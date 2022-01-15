🔥 HEADS UP! You're currently looking at Vuex-extensions 1 branch. If you're looking for Vuex-extensions 4, please check out vuex4 branch.

Resources

Install

You can install it via NPM

npm install vuex-extensions@1.1.5

or YARN

yarn add vuex-extensions@1.1.5

Usage

Creating Vuex.Store

import Vuex from 'vuex' import { createStore } from 'vuex-extensions' export default createStore(Vuex.Store, { plugins : [] modules : {} })

Mixins: adding some default getters/mutations/actions to all modules

const store = createStore(Vuex.Store, { modules : { sub : { namespaced : true , state : { count : 0 } } }, mixins : { mutations : { changeState : function ( state, changed ) { Object .entries(changed) .forEach( ( [name, value] ) => { state[name] = value }) } } } }) store.commit( 'sub/changeState' , { count : 1 })

Store resets to initial State

this .$store.reset()

modules : { sub : { actions : { logout() { this .reset() } } } }

Reset with option

Assume: store has structure as:

root - state : { count : 0 } - modules : - child1 - state : { count : 0 } - modules : - grandchild1 { state : { count: 0 } } - grandchild2 { state : { count: 0 } } - child1 - state : { count : 0 } - modules : - grandchild1 { state : { count: 0 } } - grandchild2 { state : { count: 0 } }

After some actions, store has state:

{ state : { count : 1 }, child1 : { state : { count : 1 } grandchild1 : { state : { count : 1 } } grandchild2 : { state : { count : 1 } } }, child1 : { state : { count : 1 } grandchild1 : { state : { count : 1 } } grandchild2 : { state : { count : 1 } } } }