 207, css-warnings: 270
[Grigoriy Chudnov] (mailto:g.chudnov@gmail.com)
Distributed under the The MIT License (MIT).