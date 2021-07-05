Type safe Vuex module with powerful module features. The basic API idea is brought from Sinai.

Features

Completely type safe when used with TypeScript without redundancy.

Provide a smart way to use modules.

Canonical Vuex-like API as possible.

Installation

$ npm install vuex-smart-module

Usage

All examples are written in TypeScript

You create a module with class syntax:

import { Getters, Mutations, Actions, Module } from 'vuex-smart-module' class FooState { count = 1 } class FooGetters extends Getters<FooState> { get double() { return this .state.count * 2 } get triple() { return this .getters.double + this .state.count } } class FooMutations extends Mutations<FooState> { increment(payload: number ) { this .state.count += payload } } class FooActions extends Actions< FooState, FooGetters, FooMutations, FooActions > { incrementAsync(payload: { amount: number ; interval: number }) { return new Promise ( resolve => { setTimeout( () => { this .commit( 'increment' , payload.amount) resolve() }, payload.interval) }) } } export const foo = new Module({ state: FooState, getters: FooGetters, mutations: FooMutations, actions: FooActions })

Then, create Vuex store instance by using createStore function from vuex-smart-module :

import Vue from 'vue' import * as Vuex from 'vuex' import { createStore, Module } from 'vuex-smart-module' import { foo } from './modules/foo' Vue.use(Vuex) export const store = createStore( foo, { strict: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' } )

The created store is a traditional instance of Vuex store - you can use it in the same manner.

import Vue from 'vue' import { store } from './store' import App from './App.vue' new Vue({ el: '#app' , store, render: h => h(App) })

Nested Modules

You can create a nested module as same as Vuex by passing a module object to another module's modules option.

import { Getters, Module, createStore } from 'vuex-smart-module' class NestedState { value = 'hello' } class NestedGetters extends Getters<NestedState> { greeting(name: string ): string { return this .state.value + ', ' + name } } const nested = new Module({ state: NestedState, getters: NestedGetters }) const root = new Module({ modules: { nested } }) const store = createStore(root) console .log(store.state.nested.value) console .log(store.getters[ 'nested/greeting' ]( 'John' ))

Nested modules will be namespaced module by default. If you do not want a module to be a namespaced, pass the namespaced: false option to the module's constructor options.

import { Getters, Module, createStore } from 'vuex-smart-module' class NestedState { value = 'hello' } class NestedGetters extends Getters<NestedState> { greeting(name: string ): string { return this .state.value + ', ' + name } } const nested = new Module({ namespaced: false state: NestedState, getters: NestedGetters }) const root = new Module({ modules: { nested } }) const store = createStore(root) console .log(store.state.nested.value) console .log(store.getters.greeting( 'John' ))

Module Lifecycle and Dependencies

Getters and actions class can have a special method $init which will be called after the module is initialized in a store. The $init hook receives the store instance as the 1st argument. You can pick some external dependencies from it. The following is an example for Nuxt + Axios Module.

import { Store } from 'vuex' import { Actions } from 'vuex-smart-module' class FooActions extends Actions { store: Store< any > $init(store: Store< any >): void { this .store = store } async fetch(): Promise < void > { console .log( await this .store.$axios.$ get ( '...' )) } }

There are no rootState , rootGetters and root options on dispatch , commit because they are too difficult to type and the code has implicit dependencies to other modules. In case of you want to use another module in some module, you can create a module context.

import { Store } from 'vuex' import { Getters, Actions, Module, Context } from 'vuex-smart-module' class FooState { value = 'hello' } const foo = new Module({ state: FooState }) class BarGetters extends Getters { foo: Context< typeof foo> $init(store: Store< any >): void { this .foo = foo.context(store) } get excited(): string { return this .foo.state.value + '!' } } class BarActions extends Actions { foo: Context< typeof foo> $init(store: Store< any >): void { this .foo = foo.context(store) } print(): void { console .log( this .foo.state.value) } } const bar = new Module({ getters: BarGetters, actions: BarActions }) const root = new Module({ modules: { foo, bar } }) const store = createStore(root)

Nested Module Context

When there are nested modules in your module, you can access them through a module context.

Let's say you have three modules: counter, todo and root where the root module has former two modules as nested modules:

import { Module, createStore } from 'vuex-smart-module' const counter = new Module({ }) const todo = new Module({ }) const root = new Module({ modules: { counter, todo } }) export const store = createStore(root)

You can access counter and todo contexts through the root context by using modules property.

import { root, store } from './store' const ctx = root.context(store) const counterCtx = ctx.modules.counter const todoCtx = ctx.modules.todo counterCtx.dispatch( 'increment' ) todoCtx.dispatch( 'fetchTodos' )

Register Module Dynamically

You can use registerModule to register a module and unregisterModule to unregister it.

import { registerModule, unregisterModule } from 'vuex-smart-module' import { store } from './store' import { foo } from './store/modules/foo' registerModule( store, [ 'foo' ], 'foo/' , foo, { preserveState: true } ) unregisterModule( store, foo )

Note that the 3rd argument of registerModule , which is the namespace string, must match with the actual namespace that the store resolves. If you pass the wrong namespace to it, component mappers and context api would not work correctly.

Component Mapper

You can generate mapXXX helpers, which are the same interface as Vuex ones, for each associated module by using the createMapper function. The mapped computed properties and methods are strictly typed. So you will not have some typo or pass wrong payloads to them.

import { Module, createMapper } from 'vuex-smart-module' export const foo = new Module({ }) export const fooMapper = createMapper(foo)

import Vue from 'vue' import { fooMapper } from '@/store/modules/foo' export default Vue.extend({ computed: fooMapper.mapGetters([ 'double' ]), methods: fooMapper.mapActions({ incAsync: 'incrementAsync' }), created() { console .log( this .double) this .incAsync( undefined ) } })

Composable Function

If you prefer composition api for binding a store module to a component, you can create a composable function by using createComposable .

import { Module, createComposable } from 'vuex-smart-module' export const foo = new Module({ }) export const useFoo = createComposable(foo)

import { defineComponent } from '@vue/composition-api' import { useFoo } from '@/store/modules/foo' export default defineComponent({ setup() { const foo = useFoo() console .log(foo.getters.double) foo.dispatch( 'incrementAsync' ) } })

Method Style Access for Actions and Mutations

this in an action and a module context have actions and mutations properties. They contains module actions and mutations in method form. You can use them instead of dispatch or commit if you prefer method call style over event emitter style.

The method style has several advantages: you can use Go to definition for your actions and mutations and it prints simple and easier to understand errors if you pass a wrong payload type, for example.

Example usage in an action:

import { Actions } from 'vuex-smart-module' class FooActions extends Actions<FooState, FooGetters, FooMutations, FooActions> { increment(amount: number ) this .mutations.increment(payload) } }

Example usage via a context:

import Vue from 'vue' import { foo } from '@/store/modules/foo' export default Vue.extend({ mounted() { const ctx = foo.context( this .$store) ctx.actions.increment( 1 ) } })

Using in Nuxt's Modules Mode

You can use Module#getStoreOptions() method to use vuex-smart-module in Nuxt's module mode.

When you have a counter module like the below:

import { Getters, Actions, Mutations, Module } from 'vuex-smart-module' export class CounterState { count = 0 } export class CounterGetters extends Getters<CounterState> { get double() { return this .state.count * 2 } } export class CounterMutations extends Mutations<CounterState> { inc() { this .state.count++ } } export class CounterActions extends Actions<CounterState, CounterGetters, CounterMutations> { inc() { this .commit( 'inc' ) } } export default new Module({ state: CounterState, getters: CounterGetters, mutations: CounterMutations, actions: CounterActions })

Construct a vuex-smart-module root module and export the store options acquired with getStoreOptions in store/index.ts . Note that you have to register all nested modules through the root module:

import { Module } from 'vuex-smart-module' import counter from './counter' const root = new Module({ modules: { counter } }) export const { state, getters, mutations, actions, modules, plugins } = root.getStoreOptions()

If you want to extend a store option, you can manually modify it:

const options = root.getStoreOptions() export const { state, getters, mutations, actions, modules } = options export const plugins = options.plugins.concat([otherPlugin])

Hot Module Replacement

To utilize hot module replacement for the store created with vuex-smart-module, we provide hotUpdate function.

The below is an example how to use hotUpdate function:

import { createStore, hotUpdate } from 'vuex-smart-module' import root from './root' export const store = createStore(root) if ( module .hot) { module .hot.accept([ './root' ], () => { const newRoot = require ( './root' ).default hotUpdate(store, newRoot) }) }

Note that you cannot use hotUpdate under Vuex store instance. Use hotUpdate function imported from vuex-smart-module .

Testing

Unit testing getters, mutations and actions

vuex-smart-module provides the inject helper function which allows you to inject mock dependencies into getters, mutations and actions instances. You can inject any properties for test:

import { inject } from 'vuex-smart-module' import { FooGetters, FooActions } from '@/store/modules/foo' it( 'returns doubled value' , () => { const getters = inject(FooGetters, { state: { count: 5 } }) expect(getters.double).toBe( 10 ) }) it( 'increments asynchronously' , async () => { const commit = jest.fn() const actions = inject(FooActions, { commit }) await actions.incrementAsync({ amount: 3 interval: 1 }) expect(commit).toHaveBeenCalledWith( 'increment' , 3 ) })

Mocking modules to test components

When you want to mock some module assets, you can directly inject a mock constructor into the module options. For example, you will test the following component which is using the counter module:

<template> <button @click="increment">Increment</button> </template> <script lang="ts"> import Vue from 'vue' // use counter Mapper import { counterMapper } from '@/store/modules/counter' export default Vue.extend({ methods: counterMapper.mapMutations(['increment']) }) </script>

In the spec file, mock the mutations option in the counter module. The below is a Jest example but the essential idea holds true for many test frameworks:

import * as Vuex from 'vuex' import { shallowMount, createLocalVue } from '@vue/test-utils' import { createStore } from 'vuex-smart-module' import Counter from '@/components/Counter.vue' import counter, { CounterMutations } from '@/store/modules/counter' const localVue = createLocalVue() localVue.use(Vuex) const originalMutations = counter.options.mutations afterEach( () => { counter.options.mutations = originalMutations }) it( 'calls increment mutation' , () => { const spy = jest.fn() class MockMutations extends CounterMutations { increment() { spy() } } counter.options.mutations = MockMutations const store = createStore(counter) shallowMount(Counter, { store, localVue }).trigger( 'click' ) expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled() })

Mocking nested modules and dependencies

Using dependencies and nested module contexts in Actions requires to mock them in tests.

So you test the following Actions class that has been constructed as described in the section above:

import { Store } from 'vuex' import { Actions } from 'vuex-smart-module' class FooActions extends Actions { store!: Store<FooState> bar!: Context< typeof bar> $init(store: Store<FooState>): void { this .store = store this .bar = bar.context(store) } async fetch(): Promise < void > { console .log( await this .store.$axios.$ get ( '...' )) this .bar.dispatch(...) } }

Then the Jest spec file would be written as:

import { inject } from 'vuex-smart-module' import { FooActions } from '@/store/modules/foo' describe( 'FooActions' , () => { it( 'calls the dependency and dispatches the remote action' , async () => { const axiosGet = jest.fn() const barDispatch = jest.fn() const actions = inject(FooActions, { store: { $axios: { $ get : axiosGet } }, bar: { dispatch: barDispatch } }) await actions.fetch() expect(axiosGet).toHaveBeenCalledWith(...) expect(barDispatch).toHaveBeenCalledWith(...) }) })

License

MIT