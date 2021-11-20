基于 vxe-table 表格的适配插件，用于兼容 ant-design-vue 组件库

Installing

npm install xe-utils vxe-table@next vxe-table-plugin-antd@next ant-design-vue@next

import VXETable from 'vxe-table' import VXETablePluginAntd from 'vxe-table-plugin-antd' import 'vxe-table-plugin-antd/dist/style.css' VXETable.use(VXETablePluginAntd)

API

cell-render 默认的渲染器配置项说明

属性 描述 类型 可选值 默认值 name 支持的渲染组件 String AInput, AAutocomplete, AInputNumber, ASwitch, ARate, AButton, AButtons — props 渲染组件附加属性，参数请查看被渲染的 Component props Object — {} options 只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件选项列表 Array — [] optionProps 只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件选项属性参数配置 Object — { value: 'value', label: 'label' } optionGroups 只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件分组选项列表 Array — [] optionGroupProps 只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件分组选项属性参数配置 Object — { options: 'options', label: 'label' } events 渲染组件附加事件，参数为 ( {row,rowIndex,column,columnIndex}, ...Component arguments ) Object — — nativeEvents 渲染组件附加事件，参数为 ( {row,rowIndex,column,columnIndex}, ...Component arguments ) Object — —

edit-render 可编辑渲染器配置项说明

属性 描述 类型 可选值 默认值 name 支持的渲染组件 String AInput, AAutocomplete, AInputNumber, ASelect, ACascader, ADatePicker, AMonthPicker, ARangePicker, AWeekPicker, ATimePicker, ATreeSelect, ASwitch, ARate, AButton, AButtons — props 渲染组件附加属性，参数请查看被渲染的 Component props Object — {} options 只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件选项列表 Array — [] optionProps 只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件选项属性参数配置 Object — { value: 'value', label: 'label' } optionGroups 只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件分组选项列表 Array — [] optionGroupProps 只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件分组选项属性参数配置 Object — { options: 'options', label: 'label' } events 渲染组件附加事件，参数为 ( {row,rowIndex,column,columnIndex}, ...Component arguments ) Object — — nativeEvents 渲染组件附加事件，参数为 ( {row,rowIndex,column,columnIndex}, ...Component arguments ) Object — —

filter-render 筛选渲染器配置项说明

属性 描述 类型 可选值 默认值 name 支持的渲染组件 String AInput, AAutocomplete, AInputNumber, ASelect, ASwitch, ARate — props 渲染组件附加属性，参数请查看被渲染的 Component props Object — {} options 只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件选项列表 Array — [] optionProps 只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件选项属性参数配置 Object — { value: 'value', label: 'label' } optionGroups 只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件分组选项列表 Array — [] optionGroupProps 只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件分组选项属性参数配置 Object — { options: 'options', label: 'label' } events 渲染组件附加事件，参数为 ( {}, ...Component arguments ) Object — — nativeEvents 渲染组件附加事件，参数为 ( {}, ...Component arguments ) Object — —

属性 描述 类型 可选值 默认值 name 支持的渲染组件 String AInput, AAutocomplete, AInputNumber, ASelect, ASwitch, ARate, ARadio, ACheckbox, AButton, AButtons — props 渲染组件附加属性，参数请查看被渲染的 Component props Object — {} options 只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件选项列表 Array — [] optionProps 只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件选项属性参数配置 Object — { value: 'value', label: 'label' } optionGroups 只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件分组选项列表 Array — [] optionGroupProps 只对 name=ASelect 有效，下拉组件分组选项属性参数配置 Object — { options: 'options', label: 'label' } events 渲染组件附加事件，参数为 ( {}, ...Component arguments ) Object — — nativeEvents 渲染组件附加事件，参数为 ( {}, ...Component arguments ) Object — —

Cell demo

< vxe-table height = "600" :data = "tableData" :edit-config = "{trigger: 'click', mode: 'cell'}" > < vxe-column field = "name" title = "Name" :edit-render = "{}" > < template # edit = "{ row }" > < a-input v-model:value = "row.name" > </ a-input > </ template > </ vxe-column > < vxe-column field = "age" title = "Age" :edit-render = "{}" > < template # edit = "{ row }" > < a-input-number v-model:value = "row.age" > </ a-input-number > </ template > </ vxe-column > < vxe-column field = "date" title = "Date" width = "200" :edit-render = "{}" > < template # edit = "{ row }" > < a-date-picker v-model:value = "row.date" type = "date" > </ a-date-picker > </ template > </ vxe-column > </ vxe-table >

import { defineComponent } from 'vue' export default defineComponent({ setup () { return { tableData : [ { id : 100 , name : 'test0' , age : 28 , sex : '1' , date : null }, { id : 101 , name : 'test1' , age : 32 , sex : '0' , date : null }, { id : 102 , name : 'test2' , age : 36 , sex : '1' , date : null } ] } } })

Filter demo

< vxe-table height = "600" :data = "tableData" > < vxe-column field = "name" title = "Name" > </ vxe-column > < vxe-column field = "age" title = "Age" > </ vxe-column > < vxe-column field = "date" title = "Date" :filters = "[{data: []}]" :filter-render = "{}" > < template # filter = "{ $panel, column }" > < a-input type = "type" v-for = "(option, index) in column.filters" :key = "index" v-model:value = "option.data" @ input = "$panel.changeOption($event, !!option.data, option)" > </ a-input > </ template > </ vxe-column > </ vxe-table >

import { defineComponent } from 'vue' export default defineComponent({ setup () { return { tableData : [ { id : 100 , name : 'test0' , age : 28 , date : null }, { id : 101 , name : 'test1' , age : 32 , date : null }, { id : 102 , name : 'test2' , age : 36 , date : null } ] } } })

