Sync Vue Router's current
$route as part of Vuex store's state.
# the latest version works only with vue-router >= 2.0
npm install vuex-router-sync
# for usage with vue-router < 2.0:
npm install vuex-router-sync@2
import { sync } from 'vuex-router-sync'
import store from './store' // vuex store instance
import router from './router' // vue-router instance
const unsync = sync(store, router) // done. Returns an unsync callback fn
// bootstrap your app...
// During app/Vue teardown (e.g., you only use Vue.js in a portion of your app
// and you navigate away from that portion and want to release/destroy
// Vue components/resources)
unsync() // Unsyncs store from router
You can optionally set a custom vuex module name:
sync(store, router, { moduleName: 'RouteModule' } )
It adds a
route module into the store, which contains the state representing the current route:
store.state.route.path // current path (string)
store.state.route.params // current params (object)
store.state.route.query // current query (object)
When the router navigates to a new route, the store's state is updated.
store.state.route is immutable, because it is derived state from the URL, which is the source of truth. You should not attempt to trigger navigations by mutating the route object. Instead, just call
$router.push() or
$router.go(). Note that you can do
$router.push({ query: {...}}) to update the query string on the current path.