Vuex WebExtensions

A Node.JS module to use Vuex on WebExtensions on "shared" context, the module allows you to start several instances of Vuex store and keep them synchronized throught WebExtensions messaging API.

Uses the Vuex store instance on background script as master, and replicate the state of master to others instances on diferent context (popup or content scripts), when you commit any mutation to any store instance the rest will also be updated automatically.

You can work with the Vuex store like a unic instance (or standart Vue.js application), without worry for the different WebExtensions contexts, the module gona solve all WebExtensions problems for you automatically.

Installation

Run the following command inside your WebExtensions project to install the module:

npm install vuex-webextensions --save

Usage

Import the module into your store file:

import VuexWebExtensions from 'vuex-webextensions' ;

Then add it as plugin on Vuex store initialization:

export default new Vuex.Store({ ... plugins: [VuexWebExtensions()] });

All done!

Persistent states

⚠ Persistent states make use of LocalStorage to save the states in your browser, to use it, you should grant storage permision to your webextension

You can establish through the options of the plugin the states that you want to be persistent, your data will be preserved after the restart of the extension or the browser.

It is established passing the state names through persistentStates option in array:

export default new Vuex.Store({ ... plugins: [VuexWebExtensions({ persistentStates : [ 'stateone' , 'statetwo' ] })] });

Then stateone and statetwo gona have the value commited by last mutation after extension or browser restart.

Propagated actions

On version 2.5.0 vuex introduce a new method on their API to watch and hook any action of store, this plugin sync actions like mutations by default.

Note: Event objects (like click for example) on action payload are automatically trimmered because cause serialization errors, you can pass value or object as payload anyways always that are serializable.

If you want to disable the actions sync, just set syncActions to false on the plugin settings.

export default new Vuex.Store({ ... plugins: [VuexWebExtensions({ syncActions : false })] });

You can ignore specific actions like mutations too on ignoredActions list.

Ignored mutations and actions

It's possible skip the sync on desired mutations or actions adding their type to ignoredMutations or ignoredActions option.

All mutations or actions added to this list skip the sync process, you should update the value or process manually on desired contexts.

export default new Vuex.Store({ ... plugins: [VuexWebExtensions({ ignoredMutations : [ 'MUTATION_TYPE_ONE' , 'MUTATION_TYPE_TWO' ], ignoredActions : [ 'ACTION_TYPE_ONE' , 'ACTION_TYPE_TWO' ] })] });

Logger level

It's possible specify the minimun logging level of the plugin with the loggerLevel option, by default only warnings and errors gona be printed on console.

The available options are: debug, verbose, info, warning, error and none.

The none option disable all logging related with the plugin.

export default new Vuex.Store({ ... plugins: [VuexWebExtensions({ loggerLevel : 'debug' })] });

Changelog

Rollback builds to babel meanwhile I investigate a error on builds with rollup

Allow use of submodules states in persistent states options

Some minor typos fixed on example extension

Fixed build on npm (Thanks to @TCashion)

Fixed browser detection logic when browser it's defined as HTML element

Added ability to sync actions with vuex v2.5.0 or later

Implemented logger for advanced debug of the plugin

Updated dependencies and fix some vulnerabilities on it

Some adjustments on es-lint and editorconfig rules

Prevent the multiple initialization introduced on version 1.2.9

Fix logic error of ignoredMutations system

Reimplement the method of initialization of state, this fix the broken watchers and allow to check when the data are fully loaded

Implement ignoredMutations option to allow skip sync on the desired mutations, thanks to @tuantmtb for suggest it

Update dependencies and fix some vulnerabilities on it

Fix state sync on non persistent extensions, thanks to @KBoyarchuk, @mchusovlianov and @k1nghat

Allow unit testing when window are undefined, thanks to @blimmer

Don't process messages without type

Fix grammar typos on error messages, thanks to @jonathan-s

Update dependencies and fix some vulnerabilities

Remarkable performance improvement on persistent states, thanks to @KBoyarchuk

Improve performance deleting a redundant read/check on persistent states

Fix pending mutations queue, thanks to @KBoyarchuk

Enque commited mutations to store before initialization on content scripts

Fix persistent states initialization when localstorage don't have data yet

Fix Chrome detection because missed return, thanks to @Stormsher

Fix sync problems with the new connections pool

Fix crazy loop with mutations, now don't return again to the original sender script and start looping

Fix broken persistent states by b6e66f2 (Sorry :/)

Persistent states now are only saved when data change to don't abuse of I/O on hardcore mutated environments

Background and content scripts handling separated on his own class for easy development

Fix typo that prevent initialization of background store

Implemented own polyfills to make module compatible with Chrome, Firefox and Edge

Fix plugin initialization on injected content scripts

Implemented optional persistence of states

Now the plugin are minimized on build

Cleanup of redundant code

Remove old files from distribution

⚠ This version have a breaking changes please check the new install method and remove the old install on your scripts

Convert module as "true" plugin of vuex

Added lint and some prepublish methods to the package

Solve some issues detected by linter

Added Travis CI for automatic build and tests

First version

Contribute

If you encounter a problem, issue or question feel free to open a new issue on this repository.

If you have some improvements, new features or fixes feel free to fork this repository and send a pull request.

