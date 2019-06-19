vuvuzela

Simple and non-recursive JSON parse/stringify library.

Goals

No recursion Avoids the "too much recursion" or "maximum call stack" errors that the native JSON.parse and JSON.stringify methods may throw if an object is deeply nested.

Simplicity No functions-within-functions, just a while loop and a stack.

Small footprint ~1 KB minified and gzipped



Description

The vuvuzela is a coarse instrument, but it's lightweight, and it gets the job done.

This module might use up tons of memory, but unlike the native JSON methods or json3, it'll never throw a "maximum call stack size exceeded" exception. Your JSON objects can be as deeply nested as you like.

This is not a streaming library, so unlike oboe/clarinet, it reads the whole thing into memory at once. It's also quite a bit slower than the native JSON methods, although by some measures, it's faster than other JavaScript-based JSON parsers.

Usage

npm install vuvuzela

var vuvuzela = require ( 'vuvuzela' ) var asString = vuvuzela.stringify({ hello : 'world' }); var asJson = vuvuzela.parse( '{"hello": "world"}' );

Browser builds are available in the dist/ folder. They'll create a window.vuvuzela object you can use.

Limitations

At the top level, it will currently only parse objects and arrays, not arbitrary values like booleans, strings, numbers, and null .

Testing

Unit tests:

npm test

Coverage tests:

npm run coverage

Building