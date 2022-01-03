openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vms

vuex-mock-store

by Eduardo San Martin Morote
0.0.8 (see all)

✅Simple and straightforward Vuex Store mock for vue-test-utils

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.6K

GitHub Stars

263

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vuex-mock-store Build Status npm package coverage thanks

Simple and straightforward mock for Vuex v3.x Store

Automatically creates spies on commit and dispatch so you can focus on testing your component without executing your store code.

Help me keep working on Open Source in a sustainable way 🚀. Help me with as little as \$1 a month, sponsor me on Github.

Silver Sponsors

Vue Mastery logo

Vuetify logo

Bronze Sponsors

Storyblok logo

Installation

npm install -D vuex-mock-store
# with yarn
yarn add -D vuex-mock-store

Usage

ℹ️: All examples use Jest API. See below to use a different mock library.

Usage with vue-test-utils:

Given a component MyComponent.vue:

<template>
  <div>
    <p class="count">{{ count }}</p>
    <p class="doubleCount">{{ doubleCount }}</p>
    <button class="increment" @click="increment">+</button>
    <button class="decrement" @click="decrement">-</button>
    <hr />
    <button class="save" @click="save({ count })">Save</button>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import { mapState, mapGetters, mapActions, mapMutations } from 'vuex'

export default {
  computed: {
    ...mapState(['count']),
    ...mapGetters(['doubleCount']),
  },
  methods: {
    ...mapMutations(['increment', 'decrement']),
    ...mapActions(['save']),
  },
}
</script>

You can test interactions without relying on the behaviour of your actions and mutations:

import { Store } from 'vuex-mock-store'
import { mount } from '@vue/test-utils'
import MyComponent from '@/components/MyComponent.vue'

// create the Store mock
const store = new Store({
  state: { count: 0 },
  getters: { doubleCount: 0 },
})
// add other mocks here so they are accessible in every component
const mocks = {
  $store: store,
}

// reset spies, initial state and getters
afterEach(() => store.reset())

describe('MyComponent.vue', () => {
  let wrapper
  beforeEach(() => {
    wrapper = mount(MyComponent, { mocks })
  })

  it('calls increment', () => {
    wrapper.find('button.increment').trigger('click')
    expect(store.commit).toHaveBeenCalledOnce()
    expect(store.commit).toHaveBeenCalledWith('increment')
  })

  it('dispatch save with count', () => {
    wrapper.find('button.save').trigger('click')
    expect(store.dispatch).toHaveBeenCalledOnce()
    expect(store.dispatch).toHaveBeenCalledWith('save', { count: 0 })
  })
})

⚠️ The mocked dispatch method returns undefined instead of a Promise. If you rely on this, you will have to call the appropriate function to make the dispatch spy return a Promise:

store.dispatch.mockReturnValue(Promise.resolve(42))

If you are using Jest, you can check the documentation here

Initial state and getters

You can provide a getters, and state object to mock them:

const store = new Store({
  getters: {
    name: 'Eduardo',
  },
  state: {
    counter: 0,
  },
})

Modules

State

To mock module's state, provide a nested object in state with the same name of the module. As if you were writing the state yourself:

new Store({
  state: {
    value: 'from root',
    moduleA: {
      value: 'from A',
      moduleC: {
        value: 'from A/C',
      },
    },
    moduleB: {
      value: 'from B',
    },
  },
})

That will cover the following calls:

import { mapState } from 'vuex'

mapState(['value']) // from root
mapState('moduleA', ['value']) // from A
mapState('moduleB', ['value']) // from B
mapState('moduleA/moduleC', ['value']) // from C

When testing state, it doesn't change anything for the module to be namespaced or not

Getters

To mock module's getters, provide the correct name based on whether the module is namespaced or not. Given the following modules:

const moduleA = {
  namespaced: true,

  getters: {
    getter: () => 'from A',
  },

  // nested modules
  modules: {
    moduleC: {
      namespaced: true,
      getter: () => 'from A/C',
    },
    moduleD: {
      // not namespaced!
      getter: () => 'from A/D',
    },
  },
}

const moduleB = {
  // not namespaced
  getters: {
    getter: () => 'from B',
  },
}

new Vuex.Store({ modules: { moduleA, moduleC } })

We need to use the following getters:

new Store({
  getters: {
    getter: 'from root',
    'moduleA/getter': 'from A',
    'moduleA/moduleC/getter': 'from A/C',
    'moduleA/getter': 'from A/D', // moduleD isn't namespaced
    'moduleB/getter': 'from B',
  },
})

Actions/Mutations

As with getters, testing actions and mutations depends whether your modules are namespaced or not. If they are namespaced, make sure to provide the full action/mutation name:

// namespaced module
expect(store.commit).toHaveBeenCalledWith('moduleA/setValue')
expect(store.dispatch).toHaveBeenCalledWith('moduleA/postValue')
// non-namespaced, but could be inside of a module
expect(store.commit).toHaveBeenCalledWith('setValue')
expect(store.dispatch).toHaveBeenCalledWith('postValue')

Refer to the module example below using getters for a more detailed example, even though it is using only getters, it's exactly the same for actions and mutations

Mutating state, providing custom getters

You can modify the state and getters directly for any test. Calling store.reset() will reset them to the initial values provided.

API

Store class

constructor(options)

  • options
    • state: initial state object, default: {}
    • getters: getters object, default: {}
    • spy: interface to create spies. details below

state

Store state. You can directly modify it to change state:

store.state.name = 'Jeff'

getters

Store getters. You can directly modify it to change a value:

store.getters.upperCaseName = 'JEFF'

ℹ️ Why no functions?: if you provide a function to a getter, you're reimplementing it. During a test, you know the value, you should be able to provide it directly and be completely sure about the value that will be used in the component you are testing.

reset

Reset commit and dispatch spies and restore getters and state to their initial values

Providing custom spies

By default, the Store will call jest.fn() to create the spies. This will throw an error if you are using mocha or any other test framework that isn't Jest. In that situation, you will have to provide an interface to create spies. This is the default interface that uses jest.fn():

new Store({
  spy: {
    create: handler => jest.fn(handler),
  },
})

The handler is an optional argument that mocks the implementation of the spy.

If you use Jest, you don't need to do anything. If you are using something else like Sinon, you could provide this interface:

import sinon from 'sinon'

new Store({
  spy: {
    create: handler => sinon.spy(handler),
  },
})

commit & dispatch

Spies. Dependent on the testing framework

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial