The easiest way to share your Vuex Store between all processes (including main).
⭐ Persisted state
⭐ Shared mutations
Installation of the Vuex Electron easy as 1-2-3.
Install package with using of yarn or npm:
yarn install vuex-electron
or
npm install vuex-electron
Include plugins in your Vuex store::
import Vue from "vue"
import Vuex from "vuex"
import { createPersistedState, createSharedMutations } from "vuex-electron"
Vue.use(Vuex)
export default new Vuex.Store({
// ...
plugins: [
createPersistedState(),
createSharedMutations()
],
// ...
})
In case if you enabled
createSharedMutations() plugin you need to create an instance of store in the main process. To do it just add this line into your main process (for example
src/main.js):
import './path/to/your/store'
Usage example: Vuex Electron Example
In renderer process to call actions you need to use
dispatch or
mapActions. Don't use
commit because actions fired via
commit will not be shared between processes.
Available options for
createPersistedState()
createPersistedState({
whitelist: ["whitelistedMutation", "anotherWhitelistedMutation"],
// or
whitelist: (mutation) => {
return true
},
// or
blacklist: ["ignoredMutation", "anotherIgnoredMutation"],
// or
blacklist: (mutation) => {
return true
}
})
