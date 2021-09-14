Multiple Process Loader Management for Vue and (optionally) Vuex.
Read the Medium post "Managing Complex Waiting Experiences on Web UIs".
vue-wait helps to manage multiple loading states on the page without any conflict. It's based on a very simple idea that manages an array (or Vuex store optionally) with multiple loading states. The built-in loader component listens its registered loader and immediately become loading state.
If you are a try and learn developer, you can start trying the vue-wait now using codesandbox.io.
yarn add vue-wait
import VueWait from 'vue-wait'
Vue.use(VueWait)
new Vue({
// your vue config
wait: new VueWait(),
})
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import { createVueWait } from 'vue-wait'
import App from './App.vue'
const VueWait = createVueWait()
createApp(App) // Create app with root component
.use(VueWait) // Register vue-wait
.mount('#app')
<template>
<v-wait for="my list is to load">
<template slot="waiting">
<div>
<img src="loading.gif" />
Loading the list...
</div>
</template>
<ul>
<li v-for="item in myList">{{ item }}</li>
</ul>
</v-wait>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
myList: []
}
},
async created() {
// start waiting
this.$wait.start('my list is to load');
this.myList = await fetch('/my-list-url');
// stop waiting
this.$wait.end('my list is to load');
},
};
</script>
vue-wait has more abilities to make the management easier, please read the complete documentation.
via CLI:
$ yarn add vue-wait
# or if you using npm
$ npm install vue-wait
via Vue UI:
import VueWait from 'vue-wait'
Vue.use(VueWait) // add VueWait as Vue plugin
Then you should register
wait property (
VueWait instance) to the Vue instance:
new Vue({
el: '#app',
store,
wait: new VueWait({
// Defaults values are following:
useVuex: false, // Uses Vuex to manage wait state
vuexModuleName: 'wait', // Vuex module name
registerComponent: true, // Registers `v-wait` component
componentName: 'v-wait', // <v-wait> component name, you can set `my-loader` etc.
registerDirective: true, // Registers `v-wait` directive
directiveName: 'wait', // <span v-wait /> directive name, you can set `my-loader` etc.
}),
});
Simply set
useVuex parameter to
true and optionally override
vuexModuleName
import VueWait from 'vue-wait'
Vue.use(Vuex)
Vue.use(VueWait) // add VueWait as Vue plugin
Then you should register
VueWait module:
new Vue({
el: '#app',
store,
wait: new VueWait({
useVuex: true, // You must pass this option `true` to use Vuex
vuexModuleName: 'vuex-example-module' // It's optional, `wait` by default.
}),
});
Now
VueWait will use
Vuex store for data management which can be traced in
Vue DevTools > Vuex
Add
vue-wait/nuxt to modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
// Simple usage
'vue-wait/nuxt'
// Optionally passing options in module configuration
['vue-wait/nuxt', { useVuex: true }]
],
// Optionally passing options in module top level configuration
wait: { useVuex: true }
}
VueWait Options
You can use this options for customize VueWait behavior.
|Option Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
accessorName
String
"$wait"
|You can change this value to rename the accessor. E.g. if you rename this to
$w, your
VueWait methods will be accessible by
$w.waits(..) etc.
useVuex
Boolean
false
|Use this value for enabling integration with
Vuex store. When this value is true
VueWait will store data in
Vuex store and all changes to this data will be made by dispatching actions to store
vuexModuleName
String
"wait"
|Name for
Vuex store if
useVuex set to true, otherwise not used.
registerComponent
Boolean
true
|Registers
v-wait component.
componentName
String
"v-wait"
|Changes
v-wait component name.
registerDirective
Boolean
true
|Registers
v-wait directive.
directiveName
String
"v-wait"
|Changes
v-wait directive name.
vue-wait provides some helpers to you to use in your templates. All features can be obtained from $wait property in Vue components.
.any
Returns boolean value if any loader exists in page.
<template>
<progress-bar v-if="$wait.any">Please wait...</progress-bar>
</template>
.is(loader String | Matcher) or
.waiting(loader String | Matcher)
Returns boolean value if given loader exists in page.
<template>
<progress-bar v-if="$wait.is('creating user')">Creating User...</progress-bar>
</template>
You can use
waiting alias instead of
is.
<template>
<div v-if="$wait.waiting('fetching users')">
Fetching users...
</div>
</template>
Also you can use matcher to make it more flexible:
Please see matcher library to see how to use matchers.
<template>
<progress-bar v-if="$wait.is('creating.*')">Creating something...</progress-bar>
</template>
.is(loaders Array<String | Matcher>) or
.waiting(loaders Array<String | Matcher>)
Returns boolean value if some of given loaders exists in page.
<template>
<progress-bar v-if="$wait.is(['creating user', 'page loading'])">Creating User...</progress-bar>
</template>
.start(loader String)
Starts the given loader.
<template>
<button @click="$wait.start('creating user')">Create User</button>
</template>
.end(loader String)
Stops the given loader.
<template>
<button @click="$wait.end('creating user')">Cancel</button>
</template>
.progress(loader String, current [, total = 100])
Sets the progress of the given loader.
<template>
<progress min="0" max="100" :value="$wait.percent('downloading')" />
<button @click="$wait.progress('downloading', 10)">Set progress to 10</button>
<button @click="$wait.progress('downloading', 50)">Set progress to 50</button>
<button @click="$wait.progress('downloading', 50, 200)">Set progress to 50 of 200 (25%)</button>
</template>
To complete the progress,
current value should be set bigger than
100.
If you
total is given,
current must be bigger than
total.
<button @click="$wait.progress('downloading', 101)">Set as downloaded (101 of 100)</button>
or
<button @click="$wait.progress('downloading', 5, 6)">Set as downloaded (6 of 5)</button>
.percent(loader String)
Returns the percentage of the given loader.
<template>
<progress min="0" max="100" :value="$wait.percent('downloading')" />
</template>
You can use directives to make your template cleaner.
v-wait:visible='"loader name"'
Shows if the given loader is loading.
<template>
<progress-bar v-wait:visible='"creating user"'>Creating User...</progress-bar>
</template>
v-wait:hidden='"loader name"' or
v-wait:visible.not='"loader name"'
Hides if the given loader is loading.
<template>
<main v-wait:hidden='"creating *"'>Some Content</main>
</template>
v-wait:disabled='"loader name"'
Sets
disabled="disabled" attribute to element if the given loader is loading.
<template>
<input v-wait:disabled="'*'" placeholder="Username" />
<input v-wait:disabled="'*'" placeholder="Password" />
</template>
v-wait:enabled='"loader name"' or
v-wait:disabled.not='"loader name"'
Removes
disabled="disabled" attribute to element if the given loader is loading.
<template>
<button v-wait:enabled='"creating user"'>Abort Request</button>
</template>
v-wait:click.start='"loader name"'
Starts given loader on click.
<template>
<button v-wait:click.start='"create user"'>Start loader</button>
</template>
v-wait:click.end='"loader name"'
Ends given loader on click.
<template>
<button v-wait:click.end='"create user"'>End loader</button>
</template>
v-wait:toggle='"loader name"'
Toggles given loader on click.
<template>
<button v-wait:toggle='"flip flop"'>Toggles the loader</button>
</template>
v-wait:click.progress='["loader name", 80]'
Sets the progress of given loader on click.
<template>
<button v-wait:click.progress='["downloading", 80]'>Set the "downloading" loader to 80</button>
</template>
vue-wait provides
mapWaitingActions and
mapWaitingGetters mapper to be used with your Vuex stores.
Let's assume you have a store and async actions called
createUser and
updateUser.
It will call the methods you map and will start loaders while action is resolved.
import { mapWaitingActions, mapWaitingGetters } from 'vue-wait'
// ...
methods: {
...mapWaitingActions('users', {
getUsers: 'loading users',
createUser: 'creating user',
updateUser: 'updating user',
}),
},
computed: {
...mapWaitingGetters({
somethingWithUsers: [
'loading users',
'creating user',
'updating user',
],
deletingUser: 'deleting user',
}),
}
// ...
You can also map action to custom method and customize loader name like in example below:
import { mapWaitingActions, mapWaitingGetters } from 'vue-wait'
// ...
methods: {
...mapWaitingActions('users', {
getUsers: { action: 'getUsers', loader: 'loading users' },
createUser: { action: 'createUser', loader: 'creating user'},
createSuperUser: { action: 'createUser', loader: 'creating super user' },
}),
},
// ...
There is also possibility to use array as a second argument to mapWaitingActions:
// ...
methods: {
...mapWaitingActions('users', [
'getUsers',
{ method: 'createUser', action: 'createUser', loader: 'creating user'},
{ method: 'createSuperUser', action: 'createUser', loader: 'creating super user' },
]),
},
// ...
The Vuex module name is
waitby default. If you've changed on config, you should get it by
rootGetters['<vuex module name>/is']or
rootGetters['<vuex module name>/any'].
You can access
vue-wait's Vuex getters using
rootGetters in Vuex.
getters: {
cartOperationInProgress(state, getters, rootState, rootGetters) {
return rootGetters['wait/is']('cart.*');
}
},
And you can start and end loaders using
wait actions. You must pass
root: true option to the
dispatch method.
actions: {
async addItemToCart({ dispatch }, item) {
dispatch('wait/start', 'cart.addItem', { root: true });
await CartService.addItem(item);
dispatch('wait/end', 'cart.addItem', { root: true });
}
},
waitFor(loader String, func Function [,forceSync = false])
Decorator that wraps function, will trigger a loading and will end loader after the original function (
func argument) is finished.
By default
waitFor return async function, if you want to wrap default sync function pass
true in last argument
Example using with async function
import { waitFor } from 'vue-wait';
...
methods: {
fetchDataFromApi: waitFor('fetch data', async function () {
function sleep(ms) {
return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms));
}
// do work here
await sleep(3000);
// simulate some api call
this.fetchResponse = Math.random()
})
}
...
See also
examples/wrap-example
v-wait Component
If you disable
registerComponent option then import and add
v-wait into components
import vLoading from 'vue-wait/src/components/v-wait.vue'
components: {
'v-wait': vLoading
}
In template, you should wrap your content with
v-wait component to show loading on it.
<v-wait for='fetching data'>
<template slot='waiting'>
This will be shown when "fetching data" loader starts.
</template>
This will be shown when "fetching data" loader ends.
</v-wait>
Better example for a
button with loading state:
<button :disabled='$wait.is("creating user")'>
<v-wait for='creating user'>
<template slot='waiting'>Creating User...</template>
Create User
</v-wait>
</button>
You can use transitions with
v-wait component.
Just pass
<transition> props and listeners to the
v-wait with
transition prop.
<v-wait for="users"
transition="fade"
mode="out-in"
:duration="1000"
enter-active-class="enter-active"
@leave='someAwesomeFinish()'
>
<template slot="waiting">
<p>Loading...</p>
</template>
My content
</v-wait>
With reusable loader components, you will be able to use custom loader components as example below. This will allow you to create better user loading experience.
In this example above, the tab gets data from back-end, and the table loads data from back-end at the same time. With vue-wait, you will be able to manage these two seperated loading processes easily:
<template lang='pug'>
<div>
<v-wait for="fetching tabs">
<template slot="waiting">
<b-tabs>
<template slot="tabs">
<b-nav-item active="active" disabled>
<v-icon name="circle-o-notch" spin="spin" />
</b-nav-item>
</template>
</b-tabs>
</template>
<b-tabs>
<template slot="tabs">
<b-nav-item v-for="tab in tabs">{{ tab.name }}</b-nav-item>
</template>
</b-tabs>
</v-wait>
<v-wait for="fetching data">
<table-gradient-spinner slot="waiting" />
<table>
<tr v-for="row in data">
<!-- ...-->
</tr>
</table>
</v-wait>
</div>
</template>
You may want to design your own reusable loader for your project. You better create a wrapper component called
my-waiter:
<!-- MySpinner.vue -->
<i18n>
tr:
loading: Yükleniyor...
en:
loading: Loading...
</i18n>
<template>
<div class="loading-spinner">
<v-icon name="refresh" spin="spin" />
<span>{{ $t('loading') }}</span>
</div>
</template>
<style scoped lang="scss">
.loading-spinner {
opacity: 0.5;
margin: 50px auto;
text-align: center;
.fa-icon {
vertical-align: middle;
margin-right: 10px;
}
}
</style>
Now you can use your spinner everywhere using
slot='waiting' attribute:
<template lang="pug">
<v-wait for="fetching data">
<my-waiter slot="waiting" />
<div>
<p>My main content after fetching data...</p>
</div>
</v-wait>
</template>
You can use
vue-wait with another spinner libraries like epic-spinners or other libraries. You just need to add
slot="waiting" to the component and Vue handles rest of the work.
First register the component,
import { OrbitSpinner } from 'epic-spinners';
Vue.component('orbit-spinner', OrbitSpinner);
Then use it in your as a
v-wait's
waiting slot.
<v-wait for='something to load'>
<orbit-spinner
slot='waiting'
:animation-duration="1500"
:size="64"
:color="'#ff1d5e'"
/>
</v-wait>
... and done!
For other libraries you can use, please see Loaders section of vuejs/awesome-vue.
Use
npm run dev-vuex,
npm run dev-vue or
npm run dev-wrap commands.
for running examples locally.
You can test components using
vue-wait but it requires configuration. Let's take a basic component for instance:
<v-wait for="loading">
<Spinner slot="waiting" />
<ul class="suggestions">
<li v-for="suggestion in suggestions">{{ suggestion.Name }}</li>
</ul>
</v-wait>
const localVue = createLocalVue();
localVue.use(Vuex); // optionally when you use Vuex integration
it('uses vue-wait component', () => {
const wrapper = shallowMount(Suggestions, { localVue });
expect(wrapper.find('.suggestions').exists()).toBe(true);
});
vue-test-utils will replace
v-wait component with an empty
div, making it difficult to test correctly.
First, make your local Vue instance use
vue-wait,
const localVue = createLocalVue();
localVue.use(Vuex); // optionally when you use Vuex integration
localVue.use(VueWait);
Then inject the
wait property using
VueWait constructor,
it('uses vue-wait component', () => {
const wrapper = shallowMount(SuggestedAddresses, {
localVue,
wait: new VueWait()
});
expect(wrapper.find('.suggestions').exists()).toBe(true); // it works!
});
Install packages
$ yarn install
# or if you using npm
$ npm install
Bundle it
$ yarn bundle
# or if you using npm
$ npm run bundle
Since vue-wait based on a very simple idea, it can be implemented on other frameworks.
