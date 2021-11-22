Detailed Guide: https://championswimmer.in/vuex-module-decorators/
Typescript/ES7 Decorators to make Vuex modules a breeze
There are major type-checking changes (could be breaking) in v0.9.7
There are major usage improvements (non backwards compatible) in 0.8.0
Please check CHANGELOG
Read the rest of the README to figure out how to use, or if you readily want to jump into a production codebase and see how this is used, you can check out -
npm install -D vuex-module-decorators
NOTE This is not necessary for
vue-cli@3projects, since
@vue/babel-preset-appalready includes this plugin
babel-plugin-transform-decorators
experimentalDecorators to true
importHelpers: true in
tsconfig.json
emitHelpers: true in
tsconfig.json
target: es5
NOTE Since version
0.9.3we distribute as ES5, so this section is applicable only to v0.9.2 and below
This package generates code in
es2015 format. If your Vue project targets ES6 or ES2015 then
you need not do anything. But in case your project uses
es5 target (to support old browsers), then
you need to tell Vue CLI / Babel to transpile this package.
// in your vue.config.js
module.exports = {
/* ... other settings */
transpileDependencies: ['vuex-module-decorators']
}
Remember how vuex modules used to be made ?
const moduleA = {
state: { ... },
mutations: { ... },
actions: { ... },
getters: { ... }
}
const moduleB = {
state: { ... },
mutations: { ... },
actions: { ... }
}
const store = new Vuex.Store({
modules: {
a: moduleA,
b: moduleB
}
})
Well not anymore. Now you get better syntax. Inspired by
vue-class-component
import { Module, VuexModule, Mutation, Action } from 'vuex-module-decorators'
@Module
export default class Counter2 extends VuexModule {
count = 0
@Mutation
increment(delta: number) {
this.count += delta
}
@Mutation
decrement(delta: number) {
this.count -= delta
}
// action 'incr' commits mutation 'increment' when done with return value as payload
@Action({ commit: 'increment' })
incr() {
return 5
}
// action 'decr' commits mutation 'decrement' when done with return value as payload
@Action({ commit: 'decrement' })
decr() {
return 5
}
}
Want to see something even better ?
import { Module, VuexModule, MutationAction } from 'vuex-module-decorators'
import { ConferencesEntity, EventsEntity } from '@/models/definitions'
@Module
export default class HGAPIModule extends VuexModule {
conferences: Array<ConferencesEntity> = []
events: Array<EventsEntity> = []
// 'events' and 'conferences' are replaced by returned object
// whose shape must be `{events: [...], conferences: [...] }`
@MutationAction({ mutate: ['events', 'conferences'] })
async fetchAll() {
const response: Response = await getJSON('https://hasgeek.github.io/events/api/events.json')
return response
}
}
@Module
class MyModule extends VuexModule {
wheels = 2
@Mutation
incrWheels(extra) {
this.wheels += extra
}
get axles() {
return this.wheels / 2
}
}
this is turned into the equivalent
const module = {
state: { wheels: 2 },
mutations: {
incrWheels(state, extra) {
state.wheels += extra
}
},
getters: {
axles: (state) => state.wheels / 2
}
}
Use the modules just like you would earlier
import Vue from 'nativescript-vue'
import Vuex, { Module } from 'vuex'
import counter from './modules/Counter2'
import hgapi from './modules/HGAPIModule'
Vue.use(Vuex)
const store = new Vuex.Store({
state: {},
modules: {
counter,
hgapi
}
})
If you need to support module reuse
or to use modules with NuxtJS, you can have a state factory function generated instead
of a static state object instance by using
stateFactory option to
@Module, like so:
@Module({ stateFactory: true })
class MyModule extends VuexModule {
wheels = 2
@Mutation
incrWheels(extra) {
this.wheels += extra
}
get axles() {
return this.wheels / 2
}
}
this is turned into the equivalent
const module = {
state() {
return { wheels: 2 }
},
mutations: {
incrWheels(state, extra) {
state.wheels += extra
}
},
getters: {
axles: (state) => state.wheels / 2
}
}
Vuex allows us to register modules into store at runtime after store is constructed. We can do the following to create dynamic modules
interface StoreType {
mm: MyModule
}
// Declare empty store first
const store = new Vuex.Store<StoreType>({})
// Create module later in your code (it will register itself automatically)
// In the decorator we pass the store object into which module is injected
// NOTE: When you set dynamic true, make sure you give module a name
@Module({ dynamic: true, store: store, name: 'mm' })
class MyModule extends VuexModule {
count = 0
@Mutation
incrCount(delta) {
this.count += delta
}
}
If you would like to preserve the state e.g when loading in the state from vuex-persist
...
-- @Module({ dynamic: true, store: store, name: 'mm' })
++ @Module({ dynamic: true, store: store, name: 'mm', preserveState: true })
class MyModule extends VuexModule {
...
Or when it doesn't have a initial state and you load the state from the localStorage
...
-- @Module({ dynamic: true, store: store, name: 'mm' })
++ @Module({ dynamic: true, store: store, name: 'mm', preserveState: localStorage.getItem('vuex') !== null })
class MyModule extends VuexModule {
...
There are many possible ways to construct your modules. Here is one way for drop-in use with NuxtJS (you simply need to add your modules to
~/utils/store-accessor.ts and then just import the modules from
~/store):
~/store/index.ts:
import { Store } from 'vuex'
import { initialiseStores } from '~/utils/store-accessor'
const initializer = (store: Store<any>) => initialiseStores(store)
export const plugins = [initializer]
export * from '~/utils/store-accessor'
~/utils/store-accessor.ts:
import { Store } from 'vuex'
import { getModule } from 'vuex-module-decorators'
import example from '~/store/example'
let exampleStore: example
function initialiseStores(store: Store<any>): void {
exampleStore = getModule(example, store)
}
export { initialiseStores, exampleStore }
Now you can access stores in a type-safe way by doing the following from a component or page - no extra initialization required.
import { exampleStore } from '~/store'
...
someMethod() {
return exampleStore.exampleGetter
}
When SSR is involved the store is recreated on each request. Every time the module is accessed
using
getModule function the current store instance must be provided and the module must
be manually registered to the root store modules
// store/modules/MyStoreModule.ts
import { Module, VuexModule, Mutation } from 'vuex-module-decorators'
@Module({
name: 'modules/MyStoreModule',
namespaced: true,
stateFactory: true,
})
export default class MyStoreModule extends VuexModule {
public test: string = 'initial'
@Mutation
public setTest(val: string) {
this.test = val
}
}
// store/index.ts
import Vuex from 'vuex'
import MyStoreModule from '~/store/modules/MyStoreModule'
export function createStore() {
return new Vuex.Store({
modules: {
MyStoreModule,
}
})
}
// components/Random.tsx
import { Component, Vue } from 'vue-property-decorator';
import { getModule } from 'vuex-module-decorators';
import MyStoreModule from '~/store/modules/MyStoreModule'
@Component
export default class extends Vue {
public created() {
const MyModuleInstance = getModule(MyStoreModule, this.$store);
// Do stuff with module
MyModuleInstance.setTest('random')
}
}
There is a global configuration object that can be used to set options across the whole module:
import { config } from 'vuex-module-decorators'
// Set rawError to true by default on all @Action decorators
config.rawError = true