A util package to use Vuex with Composition API easily.
$ npm install vuex-composition-helpers
For Vue 3.x - use the
next tag:
$ npm install vuex-composition-helpers@next
This library is not transpiled by default. Your project should transpile it, which makes the final build smaller and more tree-shakeable. Take a look at transpiling.
Non-typescript projects may import the library from the
dist subdirectory, where plain javascript distribution files are located.
import { useState, ... } from 'vuex-composition-helpers/dist';
import { useState, useActions } from 'vuex-composition-helpers';
export default {
props: {
articleId: String
},
setup(props) {
const { fetch } = useActions(['fetch']);
const { article, comments } = useState(['article', 'comments']);
fetch(props.articleId); // dispatch the "fetch" action
return {
// both are computed compositions for to the store
article,
comments
}
}
}
createNamespacedHelpers
import { createNamespacedHelpers } from 'vuex-composition-helpers';
const { useState, useActions } = createNamespacedHelpers('articles'); // specific module name
export default {
props: {
articleId: String
},
setup(props) {
const { fetch } = useActions(['fetch']);
const { article, comments } = useState(['article', 'comments']);
fetch(props.articleId); // dispatch the "fetch" action
return {
// both are computed compositions for to the store
article,
comments
}
}
}
You can also import your store from outside the component, and create the helpers outside of the
setup method, for example:
import { createNamespacedHelpers } from 'vuex-composition-helpers';
import store from '../store'; // local store file
import const { useState, useActions } = createNamespacedHelpers(store, 'articles'); // specific module name
const { fetch } = useActions(['fetch']);
export default {
props: {
articleId: String
},
setup(props) {
const { article, comments } = useState(['article', 'comments']);
fetch(props.articleId); // dispatch the "fetch" action
return {
// both are computed compositions for to the store
article,
comments
}
}
}
import { useState, useActions } from 'vuex-composition-helpers';
export default {
setup(props) {
const { article, comments } = useState('sections/blog', ['article', 'comments']);
return { article, comments }
}
}
You can also supply typing information to each of the mapping functions to provide a fully typed mapping.
import { useState, useActions } from 'vuex-composition-helpers';
interface RootGetters extends GetterTree<any, any> {
article: string;
comments: string;
}
interface RootActions extends ActionTree<any, any> {
fetch: (ctx: ActionContext<any, any>, payload: number);
}
export default {
props: {
articleId: String
},
setup(props) {
const { fetch } = useActions<RootActions>(['fetch']);
const { article, comments } = useGetters<RootGetters>(['article', 'comments']);
fetch(props.articleId); // dispatch the "fetch" action
return {
// both are computed compositions for to the store
article,
comments
}
}
}
import { useState, useActions } from 'vuex-composition-helpers';
import { ModuleState, ModuleGetters, ModuleActions, ModuleMutations } from "../store/subModule"
export default {
props: {
articleId: String
},
setup(props) {
const { useState, useActions } = createNamespacedHelpers<
ModuleState,
ModuleGetters,
ModuleActions,
ModuleMutations
>('articles'); // specific module name and generics
const { fetch } = useActions(['fetch']); // no generics needed any more
const { article, comments } = useGetters(['article', 'comments']); // no generics needed any more
fetch(props.articleId); // dispatch the "fetch" action
return {
// both are computed compositions for to the store
article,
comments
}
}
}
Consider separate the store composition file from the store usage inside the component. i.g.:
// store-composition.js:
import { wrapStore } from 'vuex-composition-helpers';
import store from '@/store'; // local store file
export default wrapStore(store);
// my-component.vue:
import { createNamespacedHelpers } from './store-composition.js';
const { useState, useActions } = createNamespacedHelpers('articles'); // specific module name
const { fetch } = useActions(['fetch']);
export default {
props: {
articleId: String
},
setup(props) {
const { article, comments } = useState(['article', 'comments']);
fetch(props.articleId); // dispatch the "fetch" action
return {
// both are computed compositions for to the store
article,
comments
}
}
}
It depends on you project's stack, but let's say it consists of webpack, babel and ts-loader.
The rule processing
.ts files should whitelist vuex-composition-helpers. If your project uses a raw webpack installation, it should resemble this.
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
...
module: {
rules: [
test: /\.ts$/,
// If node_modules is excluded from the rule, vuex-composition-helpers should be an exception
exclude: /node_modules(?!\/vuex-composition-helpers)/,
use: [
{
loader: 'babel-loader',
...
},
{
loader: 'thread-loader',
options: { ... }
},
{
loader: 'ts-loader',
...
}
]
}
}
When using
vue-cli, use this instead
// vue.config.js
module.exports = {
...
chainWebpack: config => {
config
.rule('ts')
.include
.add(/vuex-composition-helpers/)
}
}
If your webpack configuration is excluding
node_modules from the bundle, which is common for SSR, this library should be an exception.
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
...
externals: [nodeExternals({
whitelist: [/^vuex-composition-helpers/]
})],
}
Babel should not
exclude or
ignore this library. If you use
vue-cli, you may need the following configuration.
// vue.config.js
module.exports = {
...
transpileDependencies: ['vuex-composition-helpers'],
}
Although it's not strictly required, maybe ts-loader needs to have
allowTsInNodeModules enabled in your project. Finally check that this library is not excluded in
tsconfig.json, and if it was necessary, put it in the
include list.
Enjoy!