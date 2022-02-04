Persist and rehydrate your Vuex state between page reloads.
🚨 Not maintained anymore! As I don't use Vue in my day to day work, it becomes very hard to stay up to date with any changes with things like Vuex, Nuxt.js and other tools used by the community. That's why I decided to stop spending my spare time to this repository. Feel free to reach out if you would like to take over ownership of the package on NPM. Thank you for any contribution any of you had made to this project 🙏.
npm install --save vuex-persistedstate
The UMD build is also available on unpkg:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vuex-persistedstate/dist/vuex-persistedstate.umd.js"></script>
You can find the library on
window.createPersistedState.
import { createStore } from "vuex";
import createPersistedState from "vuex-persistedstate";
const store = createStore({
// ...
plugins: [createPersistedState()],
});
For usage with for Vuex 3 and Vue 2, please see 3.x.x branch.
Check out a basic example on CodeSandbox.
Or configured to use with js-cookie.
Or configured to use with secure-ls
New plugin instances can be created in separate files, but must be imported and added to plugins object in the main Vuex file.
/* module.js */
export const dataStore = {
state: {
data: []
}
}
/* store.js */
import { dataStore } from './module'
const dataState = createPersistedState({
paths: ['data']
})
export new Vuex.Store({
modules: {
dataStore
},
plugins: [dataState]
})
It is possible to use vuex-persistedstate with Nuxt.js. It must be included as a NuxtJS plugin:
// nuxt.config.js
...
/*
* Naming your plugin 'xxx.client.js' will make it execute only on the client-side.
* https://nuxtjs.org/guide/plugins/#name-conventional-plugin
*/
plugins: [{ src: '~/plugins/persistedState.client.js' }]
...
// ~/plugins/persistedState.client.js
import createPersistedState from 'vuex-persistedstate'
export default ({store}) => {
createPersistedState({
key: 'yourkey',
paths: [...]
...
})(store)
}
Add
cookie and
js-cookie:
npm install --save cookie js-cookie
or
yarn add cookie js-cookie
// nuxt.config.js
...
plugins: [{ src: '~/plugins/persistedState.js'}]
...
// ~/plugins/persistedState.js
import createPersistedState from 'vuex-persistedstate';
import * as Cookies from 'js-cookie';
import cookie from 'cookie';
export default ({ store, req }) => {
createPersistedState({
paths: [...],
storage: {
getItem: (key) => {
// See https://nuxtjs.org/guide/plugins/#using-process-flags
if (process.server) {
const parsedCookies = cookie.parse(req.headers.cookie);
return parsedCookies[key];
} else {
return Cookies.get(key);
}
},
// Please see https://github.com/js-cookie/js-cookie#json, on how to handle JSON.
setItem: (key, value) =>
Cookies.set(key, value, { expires: 365, secure: false }),
removeItem: key => Cookies.remove(key)
}
})(store);
};
createPersistedState([options])
Creates a new instance of the plugin with the given options. The following options can be provided to configure the plugin for your specific needs:
key <String>: The key to store the persisted state under. Defaults to
vuex.
paths <Array>: An array of any paths to partially persist the state. If no paths are given, the complete state is persisted. If an empty array is given, no state is persisted. Paths must be specified using dot notation. If using modules, include the module name. eg: "auth.user" Defaults to
undefined.
reducer <Function>: A function that will be called to reduce the state to persist based on the given paths. Defaults to include the values.
subscriber <Function>: A function called to setup mutation subscription. Defaults to
store => handler => store.subscribe(handler).
storage <Object>: Instead of (or in combination with)
getState and
setState. Defaults to localStorage.
getState <Function>: A function that will be called to rehydrate a previously persisted state. Defaults to using
storage.
setState <Function>: A function that will be called to persist the given state. Defaults to using
storage.
filter <Function>: A function that will be called to filter any mutations which will trigger
setState on storage eventually. Defaults to
() => true.
overwrite <Boolean>: When rehydrating, whether to overwrite the existing state with the output from
getState directly, instead of merging the two objects with
deepmerge. Defaults to
false.
arrayMerger <Function>: A function for merging arrays when rehydrating state. Defaults to
function (store, saved) { return saved } (saved state replaces supplied state).
rehydrated <Function>: A function that will be called when the rehydration is finished. Useful when you are using Nuxt.js, which the rehydration of the persisted state happens asynchronously. Defaults to
store => {}
fetchBeforeUse <Boolean>: A boolean indicating if the state should be fetched from storage before the plugin is used. Defaults to
false.
assertStorage <Function>: An overridable function to ensure storage is available, fired on plugins's initialization. Default one is performing a Write-Delete operation on the given Storage instance. Note, default behaviour could throw an error (like
DOMException: QuotaExceededError).
If it's not ideal to have the state of the Vuex store inside localstorage. One can easily implement the functionality to use cookies for that (or any other you can think of);
import { Store } from "vuex";
import createPersistedState from "vuex-persistedstate";
import * as Cookies from "js-cookie";
const store = new Store({
// ...
plugins: [
createPersistedState({
storage: {
getItem: (key) => Cookies.get(key),
// Please see https://github.com/js-cookie/js-cookie#json, on how to handle JSON.
setItem: (key, value) =>
Cookies.set(key, value, { expires: 3, secure: true }),
removeItem: (key) => Cookies.remove(key),
},
}),
],
});
In fact, any object following the Storage protocol (getItem, setItem, removeItem, etc) could be passed:
createPersistedState({ storage: window.sessionStorage });
This is especially useful when you are using this plugin in combination with server-side rendering, where one could pass an instance of dom-storage.
If you need to use Local Storage (or you want to) but want to prevent attackers from easily inspecting the stored data, you can obfuscate it.
Important ⚠️ Obfuscating the Vuex store means to prevent attackers from easily gaining access to the data. This is not a secure way of storing sensitive data (like passwords, personal information, etc.), and always needs to be used in conjunction with some other authentication method of keeping the data (such as Firebase or your own server).
import { Store } from "vuex";
import createPersistedState from "vuex-persistedstate";
import SecureLS from "secure-ls";
var ls = new SecureLS({ isCompression: false });
// https://github.com/softvar/secure-ls
const store = new Store({
// ...
plugins: [
createPersistedState({
storage: {
getItem: (key) => ls.get(key),
setItem: (key, value) => ls.set(key, value),
removeItem: (key) => ls.remove(key),
},
}),
],
});
As it maybe seems at first sight, it's not possible to pass a LocalForage instance as
storage property. This is due the fact that all getters and setters must be synchronous and LocalForage's methods are asynchronous.
Please see CHANGELOG for more information on what has changed recently.
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.
Used it on a personal project involving a node-gui desktop app. If you're familiar with lodash, and need a simple storage solution for something like config data, this one is a no brainer!