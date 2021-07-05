Type safe Vuex module with powerful module features. The basic API idea is brought from Sinai.
$ npm install vuex-smart-module
All examples are written in TypeScript
You create a module with class syntax:
// store/modules/foo.ts
// Import base classes
import { Getters, Mutations, Actions, Module } from 'vuex-smart-module'
// State
class FooState {
count = 1
}
// Getters
// Extend 'Getters' class with 'FooState' type
class FooGetters extends Getters<FooState> {
// You can declare both getter properties or methods
get double() {
// Getters instance has 'state' property
return this.state.count * 2
}
get triple() {
// When you want to use another getter, there is `getters` property
return this.getters.double + this.state.count
}
}
// Mutations
// Extend 'Mutations' class with 'FooState' type
class FooMutations extends Mutations<FooState> {
increment(payload: number) {
// Mutations instance has 'state' property.
// You update 'this.state' by mutating it.
this.state.count += payload
}
}
// Actions
// Extend 'Actions' class with other module asset types
// Note that you need to specify self action type (FooActions) as a type parameter explicitly
class FooActions extends Actions<
FooState,
FooGetters,
FooMutations,
FooActions
> {
incrementAsync(payload: { amount: number; interval: number }) {
// Actions instance has 'state', 'getters', 'commit' and 'dispatch' properties
return new Promise(resolve => {
setTimeout(() => {
this.commit('increment', payload.amount)
resolve()
}, payload.interval)
})
}
}
// Create a module with module asset classes
export const foo = new Module({
state: FooState,
getters: FooGetters,
mutations: FooMutations,
actions: FooActions
})
Then, create Vuex store instance by using
createStore function from
vuex-smart-module:
// store/index.ts
import Vue from 'vue'
import * as Vuex from 'vuex'
import { createStore, Module } from 'vuex-smart-module'
import { foo } from './modules/foo'
Vue.use(Vuex)
// The 1st argument is root module.
// Vuex store options should be passed to the 2nd argument.
export const store = createStore(
// Root module
foo,
// Vuex store options
{
strict: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production'
}
)
The created store is a traditional instance of Vuex store - you can use it in the same manner.
// main.ts
import Vue from 'vue'
import { store } from './store'
import App from './App.vue'
new Vue({
el: '#app',
store,
render: h => h(App)
})
You can create a nested module as same as Vuex by passing a module object to another module's
modules option.
import { Getters, Module, createStore } from 'vuex-smart-module'
class NestedState {
value = 'hello'
}
class NestedGetters extends Getters<NestedState> {
greeting(name: string): string {
return this.state.value + ', ' + name
}
}
const nested = new Module({
state: NestedState,
getters: NestedGetters
})
const root = new Module({
modules: {
nested
}
})
const store = createStore(root)
console.log(store.state.nested.value) // -> hello
console.log(store.getters['nested/greeting']('John')) // -> hello, John
Nested modules will be namespaced module by default. If you do not want a module to be a namespaced, pass the
namespaced: false option to the module's constructor options.
import { Getters, Module, createStore } from 'vuex-smart-module'
class NestedState {
value = 'hello'
}
class NestedGetters extends Getters<NestedState> {
greeting(name: string): string {
return this.state.value + ', ' + name
}
}
const nested = new Module({
// nested module will not be namespaced
namespaced: false
state: NestedState,
getters: NestedGetters
})
const root = new Module({
modules: {
nested
}
})
const store = createStore(root)
console.log(store.state.nested.value) // -> hello
console.log(store.getters.greeting('John')) // -> hello, John
Getters and actions class can have a special method
$init which will be called after the module is initialized in a store. The
$init hook receives the store instance as the 1st argument. You can pick some external dependencies from it. The following is an example for Nuxt + Axios Module.
import { Store } from 'vuex'
import { Actions } from 'vuex-smart-module'
class FooActions extends Actions {
// Declare dependency type
store: Store<any>
// Called after the module is initialized
$init(store: Store<any>): void {
// Retain store instance for later
this.store = store
}
async fetch(): Promise<void> {
console.log(await this.store.$axios.$get('...'))
}
}
There are no
rootState,
rootGetters and
root options on
dispatch,
commit because they are too difficult to type and the code has implicit dependencies to other modules. In case of you want to use another module in some module, you can create a module context.
import { Store } from 'vuex'
import { Getters, Actions, Module, Context } from 'vuex-smart-module'
// Foo module
class FooState {
value = 'hello'
}
const foo = new Module({
state: FooState
})
// Bar module (using foo module in getters and actions)
class BarGetters extends Getters {
// Declare context type
foo: Context<typeof foo>
// Called after the module is initialized
$init(store: Store<any>): void {
// Create and retain foo module context
this.foo = foo.context(store)
}
get excited(): string {
return this.foo.state.value + '!' // -> hello!
}
}
class BarActions extends Actions {
// Declare context type
foo: Context<typeof foo>
// Called after the module is initialized
$init(store: Store<any>): void {
// Create and retain foo module context
this.foo = foo.context(store)
}
print(): void {
console.log(this.foo.state.value) // -> hello
}
}
const bar = new Module({
getters: BarGetters,
actions: BarActions
})
// Make sure to have all modules in the store
const root = new Module({
modules: {
foo,
bar
}
})
const store = createStore(root)
When there are nested modules in your module, you can access them through a module context.
Let's say you have three modules: counter, todo and root where the root module has former two modules as nested modules:
import { Module, createStore } from 'vuex-smart-module'
// Counter module
const counter = new Module({
// ...
})
// Todo module
const todo = new Module({
// ...
})
// Root module
const root = new Module({
modules: {
counter,
todo
}
})
export const store = createStore(root)
You can access counter and todo contexts through the root context by using
modules property.
import { root, store } from './store'
// Get root context
const ctx = root.context(store)
// You can access counter and todo context through `modules` as well
const counterCtx = ctx.modules.counter
const todoCtx = ctx.modules.todo
counterCtx.dispatch('increment')
todoCtx.dispatch('fetchTodos')
You can use
registerModule to register a module and
unregisterModule to unregister it.
import { registerModule, unregisterModule } from 'vuex-smart-module'
import { store } from './store'
import { foo } from './store/modules/foo'
// register module
registerModule(
store, // store instance
['foo'], // module path. can be string or array of string
'foo/', // namespace string which will be when put into the store
foo, // module instance
// module options as same as vuex registerModule
{
preserveState: true
}
)
// unregister module
unregisterModule(
store, // store instance
foo // module instance which you want to unregister
)
Note that the 3rd argument of
registerModule, which is the namespace string, must match with the actual namespace that the store resolves. If you pass the wrong namespace to it, component mappers and context api would not work correctly.
You can generate
mapXXX helpers, which are the same interface as Vuex ones, for each associated module by using the
createMapper function. The mapped computed properties and methods are strictly typed. So you will not have some typo or pass wrong payloads to them.
// @/store/modules/foo
import { Module, createMapper } from 'vuex-smart-module'
// Create module
export const foo = new Module({
// ...
})
// Create mapper
export const fooMapper = createMapper(foo)
import Vue from 'vue'
// Import foo mapper
import { fooMapper } from '@/store/modules/foo'
export default Vue.extend({
computed: fooMapper.mapGetters(['double']),
methods: fooMapper.mapActions({
incAsync: 'incrementAsync'
}),
created() {
console.log(this.double)
this.incAsync(undefined)
}
})
If you prefer composition api for binding a store module to a component, you can create a composable function by using
createComposable.
// @/store/modules/foo
import { Module, createComposable } from 'vuex-smart-module'
// Create module
export const foo = new Module({
// ...
})
// Create composable function
export const useFoo = createComposable(foo)
import { defineComponent } from '@vue/composition-api'
// Import useFoo
import { useFoo } from '@/store/modules/foo'
export default defineComponent({
setup() {
// Get Foo module's context
const foo = useFoo()
console.log(foo.getters.double)
foo.dispatch('incrementAsync')
}
})
this in an action and a module context have
actions and
mutations properties. They contains module actions and mutations in method form. You can use them instead of
dispatch or
commit if you prefer method call style over event emitter style.
The method style has several advantages: you can use Go to definition for your actions and mutations and it prints simple and easier to understand errors if you pass a wrong payload type, for example.
Example usage in an action:
import { Actions } from 'vuex-smart-module'
class FooActions extends Actions<FooState, FooGetters, FooMutations, FooActions> {
increment(amount: number)
// Call `increment` mutation
this.mutations.increment(payload)
}
}
Example usage via a context:
import Vue from 'vue'
// Import foo module
import { foo } from '@/store/modules/foo'
export default Vue.extend({
mounted() {
const ctx = foo.context(this.$store)
// Call `increment` action
ctx.actions.increment(1)
}
})
You can use
Module#getStoreOptions() method to use vuex-smart-module in Nuxt's module mode.
When you have a counter module like the below:
// store/counter.ts
import { Getters, Actions, Mutations, Module } from 'vuex-smart-module'
export class CounterState {
count = 0
}
export class CounterGetters extends Getters<CounterState> {
get double() {
return this.state.count * 2
}
}
export class CounterMutations extends Mutations<CounterState> {
inc() {
this.state.count++
}
}
export class CounterActions extends Actions<CounterState, CounterGetters, CounterMutations> {
inc() {
this.commit('inc')
}
}
export default new Module({
state: CounterState,
getters: CounterGetters,
mutations: CounterMutations,
actions: CounterActions
})
Construct a vuex-smart-module root module and export the store options acquired with
getStoreOptions in
store/index.ts.
Note that you have to register all nested modules through the root module:
// store/index.ts
import { Module } from 'vuex-smart-module'
import counter from './counter'
const root = new Module({
modules: {
counter
}
})
export const {
state,
getters,
mutations,
actions,
modules,
plugins
} = root.getStoreOptions()
If you want to extend a store option, you can manually modify it:
// store/index.ts
const options = root.getStoreOptions()
export const {
state,
getters,
mutations,
actions,
modules
} = options
// Add an extra plugin
export const plugins = options.plugins.concat([otherPlugin])
To utilize hot module replacement for the store created with vuex-smart-module, we provide
hotUpdate function.
The below is an example how to use
hotUpdate function:
import { createStore, hotUpdate } from 'vuex-smart-module'
import root from './root'
export const store = createStore(root)
if (module.hot) {
// accept actions and mutations as hot modules
module.hot.accept(['./root'], () => {
// require the updated modules
// have to add .default here
const newRoot = require('./root').default
// swap in the new root module by using `hotUpdate` provided from vuex-smart-module.
hotUpdate(store, newRoot)
})
}
Note that you cannot use
hotUpdate under Vuex store instance. Use
hotUpdate function imported from
vuex-smart-module.
vuex-smart-module provides the
inject helper function which allows you to inject mock dependencies into getters, mutations and actions instances. You can inject any properties for test:
import { inject } from 'vuex-smart-module'
import { FooGetters, FooActions } from '@/store/modules/foo'
it('returns doubled value', () => {
// Inject mock state into getters
const getters = inject(FooGetters, {
state: {
count: 5
}
})
// Test double getter
expect(getters.double).toBe(10)
})
it('increments asynchronously', async () => {
// Inject mock commit method
const commit = jest.fn()
const actions = inject(FooActions, {
commit
})
await actions.incrementAsync({
amount: 3
interval: 1
})
// Check mock commit method is called
expect(commit).toHaveBeenCalledWith('increment', 3)
})
When you want to mock some module assets, you can directly inject a mock constructor into the module options. For example, you will test the following component which is using the
counter module:
<template>
<button @click="increment">Increment</button>
</template>
<script lang="ts">
import Vue from 'vue'
// use counter Mapper
import { counterMapper } from '@/store/modules/counter'
export default Vue.extend({
methods: counterMapper.mapMutations(['increment'])
})
</script>
In the spec file, mock the
mutations option in the
counter module. The below is a Jest example but the essential idea holds true for many test frameworks:
import * as Vuex from 'vuex'
import { shallowMount, createLocalVue } from '@vue/test-utils'
import { createStore } from 'vuex-smart-module'
// component which we want to test
import Counter from '@/components/Counter.vue'
// counter module which we want to mock
import counter, { CounterMutations } from '@/store/modules/counter'
const localVue = createLocalVue()
localVue.use(Vuex)
// make sure that you clean mocked object after each test case
const originalMutations = counter.options.mutations
afterEach(() => {
counter.options.mutations = originalMutations
})
it('calls increment mutation', () => {
// create spy
const spy = jest.fn()
// create mock mutation
class MockMutations extends CounterMutations {
// override increment method for mock
increment() {
spy()
}
}
// inject mock
counter.options.mutations = MockMutations
// create mock store
const store = createStore(counter)
// emulate click event
shallowMount(Counter, { store, localVue }).trigger('click')
// check the mock function was called
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled()
})
Using dependencies and nested module contexts in Actions requires to mock them in tests.
So you test the following Actions class that has been constructed as described in the section above:
import { Store } from 'vuex'
import { Actions } from 'vuex-smart-module'
class FooActions extends Actions {
// Declare dependency type
store!: Store<FooState>
bar!: Context<typeof bar>
// Called after the module is initialized
$init(store: Store<FooState>): void {
// Retain store instance for later
this.store = store
this.bar = bar.context(store)
}
async fetch(): Promise<void> {
console.log(await this.store.$axios.$get('...'))
this.bar.dispatch(...)
}
}
Then the Jest spec file would be written as:
import { inject } from 'vuex-smart-module'
import { FooActions } from '@/store/modules/foo'
describe('FooActions', () => {
it('calls the dependency and dispatches the remote action', async () => {
const axiosGet = jest.fn()
const barDispatch = jest.fn()
const actions = inject(FooActions, {
store: {
$axios: {
$get: axiosGet
}
},
bar: {
dispatch: barDispatch
}
})
await actions.fetch()
expect(axiosGet).toHaveBeenCalledWith(...)
expect(barDispatch).toHaveBeenCalledWith(...)
})
})
MIT