Vuex Search is a plugin for searching collections of objects. Search algorithms powered by js-worker-search.

npm install --save vuex-search yarn add vuex-search

Overview

vuex-search searches collections of documents and returns results as an Array of document ids. It is important to note that the documents themselves aren't returned. This is because the actual search is performed in a web-worker thread for performance reasons. In order to avoid serializing the documents and passing them back and forth, vuex-search simply passes their ids.

Because of this, each document must contain an id attribute.

Please note that vuex-search depends on regenerator runtime, you need to either include transform-runtime plugin in your babel config,

{ "plugins" : [ "transform-runtime" ] }

or add babel-polyfill in your entries (assuming you are using webpack). For example

module .export = { entries : [ 'babel-polyfill' , './src' ] }

Examples

export default { myResources : { contacts : [ { id : '1' , address : '1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park' , name : 'Dr. Katrina Stehr' , }, { id : '2' , address : '06176 Georgiana Points' , name : 'Edyth Grimes' , }, ], }, }

Vuex Search plugin

options : List of options for defining the plugin. Available options are: resources: { [resourceName]: IndexOptions } Dictionary of resourceName and their index options. See IndexOptions . [searchApi]: SearchApi If provided, it will be used as default searchApi across resources. See customizing search index. Default: new SearchApi()



import Vue from 'vue' ; import Vuex from 'vuex' ; import searchPlugin from 'vuex-search' ; import state from './state' ; Vue.use(Vuex); const store = new Vuex.Store({ state, plugins : [ searchPlugin({ resources : { contacts : { index : [ 'address' , 'name' ], getter : state => state.myResources.contacts, watch : { delay : 500 }, }, }, }), ], });

IndexOptions

index: Array<string> List of fields to be indexed.

getter: (state) => Array<object>|object Getter function to access the resource from root state and to watch.

[watch]: boolean|WatchOptions Whether needs to or delay reindex if resource changes. This option is useful to avoid reindex overhead when the resource frequently changes. Reindexing can be done by mapping action reindex . WatchOptions [delay]: number If provided, reindex will be debounced with specified delay. Default: true

[searchApi]: SearchApi Custom search index. If defined, it is used instead of the shared searchApi instance.

Binding with Vue Component

import { mapActions as mapSearchActions, mapGetters as mapSearchGetters, getterTypes, actionTypes, } from 'vuex-search' ;

data() { return { text : '' }, }, computed : { ...mapSearchGetters( 'contacts' , { resultIds : getterTypes.result, isLoading : getterTypes.isSearching, }), }, methods : { ...mapSearchActions( 'contacts' , { searchContacts : actionTypes.search, }), doSearch() { this .searchContacts( this .text); }, },

Similar to Vuex helper for mapping attributes, getterMap can be either an object or an array.

Similar to Vuex helper for mapping attributes, actionMap can be either an object or an array.

getterTypes

result Mapped state is an array of ids.

isSearching Mapped state indicates whether searchApi has resolved its promise of search result.

resourceIndex Full state of resource index: result , isSearching , and current search text .

actionTypes

search Mapped action's function signature: (query: string) => void .

reindex Mapped action's function signature: () => void . To be used when option watch is false . This action will reindex the resource and automatically re-search current text.

registerResource Mapped action's function signature: (options: IndexOptions) => void . This action will dynamically add resourceName with options provided. See IndexOptions . More about Dynamic Index Registration.

unregisterResource Mapped action's function signature: () => void . This action will unwatch and remove resourceName index.

Customizing Search Index

By default, vuex-search builds an index to match all substrings. You can override this behavior by providing your own, pre-configured searchApi param to the plugin like so:

import searchPlugin, { SearchApi, INDEX_MODES } from 'vuex-search' ; const allSubstringsSearchApi = new SearchApi(); const prefixSearchApi = new SearchApi({ indexMode : INDEX_MODES.PREFIXES, }); const exactWordsSearchApi = new SearchApi({ indexMode : INDEX_MODES.EXACT_WORDS, }); const store = new Vuex.Store({ state, plugins : [ searchPlugin({ resources : { contacts : { index : [ 'address' , 'name' ], getter : state => state.myResources.contacts, }, }, searchApi : exactWordsSearchApi, }), ], });

Custom word boundaries (tokenization) and case-sensitivity

You can also pass parameters to the SearchApi constructor that customize the way the search splits up the text into words (tokenizes) and change the search from the default case-insensitive to case-sensitive:

import searchPlugin, { SearchApi } from 'vuex-search' ; const store = new Vuex.Store({ state, plugins : [ searchPlugin({ resources : { contacts : { index : [ 'address' , 'name' ], getter : state => state.myResources.contacts, }, }, searchApi : new SearchApi({ tokenizePattern : /[^a-z0-9]+/ , caseSensitive : true , }), }), ], });

Dynamic Index Registration

When a module needs to be loaded or registered dynamically, statically defined plugin can be a problem. The solution is to use vuex-search dynamic index registration.

VuexSearch instance can be accessed through search attribute of store . Thus, in a Vue instance it is accessed through this.$store.search . Available methods are:

options: IndexOptions A list of options for indexing resource. See IndexOptions .

Note that this method is slightly different from registerResource from mapActions . Calling this method needs to provide resourceName . Whereas, method from mapActions has already injected resourceName as its first argument.

Remove outdated resource indexes, and unwatch/unsubscribe any watchers/subscriptions related to resourceName .

Changing Base

By default, vuex-search will register its module in 'vuexSearch/' from root state. To avoid possible clash naming, you can change its base name before defining the plugin in the store through

import { VuexSearch } from 'vuex-search' ; VuexSearch.base = 'vuexSearchNew' ; const store = new Vuex.Store({ });

