A binding utility for a Vue component and a Vuex store.
Inspired by react-redux's
connect function.
First, create a Vue component. This component can communicate to a parent component using events and recieve data from the parent through props.
// hello-component.js
export default {
props: {
message: {
type: String,
required: true
}
},
methods: {
updateMessage(event) {
this.$emit('update', event.target.value)
}
},
template: `
<div>
<p>{{ message }}</p>
<input type="text" :value="message" @input="updateMessage">
</div>
`
}
You can bind the component and the Vuex store by
vuex-connect.
The
connect function wraps the component, returning a new wrapper component.
import { connect } from 'vuex-connect'
import HelloComponent from './hello-component'
export default connect({
stateToProps: {
message: state => state.message
},
methodsToEvents: {
update: ({ commit }, value) => commit('UPDATE_INPUT', value)
},
lifecycle: {
mounted: ({ commit }) => {
fetch(URL)
.then(res => res.text())
.then(value => commit('UPDATE_INPUT', value));
}
}
})('hello', HelloComponent)
You can use getters, actions and mutations if you define them in your store.
import { connect } from 'vuex-connect'
import HelloComponent from './hello-component'
export default connect({
gettersToProps: {
message: 'inputMessage' // 'prop name': 'getter name'
},
mutationsToEvents: {
update: 'UPDATE_INPUT' // 'event name': 'mutation type'
},
lifecycle: {
mounted: store => store.dispatch('FETCH_INPUT', URL)
}
})('hello', HelloComponent)
connect(options) -> (componentName, Component) -> WrapperComponent
options: Object
stateToProps
gettersToProps
actionsToProps
actionsToEvents
mutationsToProps
mutationsToEvents
methodsToProps
methodsToEvents
lifecycle
componentName: string
Component: Vue component or component option
WrapperComponent: Vue component
Connects a Vue component to a Vuex store.
stateToProps,
gettersToProps,
actionsTo(Props|Events) and
mutationsTo(Props|Events) have the same interface as Vuex's
mapState,
mapGetters,
mapActions and
mapMutations. In addition, you can define inline methods by using
methodsTo(Props|Events).
The options suffixed by
Props indicate that they will be passed to the wrapped component's props. For example, the following option retrieves a store's state via the
inputMessage getter and passes it to the
message prop of the wrapped component.
connect({
gettersToProps: {
message: 'inputMessage'
}
})
The options suffixed by
Events indicate that they will listen to the wrapped component's events. For example, the following option observes the
update event of the wrapped component and if it is emitted, the
UPDATE_INPUT mutation is committed.
connect({
mutationsToEvents: {
update: 'UPDATE_INPUT'
}
})
lifecycle is lifecycle hooks for a Vue component.
The lifecycle hooks receive a Vuex store for their first argument. You can dispatch some actions or mutations in the lifecycle hooks.
connect returns another function. The function expects a component name and the component constructor. The component name should be a
string. It is useful to specify the component in the debug phase.
createConnect(fn) -> ConnectFunction
Creates a customized
connect function.
fn is transform function of the wrapper component options and will receive a component options object and a lifecycle option of the connect function. You may want to inject some additional lifecycle hooks in
fn.
Example of defining
vue-router lifecycle hooks:
// connect.js
import { createConnect } from 'vuex-connect'
export const connect = createConnect((options, lifecycle) => {
options.beforeRouteEnter = lifecycle.beforeRouteEnter
options.beforeRouteUpdate = function(to, from, next) {
return lifecycle.beforeRouteUpdate.call(this, this.store, to, from, next)
}
options.beforeRouteLeave = function(to, from, next) {
return lifecycle.beforeRouteLeave.call(this, this.store, to, from, next)
}
})
It can be used as:
import { connect } from './connect'
import { Example } from './example'
export default connect({
lifecycle: {
beforeRouteEnter(to, from, next) {
// ...
},
beforeRouteUpdate(store, to, from, next) {
// ...
},
beforeRouteLeave(store, to, from, next) {
// ...
}
}
})('example', Example)
MIT