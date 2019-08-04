Validate CSS using W3C CSS Validation Service.

w3c-css will check the compliance against CSS profile specified (CSS3 by default) and report errors and potential problems in Cascading Style Sheets. There are two types of validation events: errors and warnings.

Errors are reported when the checked CSS does not respect the CSS recommendation.

Warnings do not state a problem regarding the specification. They are used to notify that some CSS-input and could lead to a strange behaviour on some user agents.

Installation

$ npm install w3c-css

Usage

; var validator = require ( 'w3c-css' ); validator.validate( 'https://github.com/' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { console .log( 'validation errors' , data.errors); console .log( 'validation warnings' , data.warnings); } });

OR listen for events:

; var validator = require ( 'w3c-css' ); validator.validate( 'https://github.com/' ) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .error(err); }) .on( 'validation-error' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }) .on( 'validation-warning' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }) .on( 'end' , function ( ) { });

Public vs. Private CSS Validator

The public CSS Validation service requires a delay for at least 1 second between the requests.

Run a private copy of the CSS Validator without delay restrictions.

Private CSS Validator

To deploy a private CSS Validator, use the following npm commands below to run a Docker-based instance locally or use an official guideline to download and install it.

Building a docker image of the CSS Validator:

$ npm run validator :build

Running the container:

$ npm run validator :run

or

$ npm run validator :run:detach

Locating IP:PORT of the running docker container:

$ npm run validator :find

Prints an object, like { "hostname": "172.17.0.2", "port": 8080 } if the container is running. Pass the returned object as a value for the server argument to the validate function.

Public CSS Validator

Please make sure your script sleep for at least 1 second between requests. The CSS Validation service is a free, public service for all, your respect is appreciated.

To validate multiple links, use async + setTimeout or any related way to pause between the requests:

; var async = require ( 'async' ); var validator = require ( 'w3c-css' ); var hrefs = [ 'http://google.com' , 'https://developer.mozilla.org' , 'http://www.microsoft.com/' ]; async .eachSeries(hrefs, function ( href, next ) { validator.validate(href, function ( err, data ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Failed to process: ' + href, err); } else { console .log( 'validation errors on ' + href, data.errors); console .log( 'validation warnings on ' + href, data.warnings); } setTimeout( function ( ) { next(err); }, 1500 ); }); }, function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Failed to process a url' , err); } else { console .log( 'All urls have been processed successfully' ); } });

Arguments

The first argument to the validate function can be either an URL or an options object. The only required option is uri or text ; all others are optional.

Options supported:

uri || url - the URL of the document to validate

|| - the URL of the document to validate text - CSS document or fragment to validate. Only CSS-content is allowed

- CSS document or fragment to validate. Only CSS-content is allowed profile - the CSS profile used for the validation: css1, css2, css21, css3 [default: 'css3']

- the CSS profile used for the validation: [default: 'css3'] usermedium - the medium used for the validation: screen, print, ... [default: 'all', which is suitable for all devices]

- the medium used for the validation: [default: 'all', which is suitable for all devices] warning - the warning level, "no" for no warnings, 0 for less warnings, 1or 2 for more warnings [default: 2]

- the warning level, "no" for no warnings, 0 for less warnings, 1or 2 for more warnings [default: 2] server - the "IP:PORT" string or the URL object of a custom validation server, e.g, '172.17.0.2:8080' or { host: '172.17.0.2:8080' }

The [optional] callback argument gets 2 arguments:

err - an error

- an error data - a result object with errors and warnings properties.

CSS Errors & Warnings

errors and warnings reported by the library are the arrays of following objects:

{ line : '...' , message : '...' errorType : '...' , context : '...' , level : '...' , uri : '...' }

Events

All events are emitted with a single argument. The list of supported events are exported in the EVENTS array. Assign handlers using the EventEmitter on function.

validation-error - raised on CSS-validation error

- raised on CSS-validation error validation-warning - raised on CSS-validation warning

- raised on CSS-validation warning error - raised when a problem with validator is encountered, e.g. an invalid URL was specified

- raised when a problem with validator is encountered, e.g. an invalid URL was specified end - raised on completion. There will be no other events raised after this one.

CLI

As an alternative, validator can be invoked from the command line.

Options supported:

summary - print only the number of errors and warnings

- print only the number of errors and warnings host - defines a custom validation server, e.g.: 172.17.0.2:8080

For local installs:

$ ./node_modules/.bin/w3c-css example-site .com -- summary

For global installs (-g):

w3c-css example-site.com

With custom validation server:

$ w3c-css example-site.com --host=172.17.0.2:8080

Sample output:

$ ./node_modules/.bin/w3c-css example-site.com --summary validating: http://example-site.com validation complete css-errors: 207 , css-warnings: 270

Plugins

[Grigoriy Chudnov] (mailto:g.chudnov@gmail.com)

License

Distributed under the The MIT License (MIT).