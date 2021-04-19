A TypeScript pattern for strongly-typed access to Vuex Store modules

I really like vuex-typescript by @istrib

I just wanted to take the ideas bit further.

My main changes are:

Avoid passing $store/context to the accessor methods: we can encapsulate these within the accessors by providing the store later: i.e. basket.commitAppendItem(newItem) should be sufficient.

should be sufficient. No need to distinguish between payload / payload-less versions of commit + dispatch. Typescript overloads solve this problem.

Promises returned from dispatch should be strongly-typed.

Assumes namespaced modules

I also took the point of view that we don't need to start with a vuex-store options object. If we treat the accessor-creator as a builder, then the store can be generated:

import { getStoreBuilder, BareActionContext } from "vuex-typex" import Vuex, { Store } from "vuex" import Vue from "vue" const delay = ( duration: number ) => new Promise ( ( c, e ) => setTimeout(c, duration)) Vue.use(Vuex) export interface RootState { basket: BasketState } export interface BasketState { items: Item[] } export interface Item { id: string , name: string } const storeBuilder = getStoreBuilder<RootState>() const moduleBuilder = storeBuilder. module <BasketState>("basket", { items: [] }) namespace basket { const appendItemMutation = ( state: BasketState, payload: { item: Item } ) => state.items.push(payload.item) const delayedAppendAction = async (context: BareActionContext<BasketState, RootState>) => { await delay( 1000 ) basket.commitAppendItem({ item: { id: "abc123" , name: "ABC Item" } }) } export const commitAppendItem = moduleBuilder.commit(appendItemMutation) export const dispatchDelayedAppend = moduleBuilder.dispatch(delayedAppendAction) } export default basket const storeBuilder = getStoreBuilder<RootState>() new Vue({ el: '#app' , template: "...." , store: storeBuilder.vuexStore() })