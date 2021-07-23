openbase logo
Readme

vuex-connect

npm version Build Status vuex-connect Dev Token

A binding utility for a Vue component and a Vuex store.
Inspired by react-redux's connect function.

Example

First, create a Vue component. This component can communicate to a parent component using events and recieve data from the parent through props.

// hello-component.js
export default {
  props: {
    message: {
      type: String,
      required: true
    }
  },
  methods: {
    updateMessage(event) {
      this.$emit('update', event.target.value)
    }
  },
  template: `
  <div>
    <p>{{ message }}</p>
    <input type="text" :value="message" @input="updateMessage">
  </div>
  `
}

You can bind the component and the Vuex store by vuex-connect.
The connect function wraps the component, returning a new wrapper component.

import { connect } from 'vuex-connect'
import HelloComponent from './hello-component'

export default connect({
  stateToProps: {
    message: state => state.message
  },

  methodsToEvents: {
    update: ({ commit }, value) => commit('UPDATE_INPUT', value)
  },

  lifecycle: {
    mounted: ({ commit }) => {
      fetch(URL)
        .then(res => res.text())
        .then(value => commit('UPDATE_INPUT', value));
    }
  }
})('hello', HelloComponent)

You can use getters, actions and mutations if you define them in your store.

import { connect } from 'vuex-connect'
import HelloComponent from './hello-component'

export default connect({
  gettersToProps: {
    message: 'inputMessage' // 'prop name': 'getter name'
  },

  mutationsToEvents: {
    update: 'UPDATE_INPUT' // 'event name': 'mutation type'
  },

  lifecycle: {
    mounted: store => store.dispatch('FETCH_INPUT', URL)
  }
})('hello', HelloComponent)

API

connect(options) -> (componentName, Component) -> WrapperComponent

  • options: Object
    • stateToProps
    • gettersToProps
    • actionsToProps
    • actionsToEvents
    • mutationsToProps
    • mutationsToEvents
    • methodsToProps
    • methodsToEvents
    • lifecycle
  • componentName: string
  • Component: Vue component or component option
  • WrapperComponent: Vue component

Connects a Vue component to a Vuex store.

stateToProps, gettersToProps, actionsTo(Props|Events) and mutationsTo(Props|Events) have the same interface as Vuex's mapState, mapGetters, mapActions and mapMutations. In addition, you can define inline methods by using methodsTo(Props|Events).

The options suffixed by Props indicate that they will be passed to the wrapped component's props. For example, the following option retrieves a store's state via the inputMessage getter and passes it to the message prop of the wrapped component.

connect({
  gettersToProps: {
    message: 'inputMessage'
  }
})

The options suffixed by Events indicate that they will listen to the wrapped component's events. For example, the following option observes the update event of the wrapped component and if it is emitted, the UPDATE_INPUT mutation is committed.

connect({
  mutationsToEvents: {
    update: 'UPDATE_INPUT'
  }
})

lifecycle is lifecycle hooks for a Vue component. The lifecycle hooks receive a Vuex store for their first argument. You can dispatch some actions or mutations in the lifecycle hooks.

connect returns another function. The function expects a component name and the component constructor. The component name should be a string. It is useful to specify the component in the debug phase.

createConnect(fn) -> ConnectFunction

Creates a customized connect function. fn is transform function of the wrapper component options and will receive a component options object and a lifecycle option of the connect function. You may want to inject some additional lifecycle hooks in fn.

Example of defining vue-router lifecycle hooks:

// connect.js
import { createConnect } from 'vuex-connect'

export const connect = createConnect((options, lifecycle) => {
  options.beforeRouteEnter = lifecycle.beforeRouteEnter

  options.beforeRouteUpdate = function(to, from, next) {
    return lifecycle.beforeRouteUpdate.call(this, this.store, to, from, next)
  }

  options.beforeRouteLeave = function(to, from, next) {
    return lifecycle.beforeRouteLeave.call(this, this.store, to, from, next)
  }
})

It can be used as:

import { connect } from './connect'
import { Example } from './example'

export default connect({
  lifecycle: {
    beforeRouteEnter(to, from, next) {
      // ...
    },

    beforeRouteUpdate(store, to, from, next) {
      // ...
    },

    beforeRouteLeave(store, to, from, next) {
      // ...
    }
  }
})('example', Example)

License

MIT

