Vuex Electron

The easiest way to share your Vuex Store between all processes (including main).

Features

⭐ Persisted state

⭐ Shared mutations

Requirements

Installation

Installation of the Vuex Electron easy as 1-2-3.

Install package with using of yarn or npm: yarn install vuex-electron or npm install vuex-electron Include plugins in your Vuex store:: import Vue from "vue" import Vuex from "vuex" import { createPersistedState, createSharedMutations } from "vuex-electron" Vue.use(Vuex) export default new Vuex.Store({ plugins : [ createPersistedState(), createSharedMutations() ], }) In case if you enabled createSharedMutations() plugin you need to create an instance of store in the main process. To do it just add this line into your main process (for example src/main.js ): import './path/to/your/store'

IMPORTANT

In renderer process to call actions you need to use dispatch or mapActions . Don't use commit because actions fired via commit will not be shared between processes.

Options

Available options for createPersistedState()

createPersistedState({ whitelist : [ "whitelistedMutation" , "anotherWhitelistedMutation" ], whitelist : ( mutation ) => { return true }, blacklist : [ "ignoredMutation" , "anotherIgnoredMutation" ], blacklist : ( mutation ) => { return true } })

License

MIT License