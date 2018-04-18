openbase logo
by Vitor Lans [Vitor Hugo S.]
4.1.0

W3.CSS is a modern CSS framework with built-in responsiveness:

Readme

W3-CSS

N|Solid

What is W3.CSS?

  • Smaller and faster than other CSS frameworks.
  • Easier to learn, and easier to use than other CSS frameworks.
  • Uses standard CSS only (No jQuery or JavaScript library).
  • Speeds up and simplifies web development.
  • Supports modern responsive design (mobile first) by default.
  • Provides CSS equality for all browsers. Chrome, Firefox, IE, Safari, and more.
  • Provides CSS equality for all devices. PC, laptop, tablet, and mobile:
NPM

npm install w3-css

Usages:

Lastest Version (Version 4)
import 'w3-css/w3.css';

Version 3
import 'w3-css/3/w3.css';

W3.CSS - Pro
import 'w3-css/4/w3pro.css';

W3.CSS - Mobile
import 'w3-css/4/w3mobile.css';

And to you know about the different among versions see the link https://www.w3schools.com/w3css/w3css_versions.asp

You can read more about w3-css on http://www.w3schools.com/w3css/default.asp:

