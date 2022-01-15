🔥 HEADS UP! You're currently looking at Vuex-extensions 1 branch. If you're looking for Vuex-extensions 4, please check out
vuex4 branch.
Reset function and Mixins option for Vuex
Add Reset and Mixins function to Vuex
You can install it via NPM
npm install vuex-extensions@1.1.5
or YARN
yarn add vuex-extensions@1.1.5
import Vuex from 'vuex'
import { createStore } from 'vuex-extensions'
export default createStore(Vuex.Store, {
plugins: []
modules: {}
})
const store = createStore(Vuex.Store, {
modules: {
sub: {
namespaced: true,
state: {
count: 0
}
}
},
mixins: {
mutations: {
changeState: function (state, changed) {
Object.entries(changed)
.forEach(([name, value]) => {
state[name] = value
})
}
}
}
})
store.commit('sub/changeState', { count: 1 })
// Vue Component
this.$store.reset()
// Vuex action
modules: {
sub: {
actions: {
logout() {
this.reset()
}
}
}
}
Assume: store has structure as:
root
- state: { count: 0 }
- modules:
- child1
- state: { count: 0 }
- modules:
- grandchild1 { state: { count: 0 } }
- grandchild2 { state: { count: 0 } }
- child2
- state: { count: 0 }
- modules:
- grandchild1 { state: { count: 0 } }
- grandchild2 { state: { count: 0 } }
After some actions, store has state:
{
state: { count: 1 },
child1: {
state: { count: 1 }
grandchild1: { state: { count: 1 } }
grandchild2: { state: { count: 1 } }
},
child2: {
state: { count: 1 }
grandchild1: { state: { count: 1 } }
grandchild2: { state: { count: 1 } }
}
}
// Reset root state only, all submodules are ingored
this.$store.reset({ self: true, nested: false })
// {
// state: { count: 0 },
// child1: {
// state: { count: 1 }
// grandchild1: { state: { count: 1 } }
// grandchild2: { state: { count: 1 } }
// },
// child1: {
// state: { count: 1 }
// grandchild1: { state: { count: 1 } }
// grandchild2: { state: { count: 1 } }
// }
// }
// Reset child1 and all it's sub modules, all other modules are ingored
this.$store.reset({
self: false,
nested: false, // if nested is not set (undefined), it will be equal to self
modules: { child1: { self: true} }
})
// {
// state: { count: 1 },
// child1: {
// state: { count: 0 }
// grandchild1: { state: { count: 0 } }
// grandchild2: { state: { count: 0 } }
// },
// child1: {
// state: { count: 1 }
// grandchild1: { state: { count: 1 } }
// grandchild2: { state: { count: 1 } }
// }
// }
// Rest grandchild1 state only, all other modules are ingored
this.$store.reset({
self: false,
// nested: false,
modules: {
child1: {
modules: {
grandchild1: { self: true }
}
}
}
})
// {
// state: { count: 1 },
// child1: {
// state: { count: 1 }
// grandchild1: { state: { count: 0 } }
// grandchild2: { state: { count: 1 } }
// },
// child1: {
// state: { count: 1 }
// grandchild1: { state: { count: 1 } }
// grandchild2: { state: { count: 1 } }
// }
// }