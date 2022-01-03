Simple and straightforward mock for Vuex v3.x Store

Automatically creates spies on commit and dispatch so you can focus on testing your component without executing your store code.

Installation

npm install -D vuex-mock-store yarn add -D vuex-mock-store

Usage

ℹ️: All examples use Jest API. See below to use a different mock library.

Usage with vue-test-utils:

Given a component MyComponent.vue :

<template> <div> <p class="count">{{ count }}</p> <p class="doubleCount">{{ doubleCount }}</p> <button class="increment" @click="increment">+</button> <button class="decrement" @click="decrement">-</button> <hr /> <button class="save" @click="save({ count })">Save</button> </div> </template> <script> import { mapState, mapGetters, mapActions, mapMutations } from 'vuex' export default { computed: { ...mapState(['count']), ...mapGetters(['doubleCount']), }, methods: { ...mapMutations(['increment', 'decrement']), ...mapActions(['save']), }, } </script>

You can test interactions without relying on the behaviour of your actions and mutations:

import { Store } from 'vuex-mock-store' import { mount } from '@vue/test-utils' import MyComponent from '@/components/MyComponent.vue' const store = new Store({ state : { count : 0 }, getters : { doubleCount : 0 }, }) const mocks = { $store : store, } afterEach( () => store.reset()) describe( 'MyComponent.vue' , () => { let wrapper beforeEach( () => { wrapper = mount(MyComponent, { mocks }) }) it( 'calls increment' , () => { wrapper.find( 'button.increment' ).trigger( 'click' ) expect(store.commit).toHaveBeenCalledOnce() expect(store.commit).toHaveBeenCalledWith( 'increment' ) }) it( 'dispatch save with count' , () => { wrapper.find( 'button.save' ).trigger( 'click' ) expect(store.dispatch).toHaveBeenCalledOnce() expect(store.dispatch).toHaveBeenCalledWith( 'save' , { count : 0 }) }) })

⚠️ The mocked dispatch method returns undefined instead of a Promise. If you rely on this, you will have to call the appropriate function to make the dispatch spy return a Promise:

store.dispatch.mockReturnValue( Promise .resolve( 42 ))

If you are using Jest, you can check the documentation here

Initial state and getters

You can provide a getters , and state object to mock them:

const store = new Store({ getters : { name : 'Eduardo' , }, state : { counter : 0 , }, })

Modules

State

To mock module's state , provide a nested object in state with the same name of the module. As if you were writing the state yourself:

new Store({ state : { value : 'from root' , moduleA : { value : 'from A' , moduleC : { value : 'from A/C' , }, }, moduleB : { value : 'from B' , }, }, })

That will cover the following calls:

import { mapState } from 'vuex' mapState([ 'value' ]) mapState( 'moduleA' , [ 'value' ]) mapState( 'moduleB' , [ 'value' ]) mapState( 'moduleA/moduleC' , [ 'value' ])

When testing state , it doesn't change anything for the module to be namespaced or not

Getters

To mock module's getters , provide the correct name based on whether the module is namespaced or not. Given the following modules:

const moduleA = { namespaced : true , getters : { getter : () => 'from A' , }, modules : { moduleC : { namespaced : true , getter : () => 'from A/C' , }, moduleD : { getter : () => 'from A/D' , }, }, } const moduleB = { getters : { getter : () => 'from B' , }, } new Vuex.Store({ modules : { moduleA, moduleC } })

We need to use the following getters:

new Store({ getters : { getter : 'from root' , 'moduleA/getter' : 'from A' , 'moduleA/moduleC/getter' : 'from A/C' , 'moduleA/getter' : 'from A/D' , 'moduleB/getter' : 'from B' , }, })

As with getters, testing actions and mutations depends whether your modules are namespaced or not. If they are namespaced, make sure to provide the full action/mutation name:

expect(store.commit).toHaveBeenCalledWith( 'moduleA/setValue' ) expect(store.dispatch).toHaveBeenCalledWith( 'moduleA/postValue' ) expect(store.commit).toHaveBeenCalledWith( 'setValue' ) expect(store.dispatch).toHaveBeenCalledWith( 'postValue' )

Refer to the module example below using getters for a more detailed example, even though it is using only getters , it's exactly the same for actions and mutations

Mutating state , providing custom getters

You can modify the state and getters directly for any test. Calling store.reset() will reset them to the initial values provided.

API

Store class

options state : initial state object, default: {} getters : getters object, default: {} spy : interface to create spies. details below



state

Store state. You can directly modify it to change state:

store.state.name = 'Jeff'

getters

Store getters. You can directly modify it to change a value:

store.getters.upperCaseName = 'JEFF'

ℹ️ Why no functions?: if you provide a function to a getter, you're reimplementing it. During a test, you know the value, you should be able to provide it directly and be completely sure about the value that will be used in the component you are testing.

reset

Reset commit and dispatch spies and restore getters and state to their initial values

Providing custom spies

By default, the Store will call jest.fn() to create the spies. This will throw an error if you are using mocha or any other test framework that isn't Jest. In that situation, you will have to provide an interface to create spies. This is the default interface that uses jest.fn() :

new Store({ spy : { create : handler => jest.fn(handler), }, })

The handler is an optional argument that mocks the implementation of the spy.

If you use Jest, you don't need to do anything. If you are using something else like Sinon, you could provide this interface:

import sinon from 'sinon' new Store({ spy : { create : handler => sinon.spy(handler), }, })

commit & dispatch

Spies. Dependent on the testing framework

