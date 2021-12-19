A util package to use Vuex with Composition API easily.

Installation

npm install vuex-composition-helpers

For Vue 3.x - use the next tag:

npm install vuex-composition-helpers@next

This library is not transpiled by default. Your project should transpile it, which makes the final build smaller and more tree-shakeable. Take a look at transpiling.

Non-typescript projects may import the library from the dist subdirectory, where plain javascript distribution files are located.

import { useState, ... } from 'vuex-composition-helpers/dist' ;

Basic Usage Examples

import { useState, useActions } from 'vuex-composition-helpers' ; export default { props : { articleId : String }, setup(props) { const { fetch } = useActions([ 'fetch' ]); const { article, comments } = useState([ 'article' , 'comments' ]); fetch(props.articleId); return { article, comments } } }

Namespaced Usage Examples

createNamespacedHelpers

import { createNamespacedHelpers } from 'vuex-composition-helpers' ; const { useState, useActions } = createNamespacedHelpers( 'articles' ); export default { props : { articleId : String }, setup(props) { const { fetch } = useActions([ 'fetch' ]); const { article, comments } = useState([ 'article' , 'comments' ]); fetch(props.articleId); return { article, comments } } }

You can also import your store from outside the component, and create the helpers outside of the setup method, for example:

import { createNamespacedHelpers } from 'vuex-composition-helpers' ; import store from '../store' ; import const { useState, useActions } = createNamespacedHelpers(store, 'articles' ); const { fetch } = useActions([ 'fetch' ]); export default { props : { articleId : String }, setup(props) { const { article, comments } = useState([ 'article' , 'comments' ]); fetch(props.articleId); return { article, comments } } }

Inline namespacing

import { useState, useActions } from 'vuex-composition-helpers' ; export default { setup(props) { const { article, comments } = useState( 'sections/blog' , [ 'article' , 'comments' ]); return { article, comments } } }

Typescript mappings

You can also supply typing information to each of the mapping functions to provide a fully typed mapping.

import { useState, useActions } from 'vuex-composition-helpers' ; interface RootGetters extends GetterTree<any, any> { article: string ; comments: string ; } interface RootActions extends ActionTree<any, any> { fetch: (ctx: ActionContext< any , any >, payload: number ); } export default { props: { articleId: String }, setup(props) { const { fetch } = useActions<RootActions>([ 'fetch' ]); const { article, comments } = useGetters<RootGetters>([ 'article' , 'comments' ]); fetch(props.articleId); return { article, comments } } }

Typescript Namespaced Usage Example

import { useState, useActions } from 'vuex-composition-helpers' ; import { ModuleState, ModuleGetters, ModuleActions, ModuleMutations } from "../store/subModule" export default { props: { articleId: String }, setup(props) { const { useState, useActions } = createNamespacedHelpers< ModuleState, ModuleGetters, ModuleActions, ModuleMutations >( 'articles' ); const { fetch } = useActions([ 'fetch' ]); const { article, comments } = useGetters([ 'article' , 'comments' ]); fetch(props.articleId); return { article, comments } } }

Advanced Usage Example

Consider separate the store composition file from the store usage inside the component. i.g.:

import { wrapStore } from 'vuex-composition-helpers' ; import store from '@/store' ; export default wrapStore(store);

import { createNamespacedHelpers } from './store-composition.js' ; const { useState, useActions } = createNamespacedHelpers( 'articles' ); const { fetch } = useActions([ 'fetch' ]); export default { props : { articleId : String }, setup(props) { const { article, comments } = useState([ 'article' , 'comments' ]); fetch(props.articleId); return { article, comments } } }

Transpiling

It depends on you project's stack, but let's say it consists of webpack, babel and ts-loader.

The rule processing .ts files should whitelist vuex-composition-helpers. If your project uses a raw webpack installation, it should resemble this.

module .exports = { ... module: { rules : [ test: /\.ts$/ , exclude : /node_modules(?!\/vuex-composition-helpers)/ , use : [ { loader : 'babel-loader' , ... }, { loader : 'thread-loader' , options : { ... } }, { loader : 'ts-loader' , ... } ] } }

When using vue-cli , use this instead

module .exports = { ... chainWebpack: config => { config .rule( 'ts' ) .include .add( /vuex-composition-helpers/ ) } }

If your webpack configuration is excluding node_modules from the bundle, which is common for SSR, this library should be an exception.

module . exports = { ... externals: [nodeExternals({ whitelist: [/^vuex-composition-helpers/] })], }

Babel should not exclude or ignore this library. If you use vue-cli , you may need the following configuration.

module .exports = { ... transpileDependencies: [ 'vuex-composition-helpers' ], }

Although it's not strictly required, maybe ts-loader needs to have allowTsInNodeModules enabled in your project. Finally check that this library is not excluded in tsconfig.json , and if it was necessary, put it in the include list.

