vxe-table-plugin-antd
基于 vxe-table 表格的适配插件，用于兼容 ant-design-vue 组件库
Installing
npm install xe-utils vxe-table@next vxe-table-plugin-antd@next ant-design-vue@next
import VXETable from 'vxe-table'
import VXETablePluginAntd from 'vxe-table-plugin-antd'
import 'vxe-table-plugin-antd/dist/style.css'
VXETable.use(VXETablePluginAntd)
API
cell-render 默认的渲染器配置项说明
|属性
|描述
|类型
|可选值
|默认值
|name
|支持的渲染组件
|String
|AInput, AAutocomplete, AInputNumber, ASwitch, ARate, AButton, AButtons
|—
|props
|渲染组件附加属性，参数请查看被渲染的 Component props
|Object
|—
|{}
|options
|只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件选项列表
|Array
|—
|[]
|optionProps
|只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件选项属性参数配置
|Object
|—
|{ value: 'value', label: 'label' }
|optionGroups
|只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件分组选项列表
|Array
|—
|[]
|optionGroupProps
|只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件分组选项属性参数配置
|Object
|—
|{ options: 'options', label: 'label' }
|events
|渲染组件附加事件，参数为 ( {row,rowIndex,column,columnIndex}, ...Component arguments )
|Object
|—
|—
|nativeEvents
|渲染组件附加事件，参数为 ( {row,rowIndex,column,columnIndex}, ...Component arguments )
|Object
|—
|—
edit-render 可编辑渲染器配置项说明
|属性
|描述
|类型
|可选值
|默认值
|name
|支持的渲染组件
|String
|AInput, AAutocomplete, AInputNumber, ASelect, ACascader, ADatePicker, AMonthPicker, ARangePicker, AWeekPicker, ATimePicker, ATreeSelect, ASwitch, ARate, AButton, AButtons
|—
|props
|渲染组件附加属性，参数请查看被渲染的 Component props
|Object
|—
|{}
|options
|只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件选项列表
|Array
|—
|[]
|optionProps
|只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件选项属性参数配置
|Object
|—
|{ value: 'value', label: 'label' }
|optionGroups
|只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件分组选项列表
|Array
|—
|[]
|optionGroupProps
|只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件分组选项属性参数配置
|Object
|—
|{ options: 'options', label: 'label' }
|events
|渲染组件附加事件，参数为 ( {row,rowIndex,column,columnIndex}, ...Component arguments )
|Object
|—
|—
|nativeEvents
|渲染组件附加事件，参数为 ( {row,rowIndex,column,columnIndex}, ...Component arguments )
|Object
|—
|—
filter-render 筛选渲染器配置项说明
|属性
|描述
|类型
|可选值
|默认值
|name
|支持的渲染组件
|String
|AInput, AAutocomplete, AInputNumber, ASelect, ASwitch, ARate
|—
|props
|渲染组件附加属性，参数请查看被渲染的 Component props
|Object
|—
|{}
|options
|只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件选项列表
|Array
|—
|[]
|optionProps
|只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件选项属性参数配置
|Object
|—
|{ value: 'value', label: 'label' }
|optionGroups
|只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件分组选项列表
|Array
|—
|[]
|optionGroupProps
|只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件分组选项属性参数配置
|Object
|—
|{ options: 'options', label: 'label' }
|events
|渲染组件附加事件，参数为 ( {}, ...Component arguments )
|Object
|—
|—
|nativeEvents
|渲染组件附加事件，参数为 ( {}, ...Component arguments )
|Object
|—
|—
item-render 表单-项选渲染器配置项说明
|属性
|描述
|类型
|可选值
|默认值
|name
|支持的渲染组件
|String
|AInput, AAutocomplete, AInputNumber, ASelect, ASwitch, ARate, ARadio, ACheckbox, AButton, AButtons
|—
|props
|渲染组件附加属性，参数请查看被渲染的 Component props
|Object
|—
|{}
|options
|只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件选项列表
|Array
|—
|[]
|optionProps
|只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件选项属性参数配置
|Object
|—
|{ value: 'value', label: 'label' }
|optionGroups
|只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件分组选项列表
|Array
|—
|[]
|optionGroupProps
|只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件分组选项属性参数配置
|Object
|—
|{ options: 'options', label: 'label' }
|events
|渲染组件附加事件，参数为 ( {}, ...Component arguments )
|Object
|—
|—
|nativeEvents
|渲染组件附加事件，参数为 ( {}, ...Component arguments )
|Object
|—
|—
Cell demo
<vxe-table
height="600"
:data="tableData"
:edit-config="{trigger: 'click', mode: 'cell'}">
<vxe-column field="name" title="Name" :edit-render="{}">
<template #edit="{ row }">
<a-input v-model:value="row.name"></a-input>
</template>
</vxe-column>
<vxe-column field="age" title="Age" :edit-render="{}">
<template #edit="{ row }">
<a-input-number v-model:value="row.age"></a-input-number>
</template>
</vxe-column>
<vxe-column field="date" title="Date" width="200" :edit-render="{}">
<template #edit="{ row }">
<a-date-picker v-model:value="row.date" type="date"></a-date-picker>
</template>
</vxe-column>
</vxe-table>
import { defineComponent } from 'vue'
export default defineComponent({
setup () {
return {
tableData: [
{ id: 100, name: 'test0', age: 28, sex: '1', date: null },
{ id: 101, name: 'test1', age: 32, sex: '0', date: null },
{ id: 102, name: 'test2', age: 36, sex: '1', date: null }
]
}
}
})
Filter demo
<vxe-table
height="600"
:data="tableData">
<vxe-column field="name" title="Name"></vxe-column>
<vxe-column field="age" title="Age"></vxe-column>
<vxe-column field="date" title="Date" :filters="[{data: []}]" :filter-render="{}">
<template #filter="{ $panel, column }">
<a-input type="type" v-for="(option, index) in column.filters" :key="index" v-model:value="option.data" @input="$panel.changeOption($event, !!option.data, option)"></a-input>
</template>
</vxe-column>
</vxe-table>
import { defineComponent } from 'vue'
export default defineComponent({
setup () {
return {
tableData: [
{ id: 100, name: 'test0', age: 28, date: null },
{ id: 101, name: 'test1', age: 32, date: null },
{ id: 102, name: 'test2', age: 36, date: null }
]
}
}
})
License
MIT © 2019-present, Xu Liangzhan