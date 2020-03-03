Simple toast notification using Vuex
npm install vuex-toast --save
First, you should register a toast module to your Vuex store. You can use a default style at
dist/vuex-toast.css.
import Vue from 'vue'
import Vuex from 'vuex'
import { createModule } from 'vuex-toast'
// If you want to use the default style (with webpack css-loader)
import 'vuex-toast/dist/vuex-toast.css'
Vue.use(Vuex)
export default new Vuex.Store({
modules: {
// ...
toast: createModule({
dismissInterval: 8000
})
// ...
}
})
Put
Toast component anywhere in your application.
<template>
<div>
<article><!-- Your contents --></article>
<toast position="ne"></toast>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { Toast } from 'vuex-toast'
export default {
// ...
components: {
Toast
}
// ...
}
</script>
You can send notifications to the toast component with toast type.
import { mapActions } from 'vuex'
import { ADD_TOAST_MESSAGE } from 'vuex-toast'
export default {
methods: {
...mapActions({
addToast: ADD_TOAST_MESSAGE
}),
sendNotification(text) {
this.addToast({
text,
type: 'success',
dismissAfter: 10000
})
}
}
}
Toast
A Vue component that shows toast messages.
position
html
namespace
createModule(options): VuexModule
Create Vuex module for managing toast messages.
createComponent(options): VueComponent
Create customized toast component.
dispatch(ADD_TOAST_MESSAGE, { text, type, dismissAfter })
dispatch(REMOVE_TOAST_MESSAGE, messageId)
id Auto generated message ID
text Text of the toast message
type Type of the toast message
info,
success,
warning, and
danger
dismissAfter Milli-second that indicates the message dismiss after this time
MIT