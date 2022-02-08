VvvebJs

Drag and drop website builder javascript library.

For a full featured CMS using VvvebJs check Vvveb CMS

Built with jQuery and Bootstrap 4.

Two panel Live Demo

One panel Live Demo

Using Startbootstrap landing page for demo page and Bootstrap 4 components.

Features

Components and blocks/snippets drag and drop.

Undo/Redo operations.

One or two panels interface.

File manager and component hierarchy navigation.

Add new page.

Live code editor.

Image upload with example php script included.

Page download or export html or save page on server with example php script included.

Components/Blocks list search.

Bootstrap 4 components.

Youtube, Google maps, Charts.js etc widgets.

By default the editor comes with Bootstrap 4 and Widgets components and can be extended with any kind of components and inputs.

Usage

< script src = "js/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/jquery.hotkeys.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/popper.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/bootstrap.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "libs/builder/builder.js" > </ script > < script src = "libs/builder/undo.js" > </ script > < script src = "libs/builder/inputs.js" > </ script > < script src = "libs/builder/components-bootstrap4.js" > </ script > < script src = "libs/builder/components-widgets.js" > </ script > < script > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { Vvveb.Builder.init( 'demo/index.html' , function ( ) { Vvveb.Gui.init(); }); }); </ script >

For editor html and components/input javascript templates check editor.html

For css changes edit scss/editor.scss and scss/_builder.scss

Documentation

For documentation check the wiki

Support

If you like the project you can support it with a PayPal donation or become a backer/sponsor via Open Collective

License

Apache 2.0