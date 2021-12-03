Vuex Easy Firestore 🔥

In just 4 lines of code, get your vuex module in complete 2-way sync with firestore:

const userModule = { firestorePath : 'users/{userId}/data' , firestoreRefType : 'collection' , moduleName : 'user' , statePropName : 'docs' , }

and Alakazam! Now you have a vuex module called user with state: {docs: {}} . All firestore documents in your collection will be added with the doc's id as key inside docs in your state.

Now you just update and add docs with dispatch('user/set', newItem) and forget about the rest!

Other features include hooks, fillables (limit props to sync), default values (add props on sync), a fetch function and much more...

Motivation

I didn't like writing an entire an API wrapper from scratch for firestore every single project. If only a vuex module could be in perfect sync with firestore without having to code all the boilerplate yourself...

And that's how Vuex Easy Firestore was born.

Documentation

See the all new documentation made with VuePress!

Full documentation

Support

