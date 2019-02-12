Create native desktop applications for Windows, OS X and Linux using Vue.js.
Vuido is a framework for creating native desktop applications based on Vue.js. Application using Vuido can run on Windows, OS X and Linux, using native GUI components, and don't require Electron.
Under the hood, Vuido uses the libui library which provides native GUI components for each desktop platform, and the libui-node bindings for Node.js.
You can find the full documentation of Vuido at vuido.mimec.org.
Vuido is largely based on Vue.js and shares most of its code, except for the platform specific code related to libui.
Vuido was inspired by Proton Native, an environment for creating native desktop applications using React.
Vuido is licensed under the MIT license
Copyright (C) 2018 Michał Męciński