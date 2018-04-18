W3-CSS
What is W3.CSS?
W3.CSS is a modern CSS framework with built-in responsiveness:
- Smaller and faster than other CSS frameworks.
- Easier to learn, and easier to use than other CSS frameworks.
- Uses standard CSS only (No jQuery or JavaScript library).
- Speeds up and simplifies web development.
- Supports modern responsive design (mobile first) by default.
- Provides CSS equality for all browsers. Chrome, Firefox, IE, Safari, and more.
- Provides CSS equality for all devices. PC, laptop, tablet, and mobile:
NPM
npm install w3-css
Usages:
Lastest Version (Version 4)
import 'w3-css/w3.css';
Version 3
import 'w3-css/3/w3.css';
W3.CSS - Pro
import 'w3-css/4/w3pro.css';
W3.CSS - Mobile
import 'w3-css/4/w3mobile.css';
And to you know about the different among versions
see the link https://www.w3schools.com/w3css/w3css_versions.asp
You can read more about w3-css on http://www.w3schools.com/w3css/default.asp: