Simple and non-recursive JSON parse/stringify library.
JSON.parse and
JSON.stringify methods may throw if an object is deeply nested.
while loop and a stack.
The vuvuzela is a coarse instrument, but it's lightweight, and it gets the job done.
This module might use up tons of memory, but unlike the native
JSON methods or json3, it'll never throw a "maximum call stack size exceeded" exception. Your JSON objects can be as deeply nested as you like.
This is not a streaming library, so unlike oboe/clarinet, it reads the whole thing into memory at once. It's also quite a bit slower than the native JSON methods, although by some measures, it's faster than other JavaScript-based JSON parsers.
$ npm install vuvuzela
var vuvuzela = require('vuvuzela')
var asString = vuvuzela.stringify({hello: 'world'}); // '{"hello":"world"}'
var asJson = vuvuzela.parse('{"hello": "world"}'); // {hello: 'world'}
Browser builds are available in the
dist/ folder. They'll create a
window.vuvuzela object you can use.
At the top level, it will currently only parse objects and arrays, not arbitrary values like booleans, strings, numbers, and
null.
Unit tests:
$ npm test
Coverage tests:
$ npm run coverage
$ npm run build