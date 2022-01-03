Simple and straightforward mock for Vuex v3.x Store
Automatically creates spies on
commit and
dispatch so you can focus on testing your component without executing your store code.
npm install -D vuex-mock-store
# with yarn
yarn add -D vuex-mock-store
ℹ️: All examples use Jest API. See below to use a different mock library.
Usage with vue-test-utils:
Given a component
MyComponent.vue:
<template>
<div>
<p class="count">{{ count }}</p>
<p class="doubleCount">{{ doubleCount }}</p>
<button class="increment" @click="increment">+</button>
<button class="decrement" @click="decrement">-</button>
<hr />
<button class="save" @click="save({ count })">Save</button>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { mapState, mapGetters, mapActions, mapMutations } from 'vuex'
export default {
computed: {
...mapState(['count']),
...mapGetters(['doubleCount']),
},
methods: {
...mapMutations(['increment', 'decrement']),
...mapActions(['save']),
},
}
</script>
You can test interactions without relying on the behaviour of your actions and mutations:
import { Store } from 'vuex-mock-store'
import { mount } from '@vue/test-utils'
import MyComponent from '@/components/MyComponent.vue'
// create the Store mock
const store = new Store({
state: { count: 0 },
getters: { doubleCount: 0 },
})
// add other mocks here so they are accessible in every component
const mocks = {
$store: store,
}
// reset spies, initial state and getters
afterEach(() => store.reset())
describe('MyComponent.vue', () => {
let wrapper
beforeEach(() => {
wrapper = mount(MyComponent, { mocks })
})
it('calls increment', () => {
wrapper.find('button.increment').trigger('click')
expect(store.commit).toHaveBeenCalledOnce()
expect(store.commit).toHaveBeenCalledWith('increment')
})
it('dispatch save with count', () => {
wrapper.find('button.save').trigger('click')
expect(store.dispatch).toHaveBeenCalledOnce()
expect(store.dispatch).toHaveBeenCalledWith('save', { count: 0 })
})
})
⚠️ The mocked
dispatch method returns
undefined instead of a Promise. If you rely on this, you will have to call the appropriate function to make the
dispatch spy return a Promise:
store.dispatch.mockReturnValue(Promise.resolve(42))
If you are using Jest, you can check the documentation here
You can provide a
getters, and
state object to mock them:
const store = new Store({
getters: {
name: 'Eduardo',
},
state: {
counter: 0,
},
})
To mock module's
state, provide a nested object in
state with the same name of the module. As if you were writing the state yourself:
new Store({
state: {
value: 'from root',
moduleA: {
value: 'from A',
moduleC: {
value: 'from A/C',
},
},
moduleB: {
value: 'from B',
},
},
})
That will cover the following calls:
import { mapState } from 'vuex'
mapState(['value']) // from root
mapState('moduleA', ['value']) // from A
mapState('moduleB', ['value']) // from B
mapState('moduleA/moduleC', ['value']) // from C
When testing
state, it doesn't change anything for the module to be namespaced or not
To mock module's
getters, provide the correct name based on whether the module is namespaced or not. Given the following modules:
const moduleA = {
namespaced: true,
getters: {
getter: () => 'from A',
},
// nested modules
modules: {
moduleC: {
namespaced: true,
getter: () => 'from A/C',
},
moduleD: {
// not namespaced!
getter: () => 'from A/D',
},
},
}
const moduleB = {
// not namespaced
getters: {
getter: () => 'from B',
},
}
new Vuex.Store({ modules: { moduleA, moduleC } })
We need to use the following getters:
new Store({
getters: {
getter: 'from root',
'moduleA/getter': 'from A',
'moduleA/moduleC/getter': 'from A/C',
'moduleA/getter': 'from A/D', // moduleD isn't namespaced
'moduleB/getter': 'from B',
},
})
As with getters, testing actions and mutations depends whether your modules are namespaced or not. If they are namespaced, make sure to provide the full action/mutation name:
// namespaced module
expect(store.commit).toHaveBeenCalledWith('moduleA/setValue')
expect(store.dispatch).toHaveBeenCalledWith('moduleA/postValue')
// non-namespaced, but could be inside of a module
expect(store.commit).toHaveBeenCalledWith('setValue')
expect(store.dispatch).toHaveBeenCalledWith('postValue')
Refer to the module example below using
getters for a more detailed example, even though it is using only
getters, it's exactly the same for
actions and
mutations
state, providing custom
getters
You can modify the
state and
getters directly for any test. Calling
store.reset() will reset them to the initial values provided.
Store class
constructor(options)
options
state: initial state object, default:
{}
getters: getters object, default:
{}
spy: interface to create spies. details below
state
Store state. You can directly modify it to change state:
store.state.name = 'Jeff'
getters
Store getters. You can directly modify it to change a value:
store.getters.upperCaseName = 'JEFF'
ℹ️ Why no functions?: if you provide a function to a getter, you're reimplementing it. During a test, you know the value, you should be able to provide it directly and be completely sure about the value that will be used in the component you are testing.
reset
Reset
commit and
dispatch spies and restore
getters and
state to their initial values
By default, the Store will call
jest.fn() to create the spies. This will throw an error if you are using
mocha or any other test framework that isn't Jest. In that situation, you will have to provide an interface to create spies. This is the default interface that uses
jest.fn():
new Store({
spy: {
create: handler => jest.fn(handler),
},
})
The handler is an optional argument that mocks the implementation of the spy.
If you use Jest, you don't need to do anything. If you are using something else like Sinon, you could provide this interface:
import sinon from 'sinon'
new Store({
spy: {
create: handler => sinon.spy(handler),
},
})
commit &
dispatch
Spies. Dependent on the testing framework