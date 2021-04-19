openbase logo
vt

vuex-typex

by mrcrowl
3.1.9 (see all)

Typescript builder for strongly-typed access to Vuex Store modules

2.4K

GitHub Stars

194

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Vuex-Typex

A TypeScript pattern for strongly-typed access to Vuex Store modules

I really like vuex-typescript by @istrib

I just wanted to take the ideas bit further.

My main changes are:

  • Avoid passing $store/context to the accessor methods: we can encapsulate these within the accessors by providing the store later: i.e. basket.commitAppendItem(newItem) should be sufficient.
  • No need to distinguish between payload / payload-less versions of commit + dispatch. Typescript overloads solve this problem.
  • Promises returned from dispatch should be strongly-typed.
  • Assumes namespaced modules

I also took the point of view that we don't need to start with a vuex-store options object. If we treat the accessor-creator as a builder, then the store can be generated:

import { getStoreBuilder, BareActionContext } from "vuex-typex"
import Vuex, { Store } from "vuex"
import Vue from "vue"
const delay = (duration: number) => new Promise((c, e) => setTimeout(c, duration))

Vue.use(Vuex)

export interface RootState { basket: BasketState }
export interface BasketState { items: Item[] }
export interface Item { id: string, name: string }

const storeBuilder = getStoreBuilder<RootState>()
const moduleBuilder = storeBuilder.module<BasketState>("basket", { items: [] })

namespace basket
{
    const appendItemMutation = (state: BasketState, payload: { item: Item }) => state.items.push(payload.item)
    const delayedAppendAction = async (context: BareActionContext<BasketState, RootState>) =>
    {
        await delay(1000)
        basket.commitAppendItem({ item: { id: "abc123", name: "ABC Item" } })
    }

    export const commitAppendItem = moduleBuilder.commit(appendItemMutation)
    export const dispatchDelayedAppend = moduleBuilder.dispatch(delayedAppendAction)
}
export default basket

/// in the main app file
const storeBuilder = getStoreBuilder<RootState>()
new Vue({
    el: '#app',
    template: "....",
    store: storeBuilder.vuexStore()
})

