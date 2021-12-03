In just 4 lines of code, get your vuex module in complete 2-way sync with firestore:
const userModule = {
firestorePath: 'users/{userId}/data',
firestoreRefType: 'collection', // or 'doc'
moduleName: 'user',
statePropName: 'docs',
// the rest of your module here
}
// add userModule as vuex plugin wrapped in vuex-easy-firestore
and Alakazam! Now you have a vuex module called
user with
state: {docs: {}}.
All firestore documents in your collection will be added with the doc's id as key inside
docs in your state.
Now you just update and add docs with
dispatch('user/set', newItem) and forget about the rest!
Other features include hooks, fillables (limit props to sync), default values (add props on sync), a fetch function and much more...
I didn't like writing an entire an API wrapper from scratch for firestore every single project. If only a vuex module could be in perfect sync with firestore without having to code all the boilerplate yourself...
And that's how Vuex Easy Firestore was born.
See the all new documentation made with VuePress!
