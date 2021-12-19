openbase logo
Readme

vuex-composition-helpers

CI npm version

A util package to use Vuex with Composition API easily.

Installation

$ npm install vuex-composition-helpers

For Vue 3.x - use the next tag:

$ npm install vuex-composition-helpers@next

This library is not transpiled by default. Your project should transpile it, which makes the final build smaller and more tree-shakeable. Take a look at transpiling.

Non-typescript projects may import the library from the dist subdirectory, where plain javascript distribution files are located.

import { useState, ... } from 'vuex-composition-helpers/dist';

Basic Usage Examples

import { useState, useActions } from 'vuex-composition-helpers';

export default {
    props: {
        articleId: String
    },
    setup(props) {
        const { fetch } = useActions(['fetch']);
        const { article, comments } = useState(['article', 'comments']);
        fetch(props.articleId); // dispatch the "fetch" action

        return {
            // both are computed compositions for to the store
            article,
            comments
        }
    }
}

Namespaced Usage Examples

createNamespacedHelpers

import { createNamespacedHelpers } from 'vuex-composition-helpers';
const { useState, useActions } = createNamespacedHelpers('articles'); // specific module name

export default {
    props: {
        articleId: String
    },
    setup(props) {
        const { fetch } = useActions(['fetch']);
        const { article, comments } = useState(['article', 'comments']);
        fetch(props.articleId); // dispatch the "fetch" action

        return {
            // both are computed compositions for to the store
            article,
            comments
        }
    }
}

You can also import your store from outside the component, and create the helpers outside of the setup method, for example:

import { createNamespacedHelpers } from 'vuex-composition-helpers';
import store from '../store'; // local store file
import const { useState, useActions } = createNamespacedHelpers(store, 'articles'); // specific module name
const { fetch } = useActions(['fetch']);

export default {
    props: {
        articleId: String
    },
    setup(props) {
        const { article, comments } = useState(['article', 'comments']);
        fetch(props.articleId); // dispatch the "fetch" action

        return {
            // both are computed compositions for to the store
            article,
            comments
        }
    }
}

Inline namespacing

import { useState, useActions } from 'vuex-composition-helpers';

export default {
    setup(props) {
        const { article, comments } = useState('sections/blog', ['article', 'comments']);
        return { article, comments }
    }
}

Typescript mappings

You can also supply typing information to each of the mapping functions to provide a fully typed mapping.

import { useState, useActions } from 'vuex-composition-helpers';

interface RootGetters extends GetterTree<any, any> {
    article: string;
    comments: string;
}

interface RootActions extends ActionTree<any, any> {
    fetch: (ctx: ActionContext<any, any>, payload: number);
}

export default {
    props: {
        articleId: String
    },
    setup(props) {
        const { fetch } = useActions<RootActions>(['fetch']);
        const { article, comments } = useGetters<RootGetters>(['article', 'comments']);
        fetch(props.articleId); // dispatch the "fetch" action

        return {
            // both are computed compositions for to the store
            article,
            comments
        }
    }
}

Typescript Namespaced Usage Example

import { useState, useActions } from 'vuex-composition-helpers';
import { ModuleState, ModuleGetters, ModuleActions, ModuleMutations } from "../store/subModule"

export default {
    props: {
        articleId: String
    },
    setup(props) {
        const { useState, useActions } = createNamespacedHelpers<
            ModuleState,
            ModuleGetters,
            ModuleActions,
            ModuleMutations
        >('articles'); // specific module name and generics
        const { fetch } = useActions(['fetch']); // no generics needed any more
        const { article, comments } = useGetters(['article', 'comments']); // no generics needed any more
        fetch(props.articleId); // dispatch the "fetch" action

        return {
            // both are computed compositions for to the store
            article,
            comments
        }
    }
}

Advanced Usage Example

Consider separate the store composition file from the store usage inside the component. i.g.:

// store-composition.js:
import { wrapStore } from 'vuex-composition-helpers';
import store from '@/store'; // local store file

export default wrapStore(store);

// my-component.vue:
import { createNamespacedHelpers } from './store-composition.js';
const { useState, useActions } = createNamespacedHelpers('articles'); // specific module name
const { fetch } = useActions(['fetch']);

export default {
    props: {
        articleId: String
    },
    setup(props) {
        const { article, comments } = useState(['article', 'comments']);
        fetch(props.articleId); // dispatch the "fetch" action

        return {
            // both are computed compositions for to the store
            article,
            comments
        }
    }
}

Transpiling

It depends on you project's stack, but let's say it consists of webpack, babel and ts-loader.

The rule processing .ts files should whitelist vuex-composition-helpers. If your project uses a raw webpack installation, it should resemble this.

// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
  ...
  module: {
    rules: [
      test: /\.ts$/,
      // If node_modules is excluded from the rule, vuex-composition-helpers should be an exception
      exclude: /node_modules(?!\/vuex-composition-helpers)/,
      use: [
        {
          loader: 'babel-loader',
          ...
        },
        {
          loader: 'thread-loader',
          options: { ... }
        },
        {
          loader: 'ts-loader',
          ...
        }
    ]
  }
}

When using vue-cli, use this instead

// vue.config.js
module.exports = {
  ...
  chainWebpack: config => {
    config
      .rule('ts')
      .include
      .add(/vuex-composition-helpers/)
  }
}

If your webpack configuration is excluding node_modules from the bundle, which is common for SSR, this library should be an exception.

// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
 ...
  externals: [nodeExternals({
    whitelist: [/^vuex-composition-helpers/]
  })],
}

Babel should not exclude or ignore this library. If you use vue-cli, you may need the following configuration.

// vue.config.js
module.exports = {
  ...
  transpileDependencies: ['vuex-composition-helpers'],
}

Although it's not strictly required, maybe ts-loader needs to have allowTsInNodeModules enabled in your project. Finally check that this library is not excluded in tsconfig.json, and if it was necessary, put it in the include list.

Enjoy!

