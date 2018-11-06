Introduction

Vuex-CRUD is a library for Vuex which helps you to build CRUD modules easily.

Installation

yarn add vuex-crud

OR

npm install vuex-crud

Vuex-CRUD uses Array.prototype.includes , Object.assign and Promise . Make sure hat your project use polyfill for those if you want to support older browsers! Look at here: https://babeljs.io/docs/usage/polyfill/ for more info.

Basic Usage

1) Create your first CRUD resource:

import createCrudModule from 'vuex-crud' ; export default createCrudModule({ resource : 'articles' });

2) Register your CRUD resource in your store:

import Vue from 'vue' ; import Vuex from 'vuex' ; import articles from '@/store/articles' ; Vue.use(Vuex); export default new Vuex.Store({ state : {}, modules : { articles } });

3) Use it in your components:

<!-- src/components/Articles --> <template> <main> <article v-for="article in articleList"> <h1>{{ article.title }}</h1> <p>{{ article.content }}</p> </article> </main> </template> <script> import { mapGetters, mapActions, mapState } from 'vuex'; export default { name: 'articles', computed: { ...mapGetters('articles', { articleList: 'list' }), ...mapState([ 'route', // vuex-router-sync ]), }, methods: { ...mapActions('articles', { fetchArticles: 'fetchList' }), fetchData() { return this.fetchArticles(); } }, watch: { $route: 'fetchData', }, created() { this.fetchData(); } }; </script>

<!-- src/components/Article --> <template> <main> <article v-if="currentArticle"> <h1>{{ currentArticle.title }}</h1> <p>{{ currentArticle.content }}</p> </article> </main> </template> <script> import { mapGetters, mapActions, mapState } from 'vuex'; export default { name: 'article', computed: { ...mapGetters('articles', { articleById: 'byId' }), ...mapState([ 'route', // vuex-router-sync ]), currentArticle() { return this.articleById(this.route.params.id); } }, methods: { ...mapActions('articles', { fetchArticle: 'fetchSingle' }), fetchData() { return this.fetchArticle({ id: this.route.params.id }); } }, watch: { $route: 'fetchData', }, created() { this.fetchData(); } }; </script>

Advanced Usage

The following options are available when creating new Vuex-CRUD module:

import createCrudModule, { client } from 'vuex-crud' ; export default createCrudModule({ resource : 'articles' , idAttribute : 'id' , urlRoot : '/api/articles' , state : {}, actions : {}, mutations : {}, getters : {}, client, onFetchListStart : () => {}, onFetchListSuccess : () => {}, onFetchListError : () => {}, onFetchSingleStart : () => {}, onFetchSingleSuccess : () => {}, onFetchSingleError : () => {}, onCreateStart : () => {}, onCreateSuccess : () => {}, onCreateError : () => {}, onUpdateStart : () => {}, onUpdateSuccess : () => {}, onUpdateError : () => {}, onReplaceStart : () => {}, onReplaceSuccess : () => {}, onReplaceError : () => {}, onDestroyStart : () => {}, onDestroySuccess : () => {}, onDestroyError : () => {}, only : [ 'FETCH_LIST' , 'FETCH_SINGLE' , 'CREATE' , 'UPDATE' , 'REPLACE' , 'DESTROY' ], parseList : res => res, parseSingle : res => res, parseError : res => res });

Nested Resources

Vuex-CRUD is designed mainly for flatten APIs like:

/api/articles/ /api/u sers/ 1 /api/pages?byBook= 1

but it also supports nested resources like:

However your store will always be flattened and will look similar to this:

{ books : { entities : { '1' : { } } }, pages : { entities : { '1' : { }, '2' : { }, '3' : { } }, list : [ '1' , '2' , '3' ] }, }

There are 2 possible ways to implement provide custom URL:

1) Provide custom url for each request:

fetchList({ customUrl : '/api/books/1/pages' }); fetchSingle({ customUrl : '/api/books/1/pages/1' }); create({ data : { content : '...' }, customUrl : '/api/books/1/pages' }); update({ data : { content : '...' }, customUrl : '/api/books/1/pages/1' }); replace({ data : { content : '...' }, customUrl : '/api/books/1/pages/1' }); destroy({ customUrl : '/api/books/1/pages/1' });

2) Define a getter for custom url:

import createCrudModule from 'vuex-crud' ; export default createCrudModule({ resource : 'pages' , customUrlFn(id, type, bookId) { const rootUrl = `/api/books/ ${bookId} ` ; return id ? `rootUrl/ ${id} ` : rootUrl; } });

and your requests will look this:

const id = 2 ; const bookId = 1 ; fetchList({ customUrlFnArgs : bookId }); fetchSingle({ id, customUrlFnArgs : bookId }); create({ data : { content : '...' }, customUrlFnArgs : bookId }); update({ id, data : { content : '...' }, customUrlFnArgs : bookId }); replace({ id, data : { content : '...' }, customUrlFnArgs : bookId }); destroy({ id, customUrlFnArgs : bookId });

Custom client

Vuex-CRUD is using axios for API requests. If you want to customize interceptors or something else, then you can do following:

import createCrudModule, { client } from 'vuex-crud' ; import authInterceptor from './authInterceptor' ; client.interceptors.request.use(authInterceptor); createCrudModule({ resource : 'comments' , client });

Parsing Data from Your API

You can provide a custom methods to parse data from your API:

import createCrudModule from 'vuex-crud' ; createCrudModule({ resource : 'articles' , parseList(response) { const { data } = response; return Object .assign({}, response, { data : data.result }); }, parseSingle(response) { const { data } = response; return Object .assign({}, response, { data : data.result }); } });

Getters

Vuex-CRUD ships with following getters:

list() returns list of resources

returns list of resources byId(id) returns resource by ID

Actions

Vuex-CRUD ships with following actions (config is configuration for axios):

{ fetchList({ commit }, { config } = {}) { }, fetchSingle({ commit }, { id, config } = {}) { }, create({ commit }, { data, config } = {}) { }, update({ commit }, { id, data, config } = {}) { }, replace({ commit }, { id, data, config } = {}) { }, destroy({ commit }, { id, config } = {}) { }, }

Usage with Nuxt

vuex-crud works with Nuxt modules system as well. You can simply define your Nuxt modules as following:

import createCRUDModule from 'vuex-crud' ; const crudModule = createCRUDModule({ resource : 'articles' }); const state = () => crudModule.state; const { actions, mutations, getters } = crudModule; export { state, actions, mutations, getters };

and then use it in your component:

export default { computed : { ...mapGetters( 'articles' , { articleList : 'list' }) }, fetch({ store }) { store.dispatch( 'articles/fetchList' ); } };

License

The MIT License (MIT) - See file 'LICENSE' in this project

Copyright

Copyright © 2017 Jiří Chára. All Rights Reserved.