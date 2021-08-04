openbase logo
vp

vuex-pathify

by Dave Stewart
1.5.1

Vue / Vuex plugin providing a unified path syntax to Vuex stores

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

splash

Overview

Pathify makes working with Vuex easy, with a declarative, state-based, path syntax:

pathify-diagram

Paths can reference any module, property or sub-property:

pathify-diagram

Pathify's aim is to simplify the overall Vuex development experience by abstracting away Vuex's complex setup and reliance on manually-written code. The path syntax does the heavy-lifting, with a small set of helper functions used to directly access or wire up components to the store.

Examples

Get or set data without syntax juggling or worrying about implementation:

store.get('loaded')
store.set('loaded', true)

Reach into sub-properties and arrays:

store.get('products@items.0.name')
store.set('products@items.1.name', 'Vuex Pathify')

Set up one or two-way data binding on any store value without bloat or fuss:

computed: {
  products: get('products'),
  category: sync('filters@category')
}

Wire multiple properties (or sub-properties) using array, object and wildcard formats:

computed: {
  ...sync('filters@sort', [
    'order', 
    'key'
  ]),

  ...sync('filters@sort', {
    sortOrder: 'order',
    sortKey: 'key'
  }),

  ...sync('filters@sort.*')
}

Use variable expansion to dynamically reference store properties:

computed: {
  product: get('products@items:index')
}

Set up mutations – including sub-property mutations – in a single line:

make.mutations(state)

Results

In practical terms, Pathify results in:

  • less cognitive overhead
  • zero store boilerplate
  • one-liner wiring
  • cleaner code
  • lighter files

The code comparison demo demonstrates reductions in lines of code of between 2 and 14 times (or more) depending on store size and setup.

To see the principles behind such radical code reduction, check out the Pathify 101.

Next steps

Get started:

Demos:

