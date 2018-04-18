What is W3.CSS?

W3.CSS is a modern CSS framework with built-in responsiveness:

Smaller and faster than other CSS frameworks.

Easier to learn, and easier to use than other CSS frameworks.

Uses standard CSS only (No jQuery or JavaScript library).

Speeds up and simplifies web development.

Supports modern responsive design (mobile first) by default.

Provides CSS equality for all browsers. Chrome, Firefox, IE, Safari, and more.

Provides CSS equality for all devices. PC, laptop, tablet, and mobile:

NPM

npm install w3-css

Usages:

Lastest Version (Version 4) import 'w3-css/w3.css' ; Version 3 import 'w3-css/3/w3.css' ; W3.CSS - Pro import 'w3-css/4/w3pro.css' ; W3.CSS - Mobile import 'w3-css/4/w3mobile.css' ;

And to you know about the different among versions see the link https://www.w3schools.com/w3css/w3css_versions.asp

You can read more about w3-css on http://www.w3schools.com/w3css/default.asp: