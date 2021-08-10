openbase logo
vw

vuex-webextensions

by Mitsuha Kitsune
1.3.3

A Vuex plugin to share store through webextensions components

Overview

Readme

Vuex WebExtensions

A Node.JS module to use Vuex on WebExtensions on "shared" context, the module allows you to start several instances of Vuex store and keep them synchronized throught WebExtensions messaging API.

Uses the Vuex store instance on background script as master, and replicate the state of master to others instances on diferent context (popup or content scripts), when you commit any mutation to any store instance the rest will also be updated automatically.

You can work with the Vuex store like a unic instance (or standart Vue.js application), without worry for the different WebExtensions contexts, the module gona solve all WebExtensions problems for you automatically.

Installation

Run the following command inside your WebExtensions project to install the module:

npm install vuex-webextensions --save

Usage

Import the module into your store file:

import VuexWebExtensions from 'vuex-webextensions';

Then add it as plugin on Vuex store initialization:

export default new Vuex.Store({
  ...
  plugins: [VuexWebExtensions()]
});

All done!

Persistent states

⚠ Persistent states make use of LocalStorage to save the states in your browser, to use it, you should grant storage permision to your webextension

You can establish through the options of the plugin the states that you want to be persistent, your data will be preserved after the restart of the extension or the browser.

It is established passing the state names through persistentStates option in array:

export default new Vuex.Store({
  ...
  plugins: [VuexWebExtensions({
      persistentStates: ['stateone', 'statetwo']
    })]
});

Then stateone and statetwo gona have the value commited by last mutation after extension or browser restart.

Propagated actions

On version 2.5.0 vuex introduce a new method on their API to watch and hook any action of store, this plugin sync actions like mutations by default.

Note: Event objects (like click for example) on action payload are automatically trimmered because cause serialization errors, you can pass value or object as payload anyways always that are serializable.

If you want to disable the actions sync, just set syncActions to false on the plugin settings.

export default new Vuex.Store({
  ...
  plugins: [VuexWebExtensions({
      syncActions: false
    })]
});

You can ignore specific actions like mutations too on ignoredActions list.

Ignored mutations and actions

It's possible skip the sync on desired mutations or actions adding their type to ignoredMutations or ignoredActions option.

All mutations or actions added to this list skip the sync process, you should update the value or process manually on desired contexts.

export default new Vuex.Store({
  ...
  plugins: [VuexWebExtensions({
      ignoredMutations: ['MUTATION_TYPE_ONE', 'MUTATION_TYPE_TWO'],
      ignoredActions: ['ACTION_TYPE_ONE', 'ACTION_TYPE_TWO']
    })]
});

Logger level

It's possible specify the minimun logging level of the plugin with the loggerLevel option, by default only warnings and errors gona be printed on console.

The available options are: debug, verbose, info, warning, error and none.

The none option disable all logging related with the plugin.

export default new Vuex.Store({
  ...
  plugins: [VuexWebExtensions({
      loggerLevel: 'debug'
    })]
});

Changelog

1.3.3
  • Rollback builds to babel meanwhile I investigate a error on builds with rollup
  • Allow use of submodules states in persistent states options
  • Some minor typos fixed on example extension
1.3.2
  • Fixed build on npm (Thanks to @TCashion)
1.3.1
  • Fixed browser detection logic when browser it's defined as HTML element
1.3.0
  • Added ability to sync actions with vuex v2.5.0 or later
  • Implemented logger for advanced debug of the plugin
  • Updated dependencies and fix some vulnerabilities on it
  • Some adjustments on es-lint and editorconfig rules
1.2.10
  • Prevent the multiple initialization introduced on version 1.2.9
  • Fix logic error of ignoredMutations system
1.2.9
  • Reimplement the method of initialization of state, this fix the broken watchers and allow to check when the data are fully loaded
1.2.8
  • Implement ignoredMutations option to allow skip sync on the desired mutations, thanks to @tuantmtb for suggest it
  • Update dependencies and fix some vulnerabilities on it
1.2.7
  • Fix state sync on non persistent extensions, thanks to @KBoyarchuk, @mchusovlianov and @k1nghat
  • Allow unit testing when window are undefined, thanks to @blimmer
  • Don't process messages without type
  • Fix grammar typos on error messages, thanks to @jonathan-s
  • Update dependencies and fix some vulnerabilities
1.2.6
  • Remarkable performance improvement on persistent states, thanks to @KBoyarchuk
1.2.5
  • Improve performance deleting a redundant read/check on persistent states
1.2.4
  • Fix pending mutations queue, thanks to @KBoyarchuk
1.2.3
  • Enque commited mutations to store before initialization on content scripts
1.2.2
  • Fix persistent states initialization when localstorage don't have data yet
1.2.1
  • Fix Chrome detection because missed return, thanks to @Stormsher
1.2.0
  • Fix sync problems with the new connections pool
  • Fix crazy loop with mutations, now don't return again to the original sender script and start looping
  • Fix broken persistent states by b6e66f2 (Sorry :/)
  • Persistent states now are only saved when data change to don't abuse of I/O on hardcore mutated environments
  • Background and content scripts handling separated on his own class for easy development
1.1.3
  • Fix typo that prevent initialization of background store
1.1.2
  • Implemented own polyfills to make module compatible with Chrome, Firefox and Edge
1.1.1
  • Fix plugin initialization on injected content scripts
1.1.0
  • Implemented optional persistence of states
  • Now the plugin are minimized on build
1.0.2
  • Cleanup of redundant code
1.0.1
  • Remove old files from distribution
1.0.0

⚠ This version have a breaking changes please check the new install method and remove the old install on your scripts

  • Convert module as "true" plugin of vuex
0.1.1
  • Added lint and some prepublish methods to the package
  • Solve some issues detected by linter
  • Added Travis CI for automatic build and tests
0.1.0
  • First version

Contribute

If you encounter a problem, issue or question feel free to open a new issue on this repository.

If you have some improvements, new features or fixes feel free to fork this repository and send a pull request.

Pending work

  • Improve example
  • Add tests and coverage
  • Publish to Awesome Vue.js lists when no more pending work

