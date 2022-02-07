Clone and run for a quick way to see Electron in action.

This is a minimal Electron application based on the Quick Start Guide within the Electron documentation.

A basic Electron application needs just these files:

package.json - Points to the app's main file and lists its details and dependencies.

- Points to the app's main file and lists its details and dependencies. main.js - Starts the app and creates a browser window to render HTML. This is the app's main process .

- Starts the app and creates a browser window to render HTML. This is the app's . index.html - A web page to render. This is the app's renderer process.

You can learn more about each of these components within the Quick Start Guide.

To Use

To clone and run this repository you'll need Git and Node.js (which comes with npm) installed on your computer. From your command line:

git clone https://github.com/electron/electron-quick-start cd electron-quick-start npm install npm start

Note: If you're using Linux Bash for Windows, see this guide or use node from the command prompt.

Resources for Learning Electron

electronjs.org/docs - all of Electron's documentation

electronjs.org/community#boilerplates - sample starter apps created by the community

electron/electron-quick-start - a very basic starter Electron app

hokein/electron-sample-apps - small demo apps for the various Electron APIs

License

CC0 1.0 (Public Domain)