Vuex Toast

Simple toast notification using Vuex

Requirements

Vue >= 2.0

Vuex >= 2.0

Demo

http://codepen.io/ktsn/pen/Bzxkjd

Install

npm install vuex-toast --save

Example

First, you should register a toast module to your Vuex store. You can use a default style at dist/vuex-toast.css .

import Vue from 'vue' import Vuex from 'vuex' import { createModule } from 'vuex-toast' import 'vuex-toast/dist/vuex-toast.css' Vue.use(Vuex) export default new Vuex.Store({ modules : { toast : createModule({ dismissInterval : 8000 }) } })

Put Toast component anywhere in your application.

< template > < div > < article > </ article > < toast position = "ne" > </ toast > </ div > </ template > < script > import { Toast } from 'vuex-toast' export default { components : { Toast } } </ script >

You can send notifications to the toast component with toast type.

import { mapActions } from 'vuex' import { ADD_TOAST_MESSAGE } from 'vuex-toast' export default { methods : { ...mapActions({ addToast : ADD_TOAST_MESSAGE }), sendNotification(text) { this .addToast({ text, type : 'success' , dismissAfter : 10000 }) } } }

API

Toast

A Vue component that shows toast messages.

props position html namespace Vuex module's namespace if you install toast module into some namespaced module.



createModule(options): VuexModule

Create Vuex module for managing toast messages.

options dismissInterval



createComponent(options): VueComponent

Create customized toast component.

options transition



Action Types

ADD_TOAST_MESSAGE dispatch(ADD_TOAST_MESSAGE, { text, type, dismissAfter })

REMOVE_TOAST_MESSAGE dispatch(REMOVE_TOAST_MESSAGE, messageId)



Getters

toastMessage get all toast messages.



Toast Message Type

id Auto generated message ID

Auto generated message ID text Text of the toast message

Text of the toast message type Type of the toast message You can use any value for styling purpose. There are default styles for info , success , warning , and danger

Type of the toast message dismissAfter Milli-second that indicates the message dismiss after this time

License

MIT