vuv

vuvuzela

by Nolan Lawson
1.0.3 (see all)

Simple and non-recursive JSON parse/stringify library

75.1K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vuvuzela Build Status

Simple and non-recursive JSON parse/stringify library.

Goals

  • No recursion
    • Avoids the "too much recursion" or "maximum call stack" errors that the native JSON.parse and JSON.stringify methods may throw if an object is deeply nested.
  • Simplicity
    • No functions-within-functions, just a while loop and a stack.
  • Small footprint
    • ~1 KB minified and gzipped

Description

vuvuzela, courtesy of Berndt Meyer via the Wikipedia page

The vuvuzela is a coarse instrument, but it's lightweight, and it gets the job done.

This module might use up tons of memory, but unlike the native JSON methods or json3, it'll never throw a "maximum call stack size exceeded" exception. Your JSON objects can be as deeply nested as you like.

This is not a streaming library, so unlike oboe/clarinet, it reads the whole thing into memory at once. It's also quite a bit slower than the native JSON methods, although by some measures, it's faster than other JavaScript-based JSON parsers.

Usage

$ npm install vuvuzela

var vuvuzela = require('vuvuzela')

var asString = vuvuzela.stringify({hello: 'world'}); // '{"hello":"world"}'

var asJson = vuvuzela.parse('{"hello": "world"}'); // {hello: 'world'}

Browser builds are available in the dist/ folder. They'll create a window.vuvuzela object you can use.

Limitations

At the top level, it will currently only parse objects and arrays, not arbitrary values like booleans, strings, numbers, and null.

Testing

Unit tests:

$ npm test

Coverage tests:

$ npm run coverage

Building

$ npm run build

