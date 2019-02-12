openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vtc

vuido-template-compiler

by Michał Męciński
0.2.0 (see all)

Native desktop applications using Vue.js.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

6.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vuido

Create native desktop applications for Windows, OS X and Linux using Vue.js.

NPM module MIT License

Introduction

Vuido is a framework for creating native desktop applications based on Vue.js. Application using Vuido can run on Windows, OS X and Linux, using native GUI components, and don't require Electron.

Under the hood, Vuido uses the libui library which provides native GUI components for each desktop platform, and the libui-node bindings for Node.js.

Documentation

You can find the full documentation of Vuido at vuido.mimec.org.

Acknowledgements

Vuido is largely based on Vue.js and shares most of its code, except for the platform specific code related to libui.

Vuido was inspired by Proton Native, an environment for creating native desktop applications using React.

License

Vuido is licensed under the MIT license

Copyright (C) 2018 Michał Męciński

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial