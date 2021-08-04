Overview

Pathify makes working with Vuex easy, with a declarative, state-based, path syntax:

Paths can reference any module, property or sub-property:

Pathify's aim is to simplify the overall Vuex development experience by abstracting away Vuex's complex setup and reliance on manually-written code. The path syntax does the heavy-lifting, with a small set of helper functions used to directly access or wire up components to the store.

Examples

Get or set data without syntax juggling or worrying about implementation:

store.get( 'loaded' ) store.set( 'loaded' , true )

Reach into sub-properties and arrays:

store.get( 'products@items.0.name' ) store.set( 'products@items.1.name' , 'Vuex Pathify' )

Set up one or two-way data binding on any store value without bloat or fuss:

computed: { products : get ('products'), category: sync('filters@category') }

Wire multiple properties (or sub-properties) using array, object and wildcard formats:

computed: { ...sync( 'filters@sort' , [ 'order' , 'key' ]), ...sync( 'filters@sort' , { sortOrder : 'order' , sortKey : 'key' }), ...sync( 'filters@sort.*' ) }

Use variable expansion to dynamically reference store properties:

computed: { product : get ('products@items:index') }

Set up mutations – including sub-property mutations – in a single line:

make.mutations(state)

Results

In practical terms, Pathify results in:

less cognitive overhead

zero store boilerplate

one-liner wiring

cleaner code

lighter files

The code comparison demo demonstrates reductions in lines of code of between 2 and 14 times (or more) depending on store size and setup.

To see the principles behind such radical code reduction, check out the Pathify 101.

Next steps

Get started:

Demos: